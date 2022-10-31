Read full article on original website
Very Furry Christmas Starts November 19th at Sesame Place in Langhorne, PA
'Tis the season. Sesame Place in Langhorne will kick off its annual holiday event, A Very Furry Christmas, on November 19th, according to the amusement park's website. It runs through January 1, 2023. You and your family will absolutely love this. All your Sesame Street friends will be there in...
Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem Will Open First Ever Ice Skating Rink Just in Time for Some Holiday Fun
A popular Bucks County mall will be introducing its first ice skating rink for all those who are looking for a fun activity over the holiday season. Chris Rollins wrote about the rink for 94.5 PST. Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem will get its first ever ice skating rink, and this...
Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ
Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
This Beloved Robbinsville, NJ Restaurant Seems To Be Closing Its Doors
It seems to be that Kuo Social in Robbinsville is closing its doors. If you didn’t get a chance to get there before the unofficial closing, it was a modernized Chinese restaurant that had such a great menu for both food and drinks. I loved their poke bowls and...
thesunpapers.com
Free programs at the Burlington County Library
The Burlington County Library offers a variety of programs for all ages. “What we try and do with the larger, or all of our events, but the larger ones in particular, is to try and create a lot of diversity, so that there is a cultural component, an educational component … Entertainment that people would normally have to travel to Philadelphia to see,” said Jessica Connor, the library’s manager of events and activities.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ramada Hotel in Toms River Closes after 30 Years
The Ramada in Toms River has closed. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors. We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business,” the hotel said. The hotel will be converted into offices.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Watch: Toms River Trick-or-treater warms hearts with amazing act of Halloween kindness
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A heartwarming story of kindness unfolded on Halloween in Toms River when a young boy showed the world that good will always prevail over evil. After a family put out a bowl of candy, all of the candy in the bowl was quickly emptied and there was none left for others. When the boy stumbled upon the empty bowl, he did the unthinkable. He started taking candy out of his own bag and putting his own treats in the bowl for other trick-or-treaters. “We were out trick or treating with friends, so I left a bowl
A New Asian Styled Restaurant Is Coming To Hamilton, NJ
There's a new restaurant coming your way. I was driving around yesterday and saw signs advertising a new Asian food spot that is coming soon! I don’t know about you, but I’m a total sucker for Japanese, Chinese, and all kinds of other Asian-styled food, so this is a win for Mercer County!
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; big winners in NJ, Philadelphia
Powerball Winners: While nobody won the jackpot, there were big winners in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization Announces Las Vibras de la Isla Cabaret Fundraiser
The Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization (TPRCFO) announced that they will be hosting their Las Vibras de la Isla cabaret fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th. The event will be hosted at the West Trenton Ballroom from 6 pm to 12 am. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased here: Eventbrite – Las Vibras de la Isla. Event proceeds will be benefitting educational and cultural programming for the community, as well as the 2023 Trenton Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Quaker Bridge Mall Today
I've got some exciting news for you. A new ramen restaurant is now open in Quaker Bridge Mall. The Grand Opening is today (Thursday, November 3, 2022) Who doesn't love ramen? I lived on it in college. Lol. From what I'm hearing this is some really great ramen. The place...
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: The Candlelight Lounge & Trenton’s Jazz Scene
What do you think of when you hear about jazz? A particular song? A style of music? As it turns out, a beacon of Trenton’s historic jazz scene is still alive. Trenton is home to the Candlelight Lounge, a historic jazz club located at 24 Passaic Street nestled alongside the D&R Canal in a quaint brick building. Although unassuming from the outside, as you step through the doors of the Candlelight, you’ll be transported into a new world.
Bear tranquilized after climbing NJ tree
CARTERET, NJ (PIX11) — Residents in one New Jersey neighborhood got a rude awakening Wednesday morning when a 250-pound black bear came knocking on their door. It all unfolded in Carteret. The female black bear was first captured on a Ring surveillance camera, moseying along Roosevelt Avenue just before 6 a.m. Neighbors say it’s an incredibly […]
Entire street in this N.J. city gets decked out for Halloween and it’s back after 3 year hiatus
Frank Rios and Pat Patrizio of Bordentown must be magicians because each year around Halloween they make their house on Thompson Street disappear. Giant black cloth draping the entire front façade serves as a blank canvas for an elaborate set design based on a theme that changes each year.
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to South Jersey to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey later this month to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
wrnjradio.com
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
