ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lansingcitypulse.com

Code compliance cracks down on 'Eyesore' property

Wednesday, Nov. 2 — The property highlighted as City Pulse's "Eyesore of the Week" last week was swiftly targeted by city of Lansing code compliance officials. Scott Bean, a spokesperson for the city, said that after the story appeared on Oct. 26 about 1702 Linval St. in Lansing, city code compliance officers visited the property. After inspecting the red-tagged home, the officer knocked on the door of a camper in the driveway of the home.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan food banks see empty shelves ahead of busy season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Food banks are trying hard to fight a troubling trend. The demand for food is up, but their shelves are empty. As food banks head into their busy season they’re worried the problem will get worse before it gets better. However, a new bill could help.
MICHIGAN STATE
msu.edu

Lansing Public School District receives $15 million grant

LANSING, MI – The Lansing School District will use a federal grant of nearly $15 million to fund equipment and resources for a new 4-year career and technical education program. Superintendent Shuldiner said they will be accepting ninth graders into this program starting next school year. “This is an...
WILX-TV

East Lansing City Clerk extends office hours for midterms

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the 2022 midterms creep closer, the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office is reminding people who are registered to vote in the area that the main office and the on-campus satellite office will be open every day through Election Day. The City Clerk’s main...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

New Veterans Clinic in Howell expected to serve 3,000 veterans

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A new clinic aimed at serving military veterans who helped serve our country opened Wednesday in Howell. The U.S Veterans Administration clinic will make sure veterans have easier access to medical appointments. The new outpatient clinic will offer basic medical services to more than 3,000 veterans in the Livingston County area.
HOWELL, MI
WKHM

Leoni Township investigating pedestrian fatality

Jackson, Mich. — Pedestrian Safety Week turned deadly for a 35-year-old Jackson man. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety was called to Ann Arbor Road near Munith Road Wednesday morning just after 7:00 a.m. for a pedestrian who was struck by two separate vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. The two...
JACKSON, MI
msu.edu

Lansing School Board votes to demolish, build new Mt. Hope

A $130 million bond was approved by voters in May to begin the demolition and rebuilding of four schools in the Lansing School District. One of these schools is the Mt. Hope STEAM school. The Mt. Hope STEAM school opened in 1949. There are now plenty of irreparable building issues,...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Lawsuit filed against city of Lansing, LPD for excessive force and wrongful arrest

A Lansing man has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lansing and five police officers. The man claims officers used excessive force during a wrongful arrest in 2020. The complaint was filed Monday, Oct. 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The filing claims five Lansing police officers violated the rights of Gleen Wayne Stewart during his May 15 arrest in 2020.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Year-out lease signing in East Lansing causes stress among students

With a high demand for student housing in East Lansing, the year-out lease signing cycle has students in a last-minute crunch to find housing.Typically, students start to look for off-campus housing a full year before they end up moving in, and they have to sign at a location fairly soon after they do move."It's kind of stressful you have to figure out already a year in advance what you're doing, where you want to live," international relations junior Noah Scudder said.Scudder currently lives in a four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, where he and his roommates had to sign last October. Having spent...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing Film Festival celebrates 25 years at Studio C

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of East Lansing is celebrating the “Silver” anniversary of the second-oldest film festival in Michigan. It’s the 25th year for the East Lansing Film Festival, which brings independent filmmakers and producers to Michigan to showcase their work. Starting Thursday, Studio...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

3 plead guilty in staged armed robbery of cash courier van in Okemos

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The men involved in a staged armed robbery in Okemos are facing up to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to federal charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 21-year-old Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu and 20-year-old Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr. pleaded guilty in staging the armed robbery of a courier van that had more than $1.2 million.
OKEMOS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy