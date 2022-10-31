David Tennant’s Best ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes: ‘The Christmas Invasion,’ ‘Doomsday’ & More (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series Sets Early 2023 Premiere Date
HBO‘s much anticipated The Last of Us series, adapted from the popular PlayStation title, now has an official premiere date of January 15, 2023. The official date announcement comes only a day after HBO Max users spotted a leak from the streaming service about the series, showcasing the release day. The first season of The Last of Us will consist of 9 episodes and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The first episode will be directed by Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole).
