Rocky Mountain Hot Dog: Wienermobile to Make 3 Colorado Stops Nov 4-6
It's like standing next to American royalty when you get to have your picture taken alongside the famous Wienermobile, and it's in Colorado for a fall weekend. Not only will Oscar Mayer's signature vehicle be in Colorado, it will be stopping at one of Colorado's most-unique fall events, as well. Will you be venturing out for a little Colorado adventure?
WeldWerks to Release Little Man Salted Oreo Milk Stout Beer
When the temperatures cool down in Northern Colorado, it becomes one of my favorite seasons. No. Not fall or winter in particular. Stout season. I absolutely love stout beers, but the weather has to be right for them. That season starts now. The cooler the weather, the darker the beer.
Stunning Holiday Light Display Returns To Fort Collins This Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year - and I'm not talking about Christmas... yet. Now that Halloween came and went, all focus is on the real holiday season, which happens to be making its grand return to Fort Collins later this week. On Friday, November 4, Old Town...
Santa Cops of Larimer County Invites You to Apply for Christmas!
Christmas is coming and Santa Cops of Larimer County (SCLC) couldn't be more excited! Since 1987, SCLC has been giving gifts to the children of our community and this year, they are inviting you to apply in person at The Ranch in Loveland. SCLC's Vice President, Lindsay Panyko, told "Tuned...
Fort Collins History: How Busy Lemay’s Name is Actually a Mistake
It runs north and south throughout most of Fort Collins. Millions drive on it every year, seeing some of the great neighborhoods of The Choice City, along the way. What's the deal with Lemay's name?. If you're looking for an efficient way to get from one side of town to...
Wanna See Lord Stanley? The Colorado Eagles Announce Stanley Cup Ring Celebration
The Colorado Eagles, the extremely proud AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, announced a very special Stanley Cup Ring pregame ceremony. Here’s everything you need to know. Colorado Eagles To Host Stanley Cup Ring Ceremony. Off the heels of one of the most exciting seasons in...
This Mountainous Boulder Home On the Market is a Must-See
From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
Wheat Ridge Home Selling for $950k Has a Hidden Movie Theater
Having a hidden room in a home is something that has always been intriguing. Not only to myself but think of how cool it would be to have a little hideaway in your house when you were a kid. This Wheat Ridge home located at 6900 West 33rd Avenue has...
Seen on Netflix: Denver’s Haunted Mansion, The Lumber Baron Inn
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
100 Motorists Involved In Massive Car Crash In Denver
The snow came and went pretty quickly but wow, did it ever leave an impression in Denver this morning. Sure, there have been much bigger storms that have dropped a whole lot more snow and ice but maybe because it was the first one of the season and it came pretty quickly, could have been the cause for this.
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
This Dynamite Denver Deli Has Been Featured on the Food Network Three Times
The Bagel Deli and Restaurant in Denver, Colorado has been featured on the Food Network, not once, not twice, but three different times, and is a must-visit for anyone who has an appetite for authentic comfort food. The long-standing traditional Jewish deli has been serving up Kaplan family recipes and...
Want Longer Weekends? This Colorado County Is Testing Out 4-Day Workweeks
The real question is, who wouldn't be interested in having longer weekends?. One Colorado county is about to test out four-day work weeks. According to an Oct. 25 press release, Clear Creek County will pilot a four-day workweek beginning in 2023. About Clear Creek County's 4-Day Workweek. Clear Creek County's...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
12 Events to Help You Make the Most of Halloween in Northern Colorado
Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins — oh my! Spooky season is here, and there's no better place to celebrate than in Northern Colorado. Check out 12 Front Range events that will help you make the most of your Halloweekend below. Halloween Events in Fort Collins. The Upside Down Prom |...
Peace, Love, and Little Donuts Says “Peace Out” to Fort Collins
When the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Halloween night, there will be one less donut shop in the city of Fort Collins. An email was sent today from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts that is leaving a donut hole piece of our hearts missing. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts sent...
Have You Seen the Waterwheel Off I-70 Wearing a Huge Pumpkin Face
If you have paid any attention while driving on I-70 through Idaho Springs, then you have surely noticed an old wooden waterwheel with a lovely little waterfall behind it. That is the historic Charlie Tayler waterwheel and Bridal Veil Falls. In good Halloween fashion, the waterwheel is currently wearing a bright orange pumpkin face.
Hot Deal? You Could Buy a Burnt Down House in Colorado for $840k
If you are in the market to start a fresh build of a home in Colorado and looking for a prime location, this might be the ideal property for you. However, if you are looking for a home that you can move into after signing the closing documents, you might want to keep looking as this Golden, Colorado home has certainly seen better days.
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
