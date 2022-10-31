Read full article on original website
whqr.org
Data drop: Wilmington in top 12% of cities for rent increases in the country
Wilmington's hot real estate market extends into rentals, and it's among the most dramatic increases in the entire country. In January of 2017, Wilmington's average rent was $893. Last month, it sat at $1,430, according to data from apartmentlist.com. The nation's average rent now sits at $1,371/month. A household would...
foxwilmington.com
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Belville planning board approves application for 160 apartments
BELVILLE NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville’s planning board signed off on a new apartment complex development, as it moves forward with its Vision 2030 Development Plan. The application is for a 13-acre, 160-unit apartment complex to be built directly behind town hall on River Road. The...
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
WECT
Residents frustrated as tickets for popular “Enchanted Airlie” event sell out quickly
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tickets for this year’s “Enchanted Airlie” event at Airlie Gardens sold out in less than an hour Wednesday, leaving many residents frustrated with the buying process. New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth says tickets selling out so quickly...
coastalreview.org
Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement
The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
foxwilmington.com
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized,...
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
The State Port Pilot
Plan offers 'Blueprint' for county's future needs
Brunswick County invited the public to once again participate in its plans for the future. With Blueprint Brunswick 2040 advancing through county government, several department heads were on hand during a community drop-in meeting held Oct. 25 at the Brunswick Center at Supply to answer questions, present maps and define policies that make up the new initiative.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County partners with City of Wilmington to hold 1898 educational events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Several events will be taking place over the next 10 days in New Hanover County to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’État. Thursday’s ‘lunchtime lesson’ is one of many events happening around the city.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead
Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Leland road construction
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road work remains constantly ongoing around the Cape Fear, with several projects taking place in the Leland area. According to the NCDOT, work continues on US North and South near US 74. The northbound work has been completed, with the southbound work expected to be finished by the end of this week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Veterans Day Parade returning to downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veterans day is approaching, and the Southeast North Carolina (SENC) Veterans Day Parade will return this year to downtown Wilmington. In conjunction with the New Hanover Veterans Council, the 2022 SENC Veterans Day Parade will be held to provide a place to bring together and to honor all U.S. military veterans.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than 445k pounds of litter picked-up along Cape Fear area roadways this year
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Litter costs millions to clean up and it can have a negative impact on tourism. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a mess along highways could push them to pick another place to visit in the future. According to the DOT, the first...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Good Shepherd Center is providing 1,000 free holiday meal boxes for residents in need this Thanksgiving. The meals will be given away on November 16th from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 811 Martin Street. Each box contains all of the nonperishable ingredients needed...
WECT
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland awarded grant for Highway 17 pedestrian safety improvements
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are planning to improve pedestrian safety at a busy Leland intersection. The Town of Leland has been awarded a $666,623 grant from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) for the improvements. The project will install an at-grade pedestrian crossing on US Highway...
The State Port Pilot
Fishing: More cool mornings are slipping in on us
As we ease into November, there have been a few chilly mornings and more days are starting out cool. Sure, there have been a few mornings that approached cold, but the days warmed quickly and we’ve enjoyed a nice fall so far. It should stay nice, but we have to remember we live on the N.C. coast and things can change quickly.
myhorrynews.com
Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Residents encouraged to participate in ‘Operation Green Light’, honoring veterans
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents are being asked to take part in a special campaign for veterans. From November 7th through 13th, the Health and Human Services building will be lit green for Operation Green Light, letting veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.
