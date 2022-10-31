TOMS RIVER, NJ – A heartwarming story of kindness unfolded on Halloween in Toms River when a young boy showed the world that good will always prevail over evil. After a family put out a bowl of candy, all of the candy in the bowl was quickly emptied and there was none left for others. When the boy stumbled upon the empty bowl, he did the unthinkable. He started taking candy out of his own bag and putting his own treats in the bowl for other trick-or-treaters. “We were out trick or treating with friends, so I left a bowl

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO