Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby describes arrest of Delphi suspect as a ‘sense of relief’
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet. “For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll County Sheriff. Finally, this past […]
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
Delphi, Indiana, Reeling After Man Arrested for Abby Williams and Libby German’s Murders Is One of Their Own
The man arrested in the killings of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German was one of Delphi, Indiana’s own, leaving the townspeople reeling that the monster behind the brutal slayings of the two teenagers may have been amongst them this entire time. Richard Allen,...
Charges filed against man who was shot at Quality Inn
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The shooting at the Quality Inn on October 10 was a case of domestic violence where the alleged attacker was shot, according to court records. Roseland Police arrived to the Quality Inn on Dixie Way in Roseland on October 10 and found Shaquwan Coalmon in the hallway near the elevators. Coalmon was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Suspect in custody for crash that killed 6-month-old
A 6-month-old baby died after a car crash in St. Joseph County on Tuesday, deputies say.
Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
South Bend Police detain burglary suspect
Some quick work by South Bend Police who nabbed a burglary suspect on the city’s west side. It was just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Western Avenue to investigate a possible burglary in-progress. Upon arrival,...
One dead, one recovering after weekend shooting
A man who was one of two people shot in South Bend, this past weekend, has died. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Investigators say Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City died, this week. He was hospitalized due to the injuries suffered in the shooting. The other victim is recovering.
Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested after St. Joseph Co. crash kills 6-month-old
MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old child is dead and a suspect is in custody following a crash in St. Joseph County earlier this week. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 before 7 a.m. at M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
‘Flock’ surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Flock Safety has helped South Bend Police Department officers and investigators to solve at least 187 cases. “It’s shown a great success. The officers, not only patrol, but investigative wise use it every day,” said Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski with South Bend PD. The...
One dead after shooting in South Bend last weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two victims in a shooting last weekend in South Bend has passed away, elevating the case to a homicide investigation. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say Demetrius Echols, 35,...
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
3 arrested on OWI charges
Three Greater Lafayette residents were arrested on operating while intoxicated charges over Halloween weekend. Zane Allen, 18, was reportedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street when West Lafayette Police pulled him over Sunday morning. He was stopped near the corner of Northwestern Avenue and Vine Street and appeared to be impaired, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
Homeless woman sentenced after home invasion
A homeless woman is going to prison, after breaking into a Dowagiac home. It happened in August, 2021, when the woman, 50-year-old Jennifer Anderson, allegedly broke into the home on West Division Street. Leader Publications reports that she forced herself in, pushed past people, and punched a dog in the...
