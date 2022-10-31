ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

CBS Chicago

Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana to be moved to state prison for own safety

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- Richard Allen, the man charged with the murder of two young teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years ago, will be moved to state prison for his own safety.Court records showed Thursday that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safe keeping. The request was granted by Judge Benjamin Diener, court records show.Judge Denier also issued an order Thursday for the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a special judge outside of Carroll County to hear the...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline. Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Charges filed against man who was shot at Quality Inn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The shooting at the Quality Inn on October 10 was a case of domestic violence where the alleged attacker was shot, according to court records. Roseland Police arrived to the Quality Inn on Dixie Way in Roseland on October 10 and found Shaquwan Coalmon in the hallway near the elevators. Coalmon was taken to the hospital for treatment.
ROSELAND, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
MISHAWAKA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union

Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
MADISON, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police detain burglary suspect

Some quick work by South Bend Police who nabbed a burglary suspect on the city’s west side. It was just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Western Avenue to investigate a possible burglary in-progress. Upon arrival,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

One dead, one recovering after weekend shooting

A man who was one of two people shot in South Bend, this past weekend, has died. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Investigators say Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City died, this week. He was hospitalized due to the injuries suffered in the shooting. The other victim is recovering.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
KOKOMO, IN
WNDU

One dead after shooting in South Bend last weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two victims in a shooting last weekend in South Bend has passed away, elevating the case to a homicide investigation. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say Demetrius Echols, 35,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on OWI charges

Three Greater Lafayette residents were arrested on operating while intoxicated charges over Halloween weekend. Zane Allen, 18, was reportedly driving the wrong way down a one-way street when West Lafayette Police pulled him over Sunday morning. He was stopped near the corner of Northwestern Avenue and Vine Street and appeared to be impaired, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
95.3 MNC

Homeless woman sentenced after home invasion

A homeless woman is going to prison, after breaking into a Dowagiac home. It happened in August, 2021, when the woman, 50-year-old Jennifer Anderson, allegedly broke into the home on West Division Street. Leader Publications reports that she forced herself in, pushed past people, and punched a dog in the...
DOWAGIAC, MI

