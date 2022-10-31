Read full article on original website
kdll.org
Ghouls and graphs: Soldotna house tallies 779 trick-or-treaters
On the first day of November, the entryway of Nikki Stein’s house in Soldotna was still something out of a Spirit Halloween store — from the bowl of chocolates and sour candy on a table right next to the door, to the cobweb-covered banister above a box of fake potions.
radiokenai.com
SoHi Volleyball Travels To Wasilla For Northern Lights Conference Tournament
The Northern Lights Conference Volleyball Tournament, featuring five, 4A teams representing Soldotna, Wasilla, Palmer, Colony and Kodiak opens play on Thursday, November 3rd and runs through Saturday, November 5th at Wasilla High School. The Colony Knights, based on regular season records, earns the #1 seed and a first-round bye in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Road conditions to improve heading into the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the Anchorage bowl, the Valleys, and the western Kenai, Thursday morning’s commute was a challenge —with snow covered, snow packed, and icy road surfaces. Bare pavement was scarce despite road crews working all night. Paul Vanlandingham, Maintenance and Operations Manager for the Municipality...
kdll.org
Homer Electric spotlights energy storage system
In Soldotna, a fleet of Tesla batteries is helping with a more mundane but important task— regulating the Kenai Peninsula’s supply of electricity. Larry Jorgensen is director of power, fuels and dispatch at Homer Electric Association. On a frosty afternoon outside the utility’s generation facility in Soldotna, he walked through rows of padlocked white containers, stamped with the red Tesla logo and containing lithium-ion batteries.
radiokenai.com
Widespread Snow Event For South Central Tuesday Into Wednesday
According to the National Weather Service in Anchorage, a low pressure system will move in from the west Tuesday, bringing a front that will lift from southwest to northeast over Southcentral beginning Tuesday night. Snow is expected to spread in over the Kenai Peninsula beginning Tuesday night. Snow will then...
ktoo.org
Slot machines are illegal in Alaska. So how is Klawock’s casino in business?
Rhonda Ren drove from Craig to Klawock two days in a row to play the machines at the Klawock Casino. “I had lots of luck yesterday,” Ren said while sitting in front of a machine. “I did great.”. Nearby, Robert Baza was coming away from his machine with...
Notes from the trail: Valentines Day will be same as Election Day for Kenai mayor, and Nick Begich does epic video exposing Peltola’s leftist votes
Photo above: Rep. Kevin McCabe and Sen. Mike Shower’s Trunk or Treat entry in Big Lake on Halloween night for the kids. It’s an annual tradition, so kids can go trick-or-treating. The event was held at Big Lake Lions Club. Kenai special election: The Kenai Peninsula Borough has...
radiokenai.com
Flag Stop Train Finds Hill Top Home
Alaska Railroad’s classic RDC #701 train has found a new home on Whistle Hill in Soldotna, joining a pair of vintage trains collected by Mary and Dr. Henry Krull. Mary Krull on acquiring the AK701. “We just have an affinity for train cars. We are saving a piece of...
radiokenai.com
Kenai City Council To Address City Manager Recruitment Procedure
Prompted by the announced plans by current Kenai City Manager Paul Ostrander to not renew his employment contract as City Manager, the City of Kenai continues its process of filling the upcoming City Manager vacancy. The Kenai City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, November 2nd will include the approval...
alaskabeacon.com
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
