Huntington, NY

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Salon

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” treats the indulgent, clichéd rock biopic genre like the joke it is

Weird Al Yankovic probably suspects that some will sit down to watch "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" with the belief that it's an honest biopic. Some folks clearly don't know enough about Yankovic's expertise as a satirist as well as parodist, alongside his world-class accordion-playing skills. He may be the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, with hits in each of the last four decades, but Weird Al's genius extends beyond simply changing the lyrics of popular tunes to be funnier.

