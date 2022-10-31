ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

wabi.tv

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust supporting Maine’s Lobstermen’s Association

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is making a long term commitment and providing financial support to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s efforts to protect the state’s lobster industry. Maine Lobstermen’s Association was founded in 1954 and is currently the oldest and largest fishing industry...
wabi.tv

Open enrollment begins for Maine’s health insurance marketplace

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Open enrollment began on Tuesday for Maine’s health insurance marketplace. Recent federal changes make coverage more affordable for Maine individuals and families. CoverME.gov allows Mainers to shop and compare plans before signing up. Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15. The enrollment deadline for coverage beginning...
wabi.tv

17th annual Kitchen Tour to benefit Northern Light EMMC’s Auxiliary

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting this weekend, you can step foot into some of the most beautiful homes in Maine without ever leaving your own. The 17th annual Kitchen Tour is just days away. The event is a fundraiser for Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center’s Auxiliary. The group...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine gets $42.5M in LIHEAP funding as home heating concerns mount

MAINE, USA — With energy costs soaring and fuel supplies tightening, many Maine families are concerned about heating their homes this winter. On Tuesday, the state of Maine was awarded $42.5 million through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said in a release.
Q97.9

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
proclaimerscv.com

Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.

On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
Q97.9

Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend

There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
foxbangor.com

Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop

HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
