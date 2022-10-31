When it comes to abortion rights, incumbent Maine Governor Janet Mills likes to say she's been un-wavering. "A woman's right to choose is and will always be protected in Maine!” Mills, a Democrat and Maine’s first woman governor, told a rally for reproductive rights on Tuesday in Portland. “So long as I am governor, you can be damn sure my veto pen will stand in the way of any and all efforts to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to abortion in our state!"

