Rapid City, SD

KEVN

Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Palmer Gulch Fire 50% contained

HILL CITY, S.D. — On Wednesday, mop up operations continued for the Palmer Gulch Fire, which is now at 50% containment. The size of the fire remains at 87 acres. Firefighters are continuing their efforts to reinforce the fire line and eliminate hot spots near the fire’s edge while remaining vigilant of overhead hazards like standing dead trees.
HILL CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow falls in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

Firefighters keep Palmer Gulch Wildfire within its lines

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters continue to make progress on the Palmer Gulch Wildfire, keeping it to 87 acres and now 50 percent contained. Overnight, the fire burned heavy dead and down fuels within the fire perimeter, according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. Firefighters are working to...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews are working diligently to battle the Palmer Gulch Fire

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in the Black Hills are currently battling the Palmer Gulch Fire. Saturday afternoon, crews responded to a fire just outside of Hill City, near Palmer Creek Road. With dry and windy conditions, the fire has grown to about 91 acres. “It’s really rugged,...
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Police use deer harvest to prevent traffic accidents and give back

STURGIS, S.D. — Wild animals don’t always stick to nature, especially if they’re finding food in the city. Deer pose a particular threat in towns like Sturgis, where vehicle crashes involving deer are common and dangerous. Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater answers a few questions about the...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
kotatv.com

Trio of fires in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
BOX ELDER, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries

People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual harvest. Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season. Downtown Sturgis hosts an annual holiday giveaway to attract shoppers to local businesses. Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade. Updated: 11 hours ago. The early evening news...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Central High department wins nationwide competition to bring Broadway musical to the school theatre

RAPID CITY, S.D.– As part of a national campaign, Rapid City Central High School was recently selected to be South Dakota’s representative in Disney and the Educational Theatre Association’s “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door” competition. In April of 2023, the school will be putting on performances of “Frozen: The Broadway Musical” for the public. Artistic Director for the theatre program Justin Speck spoke on the announcement and what it means for the school.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Want some free deer meat? Sturgis is starting its ‘deer harvest.’

Each year, the police department completes a Deer Population Study under guidelines set by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, which determines whether or not the local population of deer needs to be reduced, and how many deer need to be hunted. According to the Sturgis Police Department, 40 deer...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

If you’re having trouble with accuracy when shooting, give these a try!

CUSTER, S.D. — Accurate shooting doesn’t depend entirely on a fancy firearm – in fact, grip and presentation of the pistol are techniques that can make a huge difference in improving precision and accuracy. A strong, steady grip and a consistent trigger pull can help mitigate the impacts of recoil, and help your sight picture remain consistent even after firing multiple rounds quickly.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally changing on purpose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been changing and it’s on purpose, said city manager Daniel Ainslie. “After the 2016 rally, the city began specifically targeting some younger individuals and a younger market as well as ensuring it was a broader market that we were appealing to,” Ainslie said.
STURGIS, SD

