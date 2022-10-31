ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Memorial Health holds reverse trick-or-treating at Children’s Hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year at Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital, dozens of groups come together to go floor-to-floor, handing out candy to kids who can’t leave the hospital to go trick or treating. “We’re bringing trick or treating to the kids that are in the hospital,” said Heather Newsome, Assistant […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest. Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Cockspur Island Lighthouse Jamboree happening Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Cockspur Island Lighthouse still stands tall, but has been dark for 113 years. This weekend you have the chance to be part of history by attending a jamboree event to help raise money to turn the lighthouse back on. Captain Gary Hill, who is one...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Holiday Helper Tree returns to Georgia Southern University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For nearly 30 years, Georgia Southern has made a way for community members to get into the giving spirit with their Holiday Helper Tree. Thursday, leaders and students celebrated its kickoff with a goal to help almost 800 people in need of gifts this Christmas. The...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Junior League of Savannah was making thrifting cool before it became a trend with their annual sale bringing together one of the biggest collections of gently used, affordable items. The 74th annual Junior League Thrift Sale is Saturday in a new location. Elizabeth Summerell, the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Day of Giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to once again partner with Second Harvest and Ken Nugent this year for our annual Day of Giving food drive. WTOC will spend the day collecting food donations outside the Kroger on Mall Blvd in Savannah. The event will take place Thursday, November 17th. Come join us give-back to our community and help families put food on the table.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Veterans Resource Fair this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizations and agencies from all across Savannah providing access to health care, financial information, emotional support and more will make themselves available to veterans this weekend at Service Brewing’s first Veterans Resource Fair. Kevin Ryan is the founder and CEO of Service Brewing and he...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Dundee Cottages give new homes for homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday, the city will start its largest project to provide homes for people experiencing homelessness. The area has been cleared and now the official groundbreaking for the new homes will happen Thursday morning along Dundee Street. The $6.5 million project was approved by the city council...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Getting into the swing with Cirque Divina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You’ve probably seen them performing along the Plant Riverside District but did you know they offer classes, too?. Cirque Divina Studios invited our Sam Bauman to learn some basic moves they can teach you as well.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Men Make Dinner Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some men enjoy cooking dinner for the family and some not so much, but today all of us men must participate. That’s right today is national Men Make Dinner Day, and if you’re not sure what to cook tonight we have you covered.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 8-year-old Savannah girl found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 12:35 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old girl. How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?. Sophia Castellano was last...
SAVANNAH, GA
wgac.com

Grandfather of Missing Savannah Boy Presumed Victim of Hit and Run

Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing over a month ago in Savannah. Law enforcement officials said they had enough evidence to presume the toddler was dead, yet his body has not been found. Yesterday, a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 23 between Claxton Road and Brigham...
SAVANNAH, GA

