WMBF
Second arrest made in Robeson County death investigation: Sheriff’s Office
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of a St. Pauls man Thursday evening. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
WMBF
15-year-old injured in Maxton shooting incident, deputies say
MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was injured during a shooting in Maxton, N.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. The teen victim was airlifted to a medical facility, their injuries are unknown at this time. Robeson County...
15-year-old airlifted to hospital after getting shot in Robeson County
MAXTON, N.C. — Authorities on Thursday afternoon airlifted a 15-year-old to a hospital after deputies say he was shot. Robeson County deputies responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators were at the scene investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office did...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced to prison for firearm offense, marijuana trafficking
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for firearm and marijuana trafficking charges. 25-year-old Deandrez Robbins pled guilty earlier this week to Possession of Firearm as a Felon and Trafficking Marijuana. The North Carolina Department of Public...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
Fayetteville men facing break-in charges in 4 counties, sheriff’s office says
Two Fayetteville men accused of attempted murder in Robeson County have also been charged with breaking and entering in Harnett and Johnston counties.
Sheriff: man arrested in connection with Wednesday shooting death
ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested for first degree murder in Robeson county. That is according to a post on Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ Facebook page. Jordan Floyd was arrested in connection with the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67, of St. Pauls. Floyd is also charged with discharging a […]
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified two people who died Oct. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide. David Pryer, 69, and Janice Pryer, 54, both of Wallace, were found dead in a home on Step Road after deputies received a 911 call from a man who said he shot and killed […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large law enforcement presence reported at New Hanover County Landfill
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A large group of law enforcement was present at the New Hanover County Landfill on Thursday. A WWAY crew arrived at the landfill just after 3:30 pm. They say the Wilmington Police Department mobile command unit and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office CSI vehicles were on the scene.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
WMBF
Suspects accused of break-ins, shooting at Robeson County deputies arrested
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning in Robeson County are now in custody. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Wednesday. The suspects were not immediately identified, but more information is expected later. According to authorities, a deputy’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro community raises thousands to help find suspects in unprovoked attack
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County community is united in the desire to make sure justice is served after a well-known man was attacked, robbed, and left in a ditch; it’s an attack the community is still trying to understand. “When we first found out Sunday...
After lawsuit, police body cam video released of North Carolina woman’s arrest
A woman who said Fayetteville police officers were overly aggressive with her, and who filed a lawsuit against the department, had body camera footage of the September incident approved Monday and released Tuesday.
NC woman sentenced to prison after DA says she caused fatal crash being high on Dust-Off
A woman from Columbus County was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Authorities said the crash was caused by the woman being high on prescription medications and a cleaning spray known as Dust-Off, which contains difluoroethane, a colorless, liquefied hydrocarbon gas. It's used for cleaning dust and dirt from computers and other hard-to-reach places.
Death investigation underway near St. Pauls, Robeson County sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. It is taking place in the 10700 block of Barker Ten Mile Road near St. Pauls, the sheriff’s office said early Wednesday morning, adding that homicide and crime scene investigators are at the scene. No additional […]
WECT
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 8-month-old baby died in a car wreck last month after the driver, Brittany Pope, hit a tree. She was initially charged with DWI, but District Attorney Jon David said a grand jury has now added felony death by motor vehicle and felony child abuse charges.
