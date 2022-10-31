ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comparing abortion views in Maine Governor's race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage

When it comes to abortion rights, incumbent Maine Governor Janet Mills likes to say she's been un-wavering. "A woman's right to choose is and will always be protected in Maine!” Mills, a Democrat and Maine’s first woman governor, told a rally for reproductive rights on Tuesday in Portland. “So long as I am governor, you can be damn sure my veto pen will stand in the way of any and all efforts to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to abortion in our state!"
Maine gets $42.5M in LIHEAP funding as home heating concerns mount

MAINE, USA — With energy costs soaring and fuel supplies tightening, many Maine families are concerned about heating their homes this winter. On Tuesday, the state of Maine was awarded $42.5 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a release.
Mainers may get a say on whether foreign governments can spend money to influence their votes

A group hoping to bar foreign governments from electioneering in Maine referendum campaigns submitted petitions Tuesday to put its proposal on next year's ballot. The citizens’ initiative appears relatively straightforward, but it could have far-reaching implications for Maine companies partially owned by foreign governments — including at least one of the state's two main electric utilities.
Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
Former top official voices concern over lobster regulations

BANGOR– We’ve been hearing a lot in recent months about new regulations that many say will be devastating to Maine’s lobster industry. One of those people helped draft the current regulations that made lobstering the thriving industry it is today. Robin Alden once served as Maine’s Commissioner...
Governor Mills stance on Maine issues

Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
How to navigate Maine’s new retirement savings mandate

According to a recent study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 49% of workers in the Northeast have access to a defined contribution plan, and 43% of workers without access to a plan report not being confident that they will have enough saved to cover their living expenses after they retire.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
