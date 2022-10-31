Read full article on original website
WJCL
LIST: Food, donation drives happening this Thanksgiving season in and around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — With Thanksgiving coming soon, organizations across the Savannah area are putting together food drives to help those in need. Below are a list of drives in our area. Want to add yours? Email us at news@wjcl.com. WJCL 22 Turkey Drive: Nov. 10, Pooler Piggly Wiggly, I-80...
Memorial Health holds reverse trick-or-treating at Children’s Hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year at Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital, dozens of groups come together to go floor-to-floor, handing out candy to kids who can’t leave the hospital to go trick or treating. “We’re bringing trick or treating to the kids that are in the hospital,” said Heather Newsome, Assistant […]
wtoc.com
Parents, kids celebrate Halloween at trunk-or-treat event in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - On the night of Halloween, kids in Bryan County took their spooky baskets and costumes to Henderson Park for one thing... “Because I can get candy,” said Savian Smith. “Getting candy,” said twin sisters. “I like candy.”. That was Dash but we also...
wtoc.com
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
WJCL
Heavy police presence at Shuman Elementary School in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Thursday headlines. There is a heavy police presence at Shuman Elementary School in Savannah. Authorities are blocking off a part of the school as the investigation unfolds. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
wtoc.com
Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree happening Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Cockspur Island Lighthouse still stands tall, but has been dark for 113 years. This weekend you have the chance to be part of history by attending a jamboree event to help raise money to turn the lighthouse back on. Captain Gary Hill, who is one...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah breaks ground on huge project to help homeless community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah broke ground Thursday morning on what Mayor Van Johnson says is the largest investment the city has ever made to help the homeless community. It’s called the Dundee Project with a $6.5 million price tag. In less than a year, the...
wtoc.com
Evans General Contractors holds luncheon for Savannah first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special thank you for police officers today in Savannah. Evans General Contractors hosted a luncheon to give thanks for all that they do. The company is raising money that will go to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire. The 200 Club helps support families...
wtoc.com
Holiday Helper Tree returns to Georgia Southern University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly 30 years, Georgia Southern has made a way for community members to get into the giving spirit with their Holiday Helper Tree. Thursday, leaders and students celebrated its kickoff with a goal to help almost 800 people in need of gifts this Christmas. The...
wtoc.com
74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items. The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location. Elizabeth Summerell, the...
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
wtoc.com
Day of Giving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to once again partner with Second Harvest and Ken Nugent this year for our annual Day of Giving food drive. WTOC will spend the day collecting food donations outside the Kroger on Mall Blvd in Savannah. The event will take place Thursday, November 17th. Come join us give-back to our community and help families put food on the table.
wtoc.com
Veterans Resource Fair this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizations and agencies from all across Savannah providing access to health care, financial information, emotional support and more will make themselves available to veterans this weekend at Service Brewing’s first Veterans Resource Fair. Kevin Ryan is the founder and CEO of Service Brewing and he...
wtoc.com
Dundee Cottages give new homes for homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the city will start its largest project to provide homes for people experiencing homelessness. The area has been cleared and now the official groundbreaking for the new homes will happen Thursday morning along Dundee Street. The $6.5 million project was approved by the city council...
Chavers and Wiggins to bring gospel and country to The Averitt Center this Friday
An ‘Evening of Gospel and Country’ is a collaborative event, where friends Donald Chavers and Drew Wiggins will encourage and uplift people near and far. This event will be the first time both singers will perform on a stage in the city of Statesboro. It is scheduled to be held at The Emma Kelly Theater this Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30pm.
wtoc.com
Getting into the swing with Cirque Divina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve probably seen them performing along the Plant Riverside District but did you know they offer classes, too?. Cirque Divina Studios invited our Sam Bauman to learn some basic moves they can teach you as well.
wtoc.com
Men Make Dinner Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some men enjoy cooking dinner for the family and some not so much, but today all of us men must participate. That’s right today is national Men Make Dinner Day, and if you’re not sure what to cook tonight we have you covered.
WJCL
Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
wgac.com
Grandfather of Missing Savannah Boy Presumed Victim of Hit and Run
Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing over a month ago in Savannah. Law enforcement officials said they had enough evidence to presume the toddler was dead, yet his body has not been found. Yesterday, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham...
