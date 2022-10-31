ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

15-year-old injured in Maxton shooting incident, deputies say

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in Maxton, N.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. The teen victim was airlifted to a medical facility, their injuries are unknown at this time. Robeson County...
MAXTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WMBF

Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

NC woman sentenced to prison after DA says she caused fatal crash being high on Dust-Off

A woman from Columbus County was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Authorities said the crash was caused by the woman being high on prescription medications and a cleaning spray known as Dust-Off, which contains difluoroethane, a colorless, liquefied hydrocarbon gas. It's used for cleaning dust and dirt from computers and other hard-to-reach places.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy