FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cwcolumbus.com
Delaware developments not in the works yet, despite planned demolition at taxpayer expense
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is allocating more than $20 million for demolition around the state, including four sites in Delaware County. It’s supposed to promote economic development but plans either have not been set or are planned for three of the four projects around the county.
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
Upper Arlington mothers call for accountability after middle school guest speaker presents 'controversial topics'
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two Upper Arlington parents want accountability. “When [my son] shared to the extent that details were shared I was disgusted,” one mother said. 10TV is not identifying the parents, per their request, saying they don’t want any backlash for their children. On Oct....
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
WLWT 5
Have yourself a western Christmas at this old-timey Ohio village
There’s a Wild West-themed Christmas attraction tucked away in the hills of southern Ohio. East of Cincinnati, Dogwood Pass will shine bright during the Christmas season. The secluded late-1800s Old West Town was designed to be as authentic as possible, a living history town keeping with the spirit of the Old West.
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: New Plant Shop Finds a Home in Grove City
Signs from the universe, a game of Bunco, and a love for plants led Angie Dearwester to a historical home in Grove City for her next business venture. The house located at 3407 Grant Ave. was built in 1865 and is now home to The Wild Seed, a plant shop with home decor and curated gifts. Dearwester has held pop-up hours in the shop since September and hosted an official grand opening ceremony last Thursday.
Teacher saves choking student at Hilliard elementary school
HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard elementary school teacher saved the life of a student after he started choking earlier this month. The Britton Elementary School teacher, Eynas Alasta, noticed the student was choking during lunch time on Oct. 11, jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The child spit...
2-year-old drowns in Ohio backyard pond
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 2-year-old girl has drowned in a backyard pond in Jackson County, Ohio. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson after the child’s brothers found her unresponsive in a backyard goldfish pond. The sheriff’s office say the girl’s mother […]
Delaware Gazette
Big Walnut Local Schools policies publicly questioned
SUNBURY — District policies regarding weapons were discussed during the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on Oct. 20. Fourteen board policies were reviewed at the meeting, with four of them regarding weapons. Board member Steve Fujii said he was surprised to see the policies on the meeting agenda. Board President Doug Crowl and board member Angela Graziosi made up the ad hoc committee on the policies, and Crowl said they had met twice and spent many hours going over them. Crowl said there was a backlog on policies to be reviewed, and that these 14 were pretty straightforward.
iheart.com
Winter Season Starts for the Chillicothe Farmers Market
Don't look for the Chillicothe Farmers Market at the Ross County Service Center this Saturday. Their 4th annual winter season will be indoors...nearby. Kevin Coleman spoke to Mandy Way, one of the 14 market vendors, and also the market manager. Until May, the market will be inside Bennett Hall at...
ycitynews.com
DeWine: 320 full-time ‘good paying’ jobs coming to Muskingum County
In a media release Monday morning, Governor Mike DeWine announced that the State of Ohio, through the Tax Credit Authority (TCA), helped bring 320 new jobs to Muskingum County. The Muskingum County Port Authority said they couldn’t provide any details but would hopefully have a media release out later Monday...
614now.com
Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today
DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
Ohio to be home to new Mexico-based food company facility
Mexico-based food company Grupo Bimbo, in partnership with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), the Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD), today received Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval for a new production facility at the National Road Business Park east of Zanesville, creating 320 new jobs. “The investment being made […]
cityscenecolumbus.com
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home
As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
myfox28columbus.com
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
cityscenecolumbus.com
Westerville renovation fundamentally changes house’s function and views
From August 2021 to this past March, Anthony Guglielmi, owner of Back to Basics Movement and Training in Westerville, and his family have been living through a massive remodeling project by Griffey Remodeling. Built by Guglielmi’s grandparents in the 1970s, the home had stayed largely the same for nearly 50...
