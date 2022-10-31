(-14) Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET. Most Rushing Yards of Game: Mile Sanders (-135, FanDuel Sportsbook) This is a prop market I haven’t explored much but that can work well for a game script like this one. The market has bet the Eagles from a 9-point to a two-touchdown favorite in some books, which means they are expected to get and keep an early lead. As a result, they will be playing from ahead and can afford to bleed the clock out on the ground. We’ve seen this often, with Jalen Hurts averaging less than 75 passing yards in the second half of games this season. With a game plan like that, Eagles lead running back Miles Sanders should get plenty of touches. The fourth-year back is averaging over 80 yards a game and ranks top 10 in rushing attempts and yards. He’s also ranked in the top five when it comes to explosive plays, which can go a long way against a Texans run defense that ranks worst in the NFL by DVOA. Sanders has led the Eagles in rushing yards every game except for one, where Hurts had just three more yards. I do think the Texans will lean on Dameon Pierce, as well, especially with receiver Brandin Cooks out. However, they will be playing from behind and might not be able to afford to lean on the run as much as they’d like. Plus, Pierce’s rush yard prop is as low as 65.5, while Miles Sanders’ prop has been bet up to 80.5 at some shops. Everything in this game points toward Sanders being the leading rusher for both sides.

18 HOURS AGO