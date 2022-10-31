Read full article on original website
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
Comparing abortion views in Maine Governor's race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage
When it comes to abortion rights, incumbent Maine Governor Janet Mills likes to say she's been un-wavering. "A woman's right to choose is and will always be protected in Maine!” Mills, a Democrat and Maine’s first woman governor, told a rally for reproductive rights on Tuesday in Portland. “So long as I am governor, you can be damn sure my veto pen will stand in the way of any and all efforts to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to abortion in our state!"
Older Mainers share concerns ahead of midterm elections
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Jessica Simpson is 71 and worked for the Social Security Administration for more than three decades before retiring to Maine. "I do consider myself one of the fortunate people," Simpson said. She added that's because she has a federal pension. Now she spends her time...
Paul LePage and Janet Mills campaigns focus on home heating challenges ahead
HERMON, Maine -- Nov. 2, 2022 — Campaigning for governor in the Bangor area on Wednesday, Republican Paul LePage described actions a governor might take to address the supply and high price of heating oil used by 60% of Maine homes. “This winter we need to protect Mainers. This...
Maine gets $42.5M in LIHEAP funding as home heating concerns mount
MAINE, USA — With energy costs soaring and fuel supplies tightening, many Maine families are concerned about heating their homes this winter. On Tuesday, the state of Maine was awarded $42.5 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a release.
Mainers may get a say on whether foreign governments can spend money to influence their votes
A group hoping to bar foreign governments from electioneering in Maine referendum campaigns submitted petitions Tuesday to put its proposal on next year's ballot. The citizens’ initiative appears relatively straightforward, but it could have far-reaching implications for Maine companies partially owned by foreign governments — including at least one of the state's two main electric utilities.
Protect Maine Elections submits signatures to ban foreign government interference with elections
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election day is just one week away. With tens of thousands of votes already in, a secure election is top of mind for Maine voters and legislators. State Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D - Hancock) was joined by other legislators at the Maine State House Tuesday morning to talk about a growing problem with state elections.
Over 80,000 signatures to protect Maine elections submitted to the Secretary of State
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Protect Maine elections held a press conference in the state house today and submitted over 80,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office. They say those signatures represent the voices of Mainers who are tired of their voice being drowned out by foreign government interference and dark money special interest groups.
Let’s Break Down Powerball Winnings After Taxes for Maine and New Hampshire
$1.2 billion dollars is life-changing money for almost anyone. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire, right? Well not so fast. By the time the government gets a hold of their cut, you're going to be left with a lot less than $1.2B. Not only does the...
Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
Mills Admin Added Signed Letter to $850 Checks to Influence Election After Promising Lawmakers It Wouldn’t
Maine Gov. Janet Mills spent more than $500,000 to mail physical checks, rather than make $850 instant electronic deposits, so she could also include a signed letter taking credit for the payments days before Election Day. “You — the people of Maine — are our greatest asset, and I will...
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
Former top official voices concern over lobster regulations
BANGOR– We’ve been hearing a lot in recent months about new regulations that many say will be devastating to Maine’s lobster industry. One of those people helped draft the current regulations that made lobstering the thriving industry it is today. Robin Alden once served as Maine’s Commissioner...
Governor Mills stance on Maine issues
Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
How to navigate Maine’s new retirement savings mandate
According to a recent study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 49% of workers in the Northeast have access to a defined contribution plan, and 43% of workers without access to a plan report not being confident that they will have enough saved to cover their living expenses after they retire.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
