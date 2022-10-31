ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland awarded grant for Highway 17 pedestrian safety improvements

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews are planning to improve pedestrian safety at a busy Leland intersection. The Town of Leland has been awarded a $666,623 grant from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) for the improvements. The project will install an at-grade pedestrian crossing on US Highway...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT provides update on Leland road construction

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road work remains constantly ongoing around the Cape Fear, with several projects taking place in the Leland area. According to the NCDOT, work continues on US North and South near US 74. The northbound work has been completed, with the southbound work expected to be finished by the end of this week.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work has begun on New Hanover County’s newest park. Construction for Hanover Pines Nature Park (formerly Battle Park) kicked off on Tuesday. Located just south of Manassas Drive, the 42.5 acre park is along Carolina Beach Road. The area will be a...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement

The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Accident shuts down northbound lane on South College Road

Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Wilmington City Council approves use...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach implements changes to paid parking

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has made a few changes to their paid parking program. October 31st is the final day of paid parking enforcement from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at a rate of $5 per hour. Beginning November 1st, parking will be...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road in Carolina Beach closed indefinitely while construction takes place

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A road near the marina in Carolina Beach closed Monday and will remain shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of the right hand turn lane and walkway in the 200 block of Canal Drive will be closed while construction crews begin preparation for work on the east side of the Carolina Beach Marina.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Veterans Day Parade returning to downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Veterans day is approaching, and the Southeast North Carolina (SENC) Veterans Day Parade will return this year to downtown Wilmington. In conjunction with the New Hanover Veterans Council, the 2022 SENC Veterans Day Parade will be held to provide a place to bring together and to honor all U.S. military veterans.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Northbound lanes reopen following incident on South College Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Nov. 1, a two-vehicle crash had shut down the northbound lanes on South College Road near the Cookout restaurant, which is located close to Hurst Drive and Hoggard Drive. According to police, at least two people had to be taken to the hospital with injuries,...
WILMINGTON, NC

