Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers coach Steve Wilks still ‘excited’ about C.J. Henderson, despite inconsistency
Late in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 37-34 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, receiver Damiere Byrd caught a curl route and sprang it 47 yards for a touchdown. Cornerback C.J. Henderson was in man coverage. There was no miscommunication. Henderson was expecting a deeper route than Byrd ran,...
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona State’s New QB, UCLA Generating Exposure
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about new Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the Sun Devils' tempo on the offensive side of the ball, how their defense has changed since Herm Edwards was fired, what stands in the Bruins way in regards to exposure for late-night games and what goes into some unorthodox cross-sport training activities at practice.
Breaking: QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU, Reclassifies to 2024 Class
Tigers secure their quarterback of the future, will get him a year early after reclassifying.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers notebook: Injury updates on Chuba Hubbard, Sam Darnold, Jeremy Chinn and more
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard practiced on Wednesday after missing whirlwind loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Hubbard — who started the Panthers’ Week 7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — was listed as a limited participant during the first workout of the week.
Panthers’ Reinhart hopes shootout goal helps him ‘loosen up.’ Plus latest on Hornqvist
Sam Reinhart finally found the back of the net this season ... sort of.
Raleigh News & Observer
Charlotte Hornets free agent Miles Bridges pleads no contest to domestic violence
After months of postponements, Miles Bridges’ domestic violence case has finally come to a resolution. On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent pleaded no contest to a felony count of injuring a child’s parent, agreeing to a three-year probation period with no jail time, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles-Texans Stock Market: Talent Wins Out
HOUSTON - It was tougher than expected but the Eagles persevered to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a hard-fought 29-17 win over the upstart Texans. Few gave Houston much of a chance but the 13-point home underdog stayed in the game into the third...
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Seahawks Cornerback Sidney Jones Clears Waivers, Becomes Free Agent
CINCINNATI — Sidney Jones is a free agent. The veteran cornerback cleared waivers on Thursday, which means he's free to sign with any team. Jones could make a lot of sense for the Bengals after starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL on Monday. The 26-year-old has five...
Raleigh News & Observer
Armstead Looking to Practice More, but New Issue Pops Up
Tackle Terron Armstead has been on a limited practice schedule for most of the season and it's unclear how long it's going to go on. What is clear is that Armstead doesn't like it. He also doesn't like the mere thought that it might have to be the way to go for the remainder of the season as he continues to deal with the toe injury he sustained in the opener at New England.
Raleigh News & Observer
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 9 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their week nine tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a disappointing 2-5 record. Let there be no doubt, no one in this organization can allow a game like last week to happen again.. This team is loaded with talent and excited to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers mailbag: How can Steve Wilks keep his job? Will PJ Walker stick around in 2023?
Carolina Panthers fans are getting anxious. Their squad is 2-6 and in the midst of an interim head-coaching tenure. The Carolina faithful is intrigued by the team’s future. And that’s why The Charlotte Observer has opened up its weekly mailbag. Every week, we will take a select trio...
Five reasons why Auburn beats Mississippi State
Here is why the Tigers will beat Mississippi State.
Raleigh News & Observer
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Indiana Pacers Friday, Betting Odds, Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series 2-1. The Heat are 53-70 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games.. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
5-star 2023 DB Desmond Ricks down to three schools, schedules commitment date
Alabama has been in pursuit of highly sought-after defensive back Desmond Ricks. Ricks was formerly a 2024 prospect but recently decided to reclassify into the 2023 class. That hasn’t stopped the Crimson Tide from going all in for the Virginia native. Ricks transferred to IMG Academy from his home...
Comments / 0