Crypto adoption via regulation: Setting rules for centralized exchanges

Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges have become the backbone of the nascent crypto ecosystem, making way for retail and institutional traders to trade cryptocurrencies despite a constant fear of government crackdowns and lack of support from policymakers. These crypto exchanges over the years have managed to put self-regulatory checks and implemented policies...
We need to move a lot faster on Global South Bitcoin adoption — Paxful CEO

Cointelegraph hit the gym with Ray Youssef, co-founder and CEO of Paxful, to tackle Bitcoin adoption in the Global South. In between sets and a little out of breath, Youssef told Cointelegraph, “The Global South is where we should be looking” for Bitcoin (BTC) adoption. A New Yorker...
CBDCs are no threat to crypto — Binance CEO

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao appears to have softened his stance on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), arguing in a conference that he doesn’t think CBDCs are a threat to his company or the crypto sector. CZ spoke at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Nov. 2...
Canada to examine crypto, stablecoins and CBDCs in new budget

The Canadian federal government is set to launch a consultation on cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as revealed in its new mini-budget. The government’s “2022 Fall Economic Statement,” released on Nov. 3 by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, works as a fiscal update in conjunction with its...
Stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos gain approvals in Singapore

Stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos have each received approvals for their respective licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state’s central bank. Circle received in-principle approval for a major payments institution license, allowing it to issue cryptocurrencies and facilitate domestic and cross-border payments, while Paxos received its license to offer digital payment token services.
Moonvember kicks off with sweeping staff layoffs across crypto

The crypto and tech industry has seen a slew of staff cuts this week against a backdrop of difficult market conditions, though on a positive note, some are bucking the trend. Crypto companies, including crypto exchanges, venture capital firms and blockchain developers, have been forced to reduce headcount in order to stay nimble amid the bear market. Some, however, have done the opposite, opening up offices in new locations and markets.
JP Morgan executes first DeFi trade on public blockchain

Multinational banking firm JP Morgan has successfully executed its first-ever cross-border transaction using decentralized finance (DeFi) on a public blockchain. The trade was facilitated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Project Guardian on Nov. 2 — which was established as part of a pilot program to “explore potential decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in wholesale funding markets.”
Bitcoin holds $20K post-Fed as rising dollar sparks BTC price warning

Bitcoin (BTC) lingered lower on Nov. 3 as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering just above $20,000 on the day. The pair had seen flash volatility as the Fed hiked 0.75%, with fakeout moves up and...
The state of crypto in Southern Europe: Malta leads the way

Despite the turbulence that broke out in the crypto market this summer, there is an important long-term marker that should be considered in any complex assessment — the combination of adoption and regulation. The latest report by EUBlockchain Observatory, named “EU Blockchain Ecosystem Developments,” tries to measure this combination within the European Union, combining the data on each and every member country from Portugal to Slovakia.
Web Summit Lisbon, Nov. 4: Latest updates from Cointelegraph’s ground team

Welcome back to day three of the Web Summit, one of the world’s leading tech conferences with over 71,000 attendees on the third day. Stationed in Lisbon, Portugal, Cointelegraph’s ground team is ready to bring the most exclusive insights on Web3, crypto and blockchain from the event. The...
Bank of England raises interest rates to 3%, largest jump in 33 years

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The Bank of England, effectively the United Kingdom’s version of the Federal Reserve, has raised interest rates by the highest rate in 33 years. The Bank of England’s bank rate, or the cost of borrowing money, rose by 0.75% to 3%. According to...
Santander UK limits crypto transactions for its customers

Multinational banking group Santander has placed a limit on all crypto transactions for its customers in the United Kingdom. The group cited cryptocurrency fraud warnings from regulators as the reason behind its decision. According to an announcement on Nov. 3, the bank plans to protect its customers from the risks...
Three crypto ETFs to be delisted in Australia as crypto winter continues

The companies behind the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF, Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF filed a request to revoke their quotations on Cboe Australia, according to letters disclosed on Nov. 2. The decision to revoke the quotes reflects the crypto winter's impact on...
TruckCoinSwap to launch fast free crypto settlements for supply chain at FreightWaves’ Conference

In 2010, a Florida man swapped 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) for two pizzas. This was big news, establishing a value for BTC at $0.0041. Only 12 years later, those same tokens are valued at around $200 million. Today, November 2, TruckCoinSwap’s new digital asset on the Polygon network, TCS token, will be swapped for a freight receivable in a live demo at the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight conference. While the future value of the TCS token is unknown, one variable is certain: TCS starts its journey in a U.S. trucking settlement niche exceeding $50 billion a year in transactional volume.
Bitcoin mining firm Bitdeer could delay public offering till 2023

Bitdeer, a crypto mining firm spun off from China-based mining manufacturer Bitmain, may see its public offering on Nasdaq delayed a year depending on a vote from shareholders of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. In a Nov. 2 Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Blue Safari said it will be holding...
South Korean prosecutors accuse Do Kwon of manipulating Terra’s price

A local report from South Korea claims that the country’s prosecutors have obtained evidence to suggest Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon had once ordered an employee to manipulate the price of Luna Classic (LUNC). A report by Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) on Nov. 3 quotes an official from the...
Moneygram to enable users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via mobile app

Global digital peer-to-peer payments company MoneyGram announced on Nov. 1 that users in nearly all U.S. states and the District of Columbia, can buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC), via its MoneyGram mobile app. The digital payments company said that it plans to...

