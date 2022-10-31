Read full article on original website
KEVN
Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
newscenter1.tv
Palmer Gulch Fire 50% contained
HILL CITY, S.D. — On Wednesday, mop up operations continued for the Palmer Gulch Fire, which is now at 50% containment. The size of the fire remains at 87 acres. Firefighters are continuing their efforts to reinforce the fire line and eliminate hot spots near the fire’s edge while remaining vigilant of overhead hazards like standing dead trees.
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
KEVN
Firefighters keep Palmer Gulch Wildfire within its lines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Palmer Gulch Wildfire, keeping it to 87 acres and now 50 percent contained. Overnight, the fire burned heavy dead and down fuels within the fire perimeter, according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. Firefighters are working to...
KELOLAND TV
Crews are working diligently to battle the Palmer Gulch Fire
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in the Black Hills are currently battling the Palmer Gulch Fire. Saturday afternoon, crews responded to a fire just outside of Hill City, near Palmer Creek Road. With dry and windy conditions, the fire has grown to about 91 acres. “It’s really rugged,...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Police use deer harvest to prevent traffic accidents and give back
STURGIS, S.D. — Wild animals don’t always stick to nature, especially if they’re finding food in the city. Deer pose a particular threat in towns like Sturgis, where vehicle crashes involving deer are common and dangerous. Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater answers a few questions about the...
KEVN
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
kotatv.com
Trio of fires in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
newscenter1.tv
37 photos of hot drinks to enjoy on a cold day at coffee shops in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the weather continues to get colder, it can be nice to enjoy a warm beverage from coffee shops in the Black Hills area. Here are 37 photos of hot drinks from coffee shops in Rapid City like Harriet & Oak and Dunn Brothers Coffee.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
kotatv.com
Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries
newscenter1.tv
No decision yet on death penalty for suspects in Rapid City’s Surfwood double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State of South Dakota has yet to make a determination on whether or not they will pursue the death penalty for any of the suspects accused in an August double homicide on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City. Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros, and Erin...
kotatv.com
Rapid City council shows concern over marijuana paired with alcohol
newscenter1.tv
Two events you can participate in to give back to the community during the holiday season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This time of year, donating food or time can be an easy way to give back to the community. The Public Works Department of the City of Rapid City teamed up with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Union to hold this food drive for it’s first year.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Central High department wins nationwide competition to bring Broadway musical to the school theatre
RAPID CITY, S.D.– As part of a national campaign, Rapid City Central High School was recently selected to be South Dakota’s representative in Disney and the Educational Theatre Association’s “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition. In April of 2023, the school will be putting on performances of “Frozen: The Broadway Musical” for the public. Artistic Director for the theatre program Justin Speck spoke on the announcement and what it means for the school.
KELOLAND TV
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
newscenter1.tv
Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’
Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
county17.com
High Wind Watch, Red Flag Warning in place before expected snow Wednesday night
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With a high of 66 forecast today, it’s hard to imagine that in less than 48 hours snow flurries are likely. But that’s what Mother Nature has in store, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says. Multiple warnings are in place...
newscenter1.tv
If you’re having trouble with accuracy when shooting, give these a try!
CUSTER, S.D. — Accurate shooting doesn’t depend entirely on a fancy firearm – in fact, grip and presentation of the pistol are techniques that can make a huge difference in improving precision and accuracy. A strong, steady grip and a consistent trigger pull can help mitigate the impacts of recoil, and help your sight picture remain consistent even after firing multiple rounds quickly.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
