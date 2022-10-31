ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchikan, AK

Related
kdll.org

Ghouls and graphs: Soldotna house tallies 779 trick-or-treaters

On the first day of November, the entryway of Nikki Stein’s house in Soldotna was still something out of a Spirit Halloween store — from the bowl of chocolates and sour candy on a table right next to the door, to the cobweb-covered banister above a box of fake potions.
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

SoHi Volleyball Travels To Wasilla For Northern Lights Conference Tournament

The Northern Lights Conference Volleyball Tournament, featuring five, 4A teams representing Soldotna, Wasilla, Palmer, Colony and Kodiak opens play on Thursday, November 3rd and runs through Saturday, November 5th at Wasilla High School. The Colony Knights, based on regular season records, earns the #1 seed and a first-round bye in...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Road conditions to improve heading into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the Anchorage bowl, the Valleys, and the western Kenai, Thursday morning’s commute was a challenge —with snow covered, snow packed, and icy road surfaces. Bare pavement was scarce despite road crews working all night. Paul Vanlandingham, Maintenance and Operations Manager for the Municipality...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Homer Electric spotlights energy storage system

In Soldotna, a fleet of Tesla batteries is helping with a more mundane but important task— regulating the Kenai Peninsula’s supply of electricity. Larry Jorgensen is director of power, fuels and dispatch at Homer Electric Association. On a frosty afternoon outside the utility’s generation facility in Soldotna, he walked through rows of padlocked white containers, stamped with the red Tesla logo and containing lithium-ion batteries.
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

Widespread Snow Event For South Central Tuesday Into Wednesday

According to the National Weather Service in Anchorage, a low pressure system will move in from the west Tuesday, bringing a front that will lift from southwest to northeast over Southcentral beginning Tuesday night. Snow is expected to spread in over the Kenai Peninsula beginning Tuesday night. Snow will then...
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Flag Stop Train Finds Hill Top Home

Alaska Railroad’s classic RDC #701 train has found a new home on Whistle Hill in Soldotna, joining a pair of vintage trains collected by Mary and Dr. Henry Krull. Mary Krull on acquiring the AK701. “We just have an affinity for train cars. We are saving a piece of...
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

Kenai City Council To Address City Manager Recruitment Procedure

Prompted by the announced plans by current Kenai City Manager Paul Ostrander to not renew his employment contract as City Manager, the City of Kenai continues its process of filling the upcoming City Manager vacancy. The Kenai City Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, November 2nd will include the approval...

