Halloween forecast set to be a trick and a treat

By Josh Hodell
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Happy Halloween! An area of low pressure will impact the weather Monday night, with clouds and a few showers. For Trick-or-Treating, the trick or bad news is that there may be a few showers. But, the good news or treat is that we’re not expecting a steady period of rain, so most of the time will be dry! It’s going to stay mild with lows in the lower 50s.

As a weak storm system continues to move across the area on Tuesday, you can expect more clouds with the chance of a shower. It will not rain all day! Afternoon temperatures will remain mild and above average as they reach the lower and middle 60s.

Clouds will break up Tuesday night, which will set the stage for a nice Wednesday. High pressure will build into the Northeast with mostly to partly sunny skies here. Highs will be in the lower and middle 60s on Wednesday.

That area of high pressure will stay in control for Thursday and Friday. The end of the week will offer more sun and well-above-average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s! As a reminder, average highs are in the middle and upper 50s.

Clouds will return over the weekend. However, we anticipate some sun and warm weather. Right now, the highs on Saturday and Sunday want to be near 70.

Standard Time will return on Sunday. This upcoming weekend is when we turn out clocks back one hour. Be sure to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

