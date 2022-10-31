ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Meet Beto O’Rourke, Texas’ Democratic gubernatorial candidate

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VO7Ix_0itWjqUN00
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks at a Democracy is Indigenous DFW event in Dallas, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. | LM Otero, Associated Press

On Nov. 8, Texas will decide between Beto O’Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott in its gubernatorial election.

Last week, Abbott led O’Rourke in the polls by 11 points, but The Hill reported on Monday that Abbott is leading by six points. O’Rourke is running as a Democrat in this election. Here’s more about Texas’ Democratic challenger.

O’Rourke was born in Texas in 1972. According to his biography on the website of the History, Art and Archives of the U.S. House of Representatives, he grew up in El Paso, Texas. After attending college at Columbia University, he returned to Texas, where he became a business owner before embarking on his political career.

O’Rourke served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Texas’ 16th District for three terms, from 2013 to 2019.

Related

According to The Texas Tribune , O’Rourke named several of Abbott’s policies as what motivated him to run for governor. “He doesn’t trust women to make their health care decisions, doesn’t trust police chiefs when they tell him not to sign the permitless carry bill into law, he doesn’t trust voters so he changes the rules of our elections, and he doesn’t trust local communities,” O’Rourke said in the video announcing his campaign last year.

Politico reported that O’Rourke’s campaign strategy over the years has been consistent. In addition to the offices he has held, O’Rourke has also run for Senate and president of the United States. He focuses on constant touring and “viral indignation” to persuade voters to join him, David Siders wrote for Politico . When Texans were asked what issue was most important to them, they said border security — which Abbott also leads on.

O’Rourke has stated that he wants to implement a worker program and reform immigration to make it safe and possible for families to cross the border, as reported by the Deseret News. O’Rourke also has spoken out about gun rights and supported gun safety measures as well as wanting to increase the minimum wage and supporting LGBTQ equality.

Additionally, O’Rourke wrote an essay in “First & Wildest: The Gila Wilderness at 100.” His essay “The Springs” chronicled emotions and experiences around his relationship with his father. He concluded the essay, “Sure enough, on the eighteenth crossing we came upon the legendary pool from my dad’s picture—the water held in by a small dam of rocks and earth, steam rising to meet the overhanging branches of the trees that surround it. Below the surface, it was as clear and clean as you could want. A holy place.”

The midterm Election Day is on Tuesday.

Comments / 5

Related
KXAN

First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House

The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday's election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wins tight race for reelection

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, considered a rising star among Texas Democrats, overcame a vigorous challenge from a well-funded Republican opponent Tuesday night and barely held on to her seat overseeing the state’s most populous urban county. Hidalgo faced a steep fundraising disadvantage, attacks tying her...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

No red wave, but Republicans continue inroads into long-Democratic South Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. McALLEN — Democrats minimized their losses Tuesday in South Texas despite an unprecedented Republican offensive in the long-blue region. But gone are the days of unquestioned Democratic control there.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Months after Massacre, Uvalde County Turns Out for Greg Abbott

Uvaldeans voted resoundingly for the incumbent—who opposes even common sense gun control—over Democrat Beto O’Rourke by a 22-point margin. Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Top Texas Democrat Reacts to GOP Valley Win With Expletive Laced Tirade

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa late Tuesday released the following statement on the election results in the South Texas Congressional races – TX-28, TX-15, and TX-34:   “Tonight, Texas Republicans will tell you that picking up TX-15 shows that they’re gaining ground with Hispanics in South Texas. Let me be clear: that’s complete bullshit..." "...It was in the one district that national Democratic organizations inexplicably decided to all but abandon for the final stretch of the campaign." “There was no red wave in South Texas. There wasn’t even a…
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Straight-Ticket Option Eliminated By Texas Republicans for Fear of Harris County Blue Voters

In the first nationwide election since 2020, GOP state officials and legislators made numerous changes to voting methodologies and requirements in the name of voter integrity. However, Harris County, the bluest in Texas, had already become the target of Republican state officials – who put forth a particular reform effort — the elimination of the so-called “one button” straight-ticket voting.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
29K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy