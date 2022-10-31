Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard honored by LWSA
LACONIA — Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard were honored with the Atherton Award by the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association at its annual meeting on Oct. 22, at the Laconia Country Club. Since 1988, the award has honored the Lake Winnipesaukee sailor that best exemplifies the qualities of Ernie Atherton....
laconiadailysun.com
Annual Christmas Fair in Belmont on Nov. 5
BELMONT — St. Joseph Parish in Belmont will host their annual Christmas Fair this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The fair’s theme, “Christmas in the Village,” highlights venues you might find...
laconiadailysun.com
Plymouth Rotary’s 70th annual Penny Sale
PLYMOUTH — Get ready for fun while funding local high school students’ pursuit of higher education. Plymouth Rotary celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser, the Penny Sale, at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Plymouth Rotary’s highest profile fundraiser assists local students further their education.
laconiadailysun.com
Karen Sticht: In Meredith, the two choices for state representative are clear
Voters are encouraged to research candidates who fit their values, so I investigated Citizens for Belknap and their endorsed candidates. Since the committee is anonymous, their rhetoric is hateful, and all of their candidates and donors are Democrats or further left-leaning than I will ever be. Their choices are not for me.
manchesterinklink.com
The Weekender, Nov 3 – 6: Distiller’s Showcase, Craft Fair, MHT Art Walk and more…
MANCHESTER, NH – We’re entering the last couple of months of 2022 which means it’s the beginning of craft and holiday fairs to kick off your holiday shopping! Check out all the events we gathered happening in the area below. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check...
nhmagazine.com
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With the Gingerbread House Festival
Founded in 1952, the New Hampshire Home Builders Association unites all those involved in the building of a Granite State home — from actual builders and kitchen remodelers to bankers and insurance brokers. And for the first time this December, they’ll come together to build edible lodgings with a holiday twist.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 87 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Growing a pollinator garden by Meg Miller master gardener
GILFORD — Meg Miller, master gardener, will host a presentation on growing a pollinator garden on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Gilford Community Church, beginning at 1 p.m. Insects such as bees and butterflies are helpful, and in some cases, essential, in pollinating many of our food crops such as apples, berries and vegetables. In recent years, there has been a significant decline in the populations of these wild pollinators. Planting patches of flowers, wildflowers, grasses, shrubs and flowering trees with an emphasis on the use of native plants can encourage and support natural pollinators as well as enhance backyard landscapes. Recommendations will be presented on creating a pollinator habitat in your yard.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 108 service calls Monday through Thursday this week. Two people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Pumpkin Festival returns to rave reviews
LACONIA — Even if not by the glow of its infamous pumpkin tower, this year’s New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival set downtown aglow on Saturday. The festival, scaled back because of fundraising challenges, nevertheless proved to be a lively rebound for an event that hasn’t been held since 2019.
laconiadailysun.com
Bill Schmidlin: Keep out-of-staters from holding office in Belknap County
It is a well-known fact that the leading political party in Belknap County has been infiltrated by a few out-of-staters. These outsiders believe themselves to have all the right solutions to New Hampshire issues. All was going their way until they messed with Gunstock. They are pros and have convinced some very good, well-respected local NH folks to unwittingly join their cause and turn against our NH values. They lost high-valued members in September and deserve to lose it all in November. Please vote for the individuals who have not been influenced and best represent our NH values. Be cautious in voting only for a party that allowed itself to be temporarily highjacked. To re-elect current county reps allows the infiltration to continue. Beware of the out-of-staters in all parties; vote local.
RI man charged in ‘disturbance’ after approaching NH Senate candidate Don Bolduc before a debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. On Thursday, the Goffstown Police Department said a man from Rhode Island is now facing charges as a result of...
laconiadailysun.com
Body found in vehicle at Belknap Marketplace
BELMONT — The body of a deceased man was found in a car in the parking lot of the Belknap Marketplace, formerly known as the Belknap Mall, Tuesday morning. “It was an older gentleman,” said Capt. Stephen Akerstrom of the Belmont Police Department. Akerstrom also said there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the death.
laconiadailysun.com
Matt Lahey: Why does Dunn want to represent a school ward she doesn't enroll her children in?
I read with interest The Sun's Nov. 3 story about the Laconia School Board Ward 2 race. Kelley Gaspa-Caravona and Laura Dunn are running for the seat. In the story, Dunn touts her service on the Pleasant Street School PTA. That's a head-scratcher as Ward 2 elementary school students attend Woodland Heights School, a one-minute drive from Dunn’s home.
laconiadailysun.com
Donna Merkwan: Where were Belmont officials when questions were asked?
Election Day is coming fast and I have something Belmont voters should know. I have had a problem with my taxes and have tried to clarify the issue with the town hall personnel. Since they were unable to clarify things, I wrote to the chair of the Board of Selectmen. I have never received any information nor any admission that my letter was even received. Are the residents of Belmont comfortable with this behavior from elected officials? Since they are technically hired by the citizens, they work for the citizens. They certainly didn’t work for me and I will remember this on every Election Day!
manchesterinklink.com
Citywide housing projects: Update on progress for 1,400+ market-rate and affordable units
MANCHESTER, NH – In May the city released a working list of various housing projects that were in motion. Below is an update to that list as of Nov. 1, 2022. The interactive map below includes all the projects, which are color-coded. Purple=Market Rate (782 units); Blue=Affordable (210 units); Orange=Townhouses (106 units); Green=Single-family homes (27 units + 20 buildable “infill” lots); Yellow=Multi-family units (303 units).
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween 51 years ago; case still unsolved
LOUDON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was found dead in New Hampshire on Halloween in 1971, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Daniel O'Connell, 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was found dead in a wooded area off Route 106 in Loudon 51 years ago. An autopsy revealed he died...
thepulseofnh.com
Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap
A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
laconiadailysun.com
Planning Board urges city to reevaluate Master Plan
LACONIA — With the amount of new construction the development of the Laconia State School is expected to generate, several members at Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting said the city needs to do more in the way of long-range planning. The forthcoming development will have a significant impact on...
Venture Through 2.5 Miles of Magical Twinkling Christmas Lights at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
If you have not attended the "Gift of Lights" holiday show at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, I don't mean to throw shade, but WHAT ON EARTH ARE YOU WAITING FOR?. This is the year to go, and it all starts this Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24!. According to...
