WFMZ-TV Online
Elizabeth Debicki calls for The Crown critics to 'move on' after Netflix adds disclaimer
Elizabeth Debicki has called for The Crown's critics to "move on" after Netflix added a disclaimer to the latest trailer. The 32-year-old actress will take on the role of the late Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of the controversial show - which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and is inspired by real events - but she has called for people to speak about the "creative endeavour" of the programme rather than how closely it resembles real life.
From 'Enola Holmes' to 'Extraction,' Netflix bets on sequels
It's easy to forget that the Netflix original film department is still rather young
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Jokes Cost Him Fans, Was Prepared To Quit If ABC Demanded A Cease-Fire
Jimmy Kimmel says he lost half his fanbase when he began making pointedly critical jokes about Donald Trump, and that he was prepared to quit Jimmy Kimmel Live! if ABC execs demanded he go easy on the then-president. “Ten years ago, among Republicans, I was the most popular talk show host,” Kimmel said this week on the Phil Rosenthal-David Wild podcast Naked Lunch. “At least according to the research they did.” Kimmel said on the podcast that ABC execs “hinted at” their concern around the time at “the beginning of this whole Trump thing.” “I said, ‘If that’s what you want to...
Khloe Kardashian left peeved after Tristan Thompson tried to pay for True's birthday party
Khloe Kardashian was left peeved after Tristan Thompson tried to pay for their daughter True's fourth birthday party. The Good American co-founder, 38, was not willing to allow her unfaithful ex to foot the bill for their little girl's party in April after she poured all of her hard-earned cash and time into the extravagant bash herself.
MSNBC Cuts Ties Unexpectedly With Weekend Host Tiffany Cross
Tiffany Cross, the MSNBC weekend host who was known for running a freewheeling commentary program, is leaving the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Her production staff was informed of the decision Friday morning, according to three people familiar with the matter. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, and Cross could not be reached for immediate comment. MSNBC decided not to renew Cross’ contract after two years, according to one of these people, and severed ties with her immediately. A rotating group of anchors will lead her weekend hours until a replacement is found. There has been speculation that Cross’ relationship with MSNBC...
Class action lawsuit filed against Elon Musk's Twitter as employees brace for layoffs
A class action lawsuit alleging that Twitter intends to lay off more employees and has violated the law by not providing the required notice was filed Thursday in federal court in San Francisco.
Watch: Paramore perform 'This is Why' on 'Tonight Show'
Paramore performed "This is Why," the title song from their forthcoming album, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
7 of the Best Found Footage Horror Movies to Watch in 2022
Not all found footage horror movies are created equal. But the best ones, like 'Paranormal Activity and Cloverfield,' are pretty terrifying.
Twitter employees sue over layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the company on Thursday following reports that the social media platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, plans to lay off about half its workforce. Musk closed a $44 billion purchase of Twitter late last month and swiftly fired several...
21 Photos From The 1990s That Would Confuse The Heck Out Of Gen Alpha Today
The world has changed quite a bit in a span of three decades
