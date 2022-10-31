Read full article on original website
Two-Vehicle Crash In Chippewa County Spills 29 Tons Of Granular Material For Roofing Shingles
CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County has resulted in injuries and 29 tons of granular material for roofing shingles being spilled, according to a press release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:17p, the Chippewa County...
Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
2 people hurt after semi vs. pickup truck crash in Chippewa County
TOWNSHIP OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 1 at 9:17 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a semi-tractor trailer and pickup truck on South Highway 29 at 30th Street in the Township of Wheaton.
UPDATE: Sheriff Releases Name Of Deceased In Clear Lake Fatal Crash
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Polk County have released the name of the person that died following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Clear Lake on November 1, 2022. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak has identified the deceased driver as 17-year-old Alexander Moen from Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. Early Morning...
Chippewa County crash on Highway 29 causes lane closure
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A crash occurred in Chippewa County on Highway 29 at 30th Street Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred at 9:17 p.m.
WisDOT seeking comment on proposed resurfacing project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting intended to get input on a proposed cold in-place recycling project in Chippewa County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the proposed project is on Wisconsin Highway 40...
1 person dead after rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning
TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on 10th Avenue just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake, or about 4 miles southeast of the Village of Clear Lake, at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Nov. 3, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
Early Morning Crash In Clear Lake Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in the Town of Clear Lake has resulted in a fatality, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:30a, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a single0vehicle crash on 10th Avenue, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake.
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Eau Claire County Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Eau Claire County Tuesday. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted along Highway 53 in Eau Claire County. The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which...
Altoona PD seeking information in theft case
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Altoona Police Department says all involved have been identifed. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department says they have identified one of the vehicles/people involved. ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Police Department is seeking information in regard to a theft case. According...
Chemicals accidentally mix at Wisconsin plant, ‘poisonous vapor’ causes evacuation
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical leak that caused a ‘poisonous vapor’ to get released into the atmosphere resulted in the immediate evacuation of a plant in western Wisconsin. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a reported chemical leak at the Jennie-O...
Rusk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Nov. 1, 2022
RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Rusk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Wisconsin inmate who no-showed medical appointment was found, returned to jail
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate in northwest Wisconsin was found after he went missing on October 27, after not showing up to a medical appointment. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was reported found and ‘returned to the Rusk County Jail’ on Tuesday afternoon.
St. Croix Wreck Now Drunk Driving Case
(Hudson, WI) — Investigators in St. Croix County are looking at a deadly wreck as a drunk driving case. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a Minnesota woman is in custody after a crash at about 12:30 yesterday morning on I-94 in Hudson. Troopers say she was driving the wrong way on I-94 when she smashed into a car being driven by another Minnesota man. The crash closed the interstate for about three hours early yesterday morning. The woman is in jail in St. Croix County.
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin
(Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weekend that claimed the life of a man near Hudson, Wisc. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that Mark Filbrandt, 54, of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 just over the border in Hudson.
Authorities investigating inmate death at Polk County Jail
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An inmate is pronounced dead after EMS and additional authorities responded to the Polk County Jail Saturday morning. According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 30, around 1:00 a.m., Polk County Corrections Officers discovered an inmate in his cell unconscious and not breathing. Life saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded to the Polk County Jail. The inmate was pronounced dead.
Charges allege drunken driver in fatal Wis. crash told trooper she was relapsed alcoholic
HUDSON, Wis. -- A woman now facing a homicidal drunken driving charge in a crash that killed a local heavy metal guitarist told a trooper she was an alcoholic who had relapsed before a wedding, charges allege.Amber Pospisil, 31, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, St. Croix County court documents show.The fatal crash occurred on Interstate 94 near Hudson, Wisconsin, early Sunday. A criminal complaint states a caller alerted authorities to a driver going the wrong way on the freeway. Minutes later, a four-vehicle crash occurred.Two vehicles had...
UPDATE: Eau Claire woman is found safe
UPDATE: Eau Claire Police confirm Weidinger has been found safe. —– EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The Eau Claire Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. 28-year-old Jennifer Weidinger has not been seen since last Thursday, October 27th. She was seen in the Barstow Street area of downtown Eau Claire. Police say she might have...
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI after fatal crash in St. Croix County
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minn. was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 at Exit 4 in Hudson. According to...
