Among the greatest pleasures of living in brownstone Brooklyn is knowing the people who do all the jobs that make daily life possible. Joanny at D’Amico grinds my coffee. Merrick at KC Arts finds exactly the right supplies for my kids’ craft projects. And until recently, John R. McFadden at Staubitz Market butchered my meat. On October 9, after 67 years at the store — a run as long and storied as the Dodgers’ in Brooklyn — McFadden died, leaving a hole in the neighborhood’s heart.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO