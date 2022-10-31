Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
eaglecountryonline.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
95.3 MNC
One dead, one recovering after weekend shooting
A man who was one of two people shot in South Bend, this past weekend, has died. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Investigators say Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City died, this week. He was hospitalized due to the injuries suffered in the shooting. The other victim is recovering.
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police detain burglary suspect
Some quick work by South Bend Police who nabbed a burglary suspect on the city’s west side. It was just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, when officers were called to a business in the 4800 block of Western Avenue to investigate a possible burglary in-progress. Upon arrival,...
Suspect in custody for crash that killed 6-month-old
A 6-month-old baby died after a car crash in St. Joseph County on Tuesday, deputies say.
abc57.com
Charges filed against man who was shot at Quality Inn
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The shooting at the Quality Inn on October 10 was a case of domestic violence where the alleged attacker was shot, according to court records. Roseland Police arrived to the Quality Inn on Dixie Way in Roseland on October 10 and found Shaquwan Coalmon in the hallway near the elevators. Coalmon was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WNDU
One dead after shooting in South Bend last weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two victims in a shooting last weekend in South Bend has passed away, elevating the case to a homicide investigation. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say Demetrius Echols, 35,...
Kalamazoo man accused of murder granted bond, a career first, judge says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man accused of murder had a key hearing delayed because the prosecutor’s office failed to produce witnesses. In addition to the delay, the judge changed the murder defendant’s bond, which she previously denied. The judge, who made it a point that she won’t delay this hearing again, said Thursday this is the first time in her career she’s set bond for a murder suspect.
WNDU
‘Flock’ surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Flock Safety has helped South Bend Police Department officers and investigators to solve at least 187 cases. “It’s shown a great success. The officers, not only patrol, but investigative wise use it every day,” said Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski with South Bend PD. The...
WNDU
Murder conviction affirmed for woman sentenced in Army sergeant husband’s shooting death
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The conviction of Kemia Hassel in the 2018 murder of her late husband, Tyrone Hassel III, in St. Joseph Township has been affirmed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the court denied Kemia’s appeal, which was based on...
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
WWMTCw
Update: Man hurt after police chase, vehicle in river
A stunning conclusion to a police chase out of Berrien County, ended with a truck in the St. Joseph river. Pictured below, the waterlogged truck getting pulled up the riverbank:. It all started when police tried to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 in Niles Township. Then around 5 p.m.,...
95.3 MNC
Homeless woman sentenced after home invasion
A homeless woman is going to prison, after breaking into a Dowagiac home. It happened in August, 2021, when the woman, 50-year-old Jennifer Anderson, allegedly broke into the home on West Division Street. Leader Publications reports that she forced herself in, pushed past people, and punched a dog in the...
WNDU
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
abc57.com
Convicted killer accused of raping downtown South Bend ambassador
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A convicted killer has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a downtown ambassador in August, according to court records. On August 21, 2022, the victim told police she arrived to the 200 block of S. Michigan Street for work as an ambassador for Downtown South Bend just before 6 a.m.
etxview.com
Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court
The state’s highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man’s murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday...
WNDU
Industrial fire in LaPorte County under investigation
Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich. It happened on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. in the area of M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township. Irish women's basketball beats Truman State in exhibition. Updated: 7 hours ago. The next time the Irish take...
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police suspect issues with exhaust: ISP
Autopsies performed in Fort Wayne point to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, but toxicology results are pending.
inkfreenews.com
Officers Find 50 Pills During Traffic Stop; Warsaw Woman Arrested
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested on drug charges after officers found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and 50 pills during a traffic stop. Charlene K. Marshall, 51, 121 E. Main St., Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug, a level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony.
Comments / 4