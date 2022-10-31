ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexington, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WLWT 5

Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village

There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
BEAVER, OH
columbusunderground.com

Shop Talk: New Plant Shop Finds a Home in Grove City

Signs from the universe, a game of Bunco, and a love for plants led Angie Dearwester to a historical home in Grove City for her next business venture. The house located at 3407 Grant Ave. was built in 1865 and is now home to The Wild Seed, a plant shop with home decor and curated gifts. Dearwester has held pop-up hours in the shop since September and hosted an official grand opening ceremony last Thursday.
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

Teacher saves choking student at Hilliard elementary school

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard elementary school teacher saved the life of a student after he started choking earlier this month. The Britton Elementary School teacher, Eynas Alasta, noticed the student was choking during lunch time on Oct. 11, jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The child spit...
HILLIARD, OH
WOWK 13 News

2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Big Walnut Local Schools policies publicly questioned

SUNBURY — District policies regarding weapons were discussed during the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on Oct. 20. Fourteen board policies were reviewed at the meeting, with four of them regarding weapons. Board member Steve Fujii said he was surprised to see the policies on the meeting agenda. Board President Doug Crowl and board member Angela Graziosi made up the ad hoc committee on the policies, and Crowl said they had met twice and spent many hours going over them. Crowl said there was a backlog on policies to be reviewed, and that these 14 were pretty straightforward.
SUNBURY, OH
iheart.com

Winter Season Starts for the Chillicothe Farmers Market

Don't look for the Chillicothe Farmers Market at the Ross County Service Center this Saturday. Their 4th annual winter season will be indoors...nearby. Kevin Coleman spoke to Mandy Way, one of the 14 market vendors, and also the market manager. Until May, the market will be inside Bennett Hall at...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
614now.com

Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today

DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
HILLIARD, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel

Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility

Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home

As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
GROVE CITY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE
cityscenecolumbus.com

Westerville renovation fundamentally changes house’s function and views

From August 2021 to this past March, Anthony Guglielmi, owner of Back to Basics Movement and Training in Westerville, and his family have been living through a massive remodeling project by Griffey Remodeling. Built by Guglielmi’s grandparents in the 1970s, the home had stayed largely the same for nearly 50...
WESTERVILLE, OH

