WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than 445k pounds of litter picked-up along Cape Fear area roadways this year
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Litter costs millions to clean up and it can have a negative impact on tourism. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a mess along highways could push them to pick another place to visit in the future. According to the DOT, the first...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland awarded grant for Highway 17 pedestrian safety improvements
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are planning to improve pedestrian safety at a busy Leland intersection. The Town of Leland has been awarded a $666,623 grant from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) for the improvements. The project will install an at-grade pedestrian crossing on US Highway...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Leland road construction
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road work remains constantly ongoing around the Cape Fear, with several projects taking place in the Leland area. According to the NCDOT, work continues on US North and South near US 74. The northbound work has been completed, with the southbound work expected to be finished by the end of this week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work has begun on New Hanover County’s newest park. Construction for Hanover Pines Nature Park (formerly Battle Park) kicked off on Tuesday. Located just south of Manassas Drive, the 42.5 acre park is along Carolina Beach Road. The area will be a...
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the WMPO for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County partners with City of Wilmington to hold 1898 educational events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Several events will be taking place over the next 10 days in New Hanover County to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’État. Thursday’s ‘lunchtime lesson’ is one of many events happening around the city.
coastalreview.org
Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement
The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
WECT
Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road
Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach implements changes to paid parking
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has made a few changes to their paid parking program. October 31st is the final day of paid parking enforcement from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at a rate of $5 per hour. Beginning November 1st, parking will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Veterans Day Parade returning to downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veterans day is approaching, and the Southeast North Carolina (SENC) Veterans Day Parade will return this year to downtown Wilmington. In conjunction with the New Hanover Veterans Council, the 2022 SENC Veterans Day Parade will be held to provide a place to bring together and to honor all U.S. military veterans.
whqr.org
Data drop: Wilmington in top 12% of cities for rent increases in the country
Wilmington's hot real estate market extends into rentals, and it's among the most dramatic increases in the entire country. In January of 2017, Wilmington's average rent was $893. Last month, it sat at $1,430, according to data from apartmentlist.com. The nation's average rent now sits at $1,371/month. A household would...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Residents encouraged to participate in ‘Operation Green Light’, honoring veterans
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents are being asked to take part in a special campaign for veterans. From November 7th through 13th, the Health and Human Services building will be lit green for Operation Green Light, letting veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has announced that a supply drive to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic.
publicradioeast.org
More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
WECT
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the WMPO for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
WECT
Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Nov. 1, a two-vehicle crash had shut down the northbound lanes on South College Road near the Cookout restaurant, which is located close to Hurst Drive and Hoggard Drive. According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries,...
