Crypto adoption via regulation: Setting rules for centralized exchanges
Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges have become the backbone of the nascent crypto ecosystem, making way for retail and institutional traders to trade cryptocurrencies despite a constant fear of government crackdowns and lack of support from policymakers. These crypto exchanges over the years have managed to put self-regulatory checks and implemented policies...
We need to move a lot faster on Global South Bitcoin adoption — Paxful CEO
Cointelegraph hit the gym with Ray Youssef, co-founder and CEO of Paxful, to tackle Bitcoin adoption in the Global South. In between sets and a little out of breath, Youssef told Cointelegraph, “The Global South is where we should be looking” for Bitcoin (BTC) adoption. A New Yorker...
CBDCs are no threat to crypto — Binance CEO
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao appears to have softened his stance on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), arguing in a conference that he doesn’t think CBDCs are a threat to his company or the crypto sector. CZ spoke at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Nov. 2...
Canada to examine crypto, stablecoins and CBDCs in new budget
The Canadian federal government is set to launch a consultation on cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as revealed in its new mini-budget. The government’s “2022 Fall Economic Statement,” released on Nov. 3 by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, works as a fiscal update in conjunction with its...
Stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos gain approvals in Singapore
Stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos have each received approvals for their respective licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state’s central bank. Circle received in-principle approval for a major payments institution license, allowing it to issue cryptocurrencies and facilitate domestic and cross-border payments, while Paxos received its license to offer digital payment token services.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
‘Great cryptocurrencies have to go through several collapses’ — Cardano founder
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and one of the co-founders of Ethereum, said one of the biggest lessons crypto users could take away from the collapse of Terra and other projects was learning to appreciate those that withstood the test of time. Speaking to Cointelegraph at the Web Summit...
Moonvember kicks off with sweeping staff layoffs across crypto
The crypto and tech industry has seen a slew of staff cuts this week against a backdrop of difficult market conditions, though on a positive note, some are bucking the trend. Crypto companies, including crypto exchanges, venture capital firms and blockchain developers, have been forced to reduce headcount in order to stay nimble amid the bear market. Some, however, have done the opposite, opening up offices in new locations and markets.
JP Morgan executes first DeFi trade on public blockchain
Multinational banking firm JP Morgan has successfully executed its first-ever cross-border transaction using decentralized finance (DeFi) on a public blockchain. The trade was facilitated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Project Guardian on Nov. 2 — which was established as part of a pilot program to “explore potential decentralized finance (DeFi) applications in wholesale funding markets.”
Bitcoin holds $20K post-Fed as rising dollar sparks BTC price warning
Bitcoin (BTC) lingered lower on Nov. 3 as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering just above $20,000 on the day. The pair had seen flash volatility as the Fed hiked 0.75%, with fakeout moves up and...
The state of crypto in Southern Europe: Malta leads the way
Despite the turbulence that broke out in the crypto market this summer, there is an important long-term marker that should be considered in any complex assessment — the combination of adoption and regulation. The latest report by EUBlockchain Observatory, named “EU Blockchain Ecosystem Developments,” tries to measure this combination within the European Union, combining the data on each and every member country from Portugal to Slovakia.
Web Summit Lisbon, Nov. 4: Latest updates from Cointelegraph’s ground team
Welcome back to day three of the Web Summit, one of the world’s leading tech conferences with over 71,000 attendees on the third day. Stationed in Lisbon, Portugal, Cointelegraph’s ground team is ready to bring the most exclusive insights on Web3, crypto and blockchain from the event. The...
Bank of England raises interest rates to 3%, largest jump in 33 years
Desperate times call for desperate measures. The Bank of England, effectively the United Kingdom’s version of the Federal Reserve, has raised interest rates by the highest rate in 33 years. The Bank of England’s bank rate, or the cost of borrowing money, rose by 0.75% to 3%. According to...
Santander UK limits crypto transactions for its customers
Multinational banking group Santander has placed a limit on all crypto transactions for its customers in the United Kingdom. The group cited cryptocurrency fraud warnings from regulators as the reason behind its decision. According to an announcement on Nov. 3, the bank plans to protect its customers from the risks...
Three crypto ETFs to be delisted in Australia as crypto winter continues
The companies behind the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF, Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF filed a request to revoke their quotations on Cboe Australia, according to letters disclosed on Nov. 2. The decision to revoke the quotes reflects the crypto winter's impact on...
TruckCoinSwap to launch fast free crypto settlements for supply chain at FreightWaves’ Conference
In 2010, a Florida man swapped 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) for two pizzas. This was big news, establishing a value for BTC at $0.0041. Only 12 years later, those same tokens are valued at around $200 million. Today, November 2, TruckCoinSwap’s new digital asset on the Polygon network, TCS token, will be swapped for a freight receivable in a live demo at the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight conference. While the future value of the TCS token is unknown, one variable is certain: TCS starts its journey in a U.S. trucking settlement niche exceeding $50 billion a year in transactional volume.
‘DeFi will replace institutions entirely,’ says BitGo CEO Mike Belshe
The global decentralized finance market size was valued at $11.78 billion in 2021. This number is expected to increase as DeFi advances, yet it is still in its infancy. Therefore, a number of banks and traditional financial institutions are still unaware of its potential. While this may be, industry experts...
Bitcoin mining firm Bitdeer could delay public offering till 2023
Bitdeer, a crypto mining firm spun off from China-based mining manufacturer Bitmain, may see its public offering on Nasdaq delayed a year depending on a vote from shareholders of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. In a Nov. 2 Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Blue Safari said it will be holding...
South Korean prosecutors accuse Do Kwon of manipulating Terra’s price
A local report from South Korea claims that the country’s prosecutors have obtained evidence to suggest Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon had once ordered an employee to manipulate the price of Luna Classic (LUNC). A report by Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) on Nov. 3 quotes an official from the...
Moneygram to enable users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via mobile app
Global digital peer-to-peer payments company MoneyGram announced on Nov. 1 that users in nearly all U.S. states and the District of Columbia, can buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC), via its MoneyGram mobile app. The digital payments company said that it plans to...
