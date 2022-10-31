ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Chip Kelly on Arizona State’s New QB, UCLA Generating Exposure

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about new Arizona State starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet, the Sun Devils' tempo on the offensive side of the ball, how their defense has changed since Herm Edwards was fired, what stands in the Bruins way in regards to exposure for late-night games and what goes into some unorthodox cross-sport training activities at practice.
TEMPE, AZ
Raleigh News & Observer

Charlotte Hornets free agent Miles Bridges pleads no contest to domestic violence

After months of postponements, Miles Bridges’ domestic violence case has finally come to a resolution. On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent pleaded no contest to a felony count of injuring a child’s parent, agreeing to a three-year probation period with no jail time, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles-Texans Stock Market: Talent Wins Out

HOUSTON - It was tougher than expected but the Eagles persevered to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a hard-fought 29-17 win over the upstart Texans. Few gave Houston much of a chance but the 13-point home underdog stayed in the game into the third...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Armstead Looking to Practice More, but New Issue Pops Up

Tackle Terron Armstead has been on a limited practice schedule for most of the season and it's unclear how long it's going to go on. What is clear is that Armstead doesn't like it. He also doesn't like the mere thought that it might have to be the way to go for the remainder of the season as he continues to deal with the toe injury he sustained in the opener at New England.
Raleigh News & Observer

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 9 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their week nine tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a disappointing 2-5 record. Let there be no doubt, no one in this organization can allow a game like last week to happen again.. This team is loaded with talent and excited to...
FLORIDA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

How To Watch The Miami Heat At Indiana Pacers Friday, Betting Odds, Etc

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series 2-1. The Heat are 53-70 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games.. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
MIAMI, FL

