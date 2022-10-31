ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

94.5 PST

Popular sandwich shop is expanding to Ocean County, NJ

Hoagitos, a sandwich shop with two locations in Monmouth County, is now planning on expanding into Ocean County. The existing Monmouth County restaurants are in Belmar and Oakhurst. Their website describes the concept like this:. Hoagitos is the latest restaurant to develop out of the flourishing trend of mixing fast...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Free programs at the Burlington County Library

The Burlington County Library offers a variety of programs for all ages. “What we try and do with the larger, or all of our events, but the larger ones in particular, is to try and create a lot of diversity, so that there is a cultural component, an educational component … Entertainment that people would normally have to travel to Philadelphia to see,” said Jessica Connor, the library’s manager of events and activities.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Ramada Hotel in Toms River Closes after 30 Years

The Ramada in Toms River has closed. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors. We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business,” the hotel said. The hotel will be converted into offices.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Watch: Toms River Trick-or-treater warms hearts with amazing act of Halloween kindness

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A heartwarming story of kindness unfolded on Halloween in Toms River when a young boy showed the world that good will always prevail over evil. After a family put out a bowl of candy, all of the candy in the bowl was quickly emptied and there was none left for others. When the boy stumbled upon the empty bowl, he did the unthinkable. He started taking candy out of his own bag and putting his own treats in the bowl for other trick-or-treaters. “We were out trick or treating with friends, so I left a bowl
TOMS RIVER, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization Announces Las Vibras de la Isla Cabaret Fundraiser

The Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization (TPRCFO) announced that they will be hosting their Las Vibras de la Isla cabaret fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th. The event will be hosted at the West Trenton Ballroom from 6 pm to 12 am. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased here: Eventbrite – Las Vibras de la Isla. Event proceeds will be benefitting educational and cultural programming for the community, as well as the 2023 Trenton Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: The Candlelight Lounge & Trenton’s Jazz Scene

What do you think of when you hear about jazz? A particular song? A style of music? As it turns out, a beacon of Trenton’s historic jazz scene is still alive. Trenton is home to the Candlelight Lounge, a historic jazz club located at 24 Passaic Street nestled alongside the D&R Canal in a quaint brick building. Although unassuming from the outside, as you step through the doors of the Candlelight, you’ll be transported into a new world.
TRENTON, NJ
PIX11

Bear tranquilized after climbing NJ tree

CARTERET, NJ (PIX11) — Residents in one New Jersey neighborhood got a rude awakening Wednesday morning when a 250-pound black bear came knocking on their door. It all unfolded in Carteret. The female black bear was first captured on a Ring surveillance camera, moseying along Roosevelt Avenue just before 6 a.m. Neighbors say it’s an incredibly […]
CARTERET, NJ
wrnjradio.com

2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
