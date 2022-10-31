With a high demand for student housing in East Lansing, the year-out lease signing cycle has students in a last-minute crunch to find housing.Typically, students start to look for off-campus housing a full year before they end up moving in, and they have to sign at a location fairly soon after they do move."It's kind of stressful you have to figure out already a year in advance what you're doing, where you want to live," international relations junior Noah Scudder said.Scudder currently lives in a four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment, where he and his roommates had to sign last October. Having spent...

