Read full article on original website
Related
clarendonlive.com
Donley Co. Veterans Day services planned
Donley County residents are set to honor America’s veterans next week in two public ceremonies. Clarendon College along with American Legion Adamson Lane Post 287 will have a Veterans Day program at 7:00 p.m. at the Clarendon College Harned Sisters Fine Arts Center on November 10, 2022. The program will honor all those that have served in this nation’s military.
clarendonlive.com
Pancake supper to be Nov. 4
The Clarendon Lions Club will hold its annual Pancake Supper this Friday, November 4, at the school cafeteria from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The cost is $8 per plate for all-you-can-eat pancakes, ham, and sausage. Tickets are available at the Enterprise, from any Lion, and at the door. Proceeds from...
clarendonlive.com
Broncos dig deep to beat Irish, 23-20
The Broncos kept their perfect district season alive last Friday night as they edged out Shamrock 23-20 in a hard-fought game. Both teams battled the entirety of the game, but the Broncos’ quickness and speed gave them the advantage when they needed it. Once again, senior Jmaury Davis turned up the heat with 235 yards rushing, 22 yards passing, and two touchdowns.
Comments / 0