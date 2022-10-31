The Broncos kept their perfect district season alive last Friday night as they edged out Shamrock 23-20 in a hard-fought game. Both teams battled the entirety of the game, but the Broncos’ quickness and speed gave them the advantage when they needed it. Once again, senior Jmaury Davis turned up the heat with 235 yards rushing, 22 yards passing, and two touchdowns.

SHAMROCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO