Police make arrest in HVCC stabbing
Police have made an arrest in Thursday’s stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College. Zymiere Walton, 20, was arrested in Albany. He is now charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Investigators say the stabbing – in the B3 lot – is being investigated as part of a domestic dispute....
Albany police investigate bank robbery
The Trustco Bank on New Scotland Avenue in Albany was robbed Thursday evening. It happened around 6 p.m., say police. They say the suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He got away with an undetermined amount of money. Anyone with information can call Albany police.
State Police sergeant from Catskill laid to rest after 9/11-related death
A police sergeant from the Capital Region was laid to rest on Thursday. Sgt. Ivan Morales, 42, was from Catskill. He died last Friday from an illness related to his assignment on 9/11. His funeral was at the Community Life Church in Catskill. Morales began his career with the NYPD...
Pair sentenced in Colonie Motel 6 shooting
Two people were sentenced Thursday in a deadly shooting in Colonie. Xiaa Price died in the May 2021 shooting at Motel 6 on Curry Road. Paul Streeks, 25, received 25 years to life in prison and Kenneth Spencer, 46, received eight years in prison. Both also received five years of post-release supervision.
Washington County woman accused of assaulting EMT
A woman from Washington County is accused of assaulting an EMT who was trying to administer aid. State police tell NewsChannel 13 that Amanda Emery from Jackson hit and spit on the EMT. This all allegedly happened while the EMT was trying to administer aid. Emery was arrested and is...
Washington County father charged with shooting son, 4, with BB gun
A 4-year-old child in Washington County was rushed to Albany Med, after being shot with a BB gun. His father was arrested in the crime. Police were called to the Prosser residence around 7:20 Saturday night. Police say they have been called to the home several times before. When they got there, they say they had to break up a fight between.
Arrests made in two separate Albany animal abuse cases
Two people are arrested in connection with two separate alleged animal abuse cases. Albany police says Elisa Sumner, 27, was arrested for an August incident. They say that she didn’t feed or give water to her 2-year-old German shepherd. The animal allegedly suffered from malnutrition and severe bite wounds...
Arrest made in May Schenectady homicide
Schenectady police have arrested a suspect in connection with a May homicide on Hulett Street. They say 24-year-old Anthony Romero shot and killed 21-year-old Treavine Tate on May 30. It was Tate’s 21st birthday. Romero is charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of...
Halloween gun violence keeps nearby Troy residents on edge
A man and a woman are both recovering from gunshot wounds received on a Troy sidewalk on Halloween. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m., at the corner of 4th and Fulton streets. Many people were on the street, say witnesses. That includes some trick-or-treaters. People who live in the...
Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have used an education tip line Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit complaints about curriculum, remote learning, books, mask policies, teachers and other topics, according to a sampling of emails provided to news outlets as part of a settlement agreement. Some positive feedback...
Teen found dead at juvenile detention facility in Colonie
A 19-year-old person has been found dead at a juvenile detention center on Albany Shaker Road in Colonie. Colonie police say the teen was found around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 is told results from an autopsy could take a few weeks. Police don’t think foul play was involved....
Couple gets life in prison; wanted in 5 killings in 3 states
CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A man and his girlfriend suspected of killing five people in three states last year have pleaded guilty to two of the killings in South Carolina and been sentenced to life in prison without parole, authorities said. Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson each pleaded guilty...
Cohoes landlords claim business owner trashed property upon eviction
Police are trying to figure out if the owner of Cafe Monocle in Cohoes trashed the rented building before shutting down. The landlords of the building, Luke and Terri Gladue, say Kelsey Knutsen owed $10,000 in rent. The Gladues say Knutsen was a bad tenant from the start. They say...
Duo charged in Saratoga Springs catalytic converter theft
Saratoga Springs police have made a couple of arrests related to the theft of a couple dozen catalytic converters. Trever Murphy from North Carolina and Joshua McIntosh from Virginia. Police tell us they recovered 24 of the converters. Some at a Saratoga Springs hotel, some in a van that the...
Schenectady man sentenced in deadly 2021 hit-and-run
A man from Schenectady was sentenced Wednesday for a deadly hit-and-run last year. Roddy Delagrandeanse received one and a half to four and a half years in prison. Carolyn Lord, 61, was hit just before 2 a.m. She was trying to cross Broadway near Millard Street. Delagrandeanse stopped, paused then...
Man who fled traffic stop with officer in car fatally shot
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who fled a traffic stop with an officer in the vehicle and refused to stop has been fatally shot, authorities said. The shooting happened after Mt. Juliet officers stopped a vehicle late Wednesday and asked the passenger, Eric Jermaine Allen, 39, to exit the vehicle, according to preliminary information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Instead of exiting, Allen moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and began to drive away, the bureau said in a statement.
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
Driver arrested after stolen car stopped in Albany
Albany police stopped a suspect with a stolen car Wednesday night. There was heavy police activity at Quail Street and Central Avenue. Our crew was live on the scene and reported seeing police cars in the area and officers walking around with flashlights. Police told us Thursday morning that they...
Hudson police warn of catalytic converter thefts
Hudson police are warning about stolen catalytic converters. Police say four catalytic converters were swiped. The thefts happened on West Court Street, John L. Edwards Parking Lot, Worth Avenue and Green Street. Three of the four cars involved were Honda Elements. Police say those are targeted because they have higher...
