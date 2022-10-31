Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
lansingcitypulse.com
Code compliance cracks down on 'Eyesore' property
Wednesday, Nov. 2 — The property highlighted as City Pulse's "Eyesore of the Week" last week was swiftly targeted by city of Lansing code compliance officials. Scott Bean, a spokesperson for the city, said that after the story appeared on Oct. 26 about 1702 Linval St. in Lansing, city code compliance officers visited the property. After inspecting the red-tagged home, the officer knocked on the door of a camper in the driveway of the home.
WKHM
Jackson City Manager calls water infrastructure funding a “game changer”
Jackson, Mich. — The City of Jackson has announced that it will receive a total of $16.5 million in funding from the State of Michigan to improve Jackson’s water infrastructure. The money comes from a mix of American Rescue Plan funds, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, and a...
WILX-TV
Michigan food banks see empty shelves ahead of busy season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Food banks are trying hard to fight a troubling trend. The demand for food is up, but their shelves are empty. As food banks head into their busy season they’re worried the problem will get worse before it gets better. However, a new bill could help.
msu.edu
Lansing Public School District receives $15 million grant
LANSING, MI – The Lansing School District will use a federal grant of nearly $15 million to fund equipment and resources for a new 4-year career and technical education program. Superintendent Shuldiner said they will be accepting ninth graders into this program starting next school year. “This is an...
Washtenaw County, Ypsilanti take aim at political activity of Michigan companies
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Elected officials across Washtenaw County are taking aim at the political activities of Michigan corporations they say have backed lawmakers who support restrictions on voting. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners and Ypsilanti City Council this week each passed similar resolutions drafted as part of advocacy...
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Clerk extends office hours for midterms
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the 2022 midterms creep closer, the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office is reminding people who are registered to vote in the area that the main office and the on-campus satellite office will be open every day through Election Day. The City Clerk’s main...
WILX-TV
New Veterans Clinic in Howell expected to serve 3,000 veterans
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A new clinic aimed at serving military veterans who helped serve our country opened Wednesday in Howell. The U.S Veterans Administration clinic will make sure veterans have easier access to medical appointments. The new outpatient clinic will offer basic medical services to more than 3,000 veterans in the Livingston County area.
WKHM
Leoni Township investigating pedestrian fatality
Jackson, Mich. — Pedestrian Safety Week turned deadly for a 35-year-old Jackson man. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety was called to Ann Arbor Road near Munith Road Wednesday morning just after 7:00 a.m. for a pedestrian who was struck by two separate vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. The two...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
msu.edu
Lansing School Board votes to demolish, build new Mt. Hope
A $130 million bond was approved by voters in May to begin the demolition and rebuilding of four schools in the Lansing School District. One of these schools is the Mt. Hope STEAM school. The Mt. Hope STEAM school opened in 1949. There are now plenty of irreparable building issues,...
wkar.org
Candidates for Lansing's Ward 1 want to address the city's lack of affordable housing
Two candidates are competing for a partial City Council term representing Lansing’s Ward 1. Brian Daniels and Ryan Kost are vying for a one-year term representing the northeast side that will begin in January and last through 2023. Daniels was appointed by City Council to serve in the seat...
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Conservative’ Grand Ledge School Board candidates rely on money from Haslett
THURSDAY, Nov. 3 — Just like big-name politicians have their major donors — such as hedge-fund founder George Soros on the left and venture capitalist Peter Thiel on the right — on a smaller scale, so do three ultra-conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board. The...
wkar.org
Lawsuit filed against city of Lansing, LPD for excessive force and wrongful arrest
A Lansing man has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lansing and five police officers. The man claims officers used excessive force during a wrongful arrest in 2020. The complaint was filed Monday, Oct. 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The filing claims five Lansing police officers violated the rights of Gleen Wayne Stewart during his May 15 arrest in 2020.
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
Expect traffic delays on I-94 as work continues in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Lane and ramp closures are coming to westbound I-94 in Jackson County. These lanes and ramps on westbound I-94 from Elm Road to U.S. 127 are being closed for maintenance, weather permitting, on these days:. Tuesday, Nov. 1 – lane closure at Lansing Avenue.
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Year-out lease signing in East Lansing causes stress among students
With a high demand for student housing in East Lansing, the year-out lease signing cycle has students in a last-minute crunch to find housing.Typically, students start to look for off-campus housing a full year before they end up moving in, and they have to sign at a location fairly soon after they do move."It's kind of stressful you have to figure out already a year in advance what you're doing, where you want to live," international relations junior Noah Scudder said.Scudder currently lives in a four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, where he and his roommates had to sign last October. Having spent...
michiganradio.org
Lawsuit alleges Ann Arbor Public Schools discriminated against student based on views on Prop 3
A high school student and his father are suing an Ann Arbor high school for allegedly violating the student's First Amendment rights. The lawsuit, filed by the Thomas More Law Center, claims the student's extra curricular group was denied access to the school's public address system based on his political views.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Film Festival celebrates 25 years at Studio C
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of East Lansing is celebrating the “Silver” anniversary of the second-oldest film festival in Michigan. It’s the 25th year for the East Lansing Film Festival, which brings independent filmmakers and producers to Michigan to showcase their work. Starting Thursday, Studio...
WILX-TV
3 plead guilty in staged armed robbery of cash courier van in Okemos
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The men involved in a staged armed robbery in Okemos are facing up to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to federal charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 21-year-old Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu and 20-year-old Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr. pleaded guilty in staging the armed robbery of a courier van that had more than $1.2 million.
