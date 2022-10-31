Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
How Dolphins Turned One Draft Pick Into Three Premium Players
Before kicking off his NFL career, Trey Lance was a hot commodity to land, requiring three first-rounders and a third-round draft selection in order for the San Francisco 49ers to move up and pick the quarterback No. 3 overall in the 2021 Draft. Fast forward two years later and it’s the Miami Dolphins whose trade return is aging substantially better.
B1G Tiers: Michigan Joins Ohio State at the Top
We’re two-thirds into the college football season, and every Big Ten team has played eight games, with four to go. Rather than rank them, I’ve broken them into tiersâodds to win the Big Ten conference courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.Tier 1: Michigan (+390) & Ohio State (-410)
Devin McCourty Sees This As Key To Patriots Defensive Success
The New England Patriots have gotten into the backfield with regularity this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in sacks with 23. And Patriots safety Devin McCourty sees a direct correlation between the pressure the Patriots are putting on opposing quarterbacks to the number of turnovers the team has forced. New England has recorded 16 takeaways through eight games, tied for the top mark in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Colts Fire Offensive Coordinator Five Days Before Patriots Matchup
One week after demoting their veteran quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts have cut ties with their offensive coordinator. The Colts, who are preparing for a Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, on Tuesday relieved OC Marcus Brady of his duties. Brady had been presiding over a...
Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver
An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams
During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
Eagles-Texans DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.QUARTERBACK:. Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles travel to Houston to take on the Texans on Thursday...
NFL Insider Floats 2023 Scenario Tom Brady Could Find ‘Tempting’
While it certainly feels like this could be Tom Brady’s final NFL season, can we really say for sure?. Dan Patrick on Tuesday asked Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer for the most likely scenario involving Brady next season: The quarterback plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, moves into the broadcast booth to begin his massive TV contract with FOX or chooses a different path?
Five reasons why Auburn beats Mississippi State
Here is why the Tigers will beat Mississippi State.
Ex-Patriot LeGarrette Blount Says Bailey Zappe Should Start Over Mac Jones
Quarterback drama was nonexistent for the Patriots in Week 8, but some New England fans still aren’t satisfied with Mac Jones as the team’s signal-caller. The Patriots beat the New York Jets, 22-17, last Sunday, but the victory was largely attributed to Zach Wilson’s disaster of a second half that didn’t leave Jones much trouble to deal with.
Lions Trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson is heading to Minneapolis. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions have traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Drafted...
Mac Jones Sticking With This Offensive Philosophy He Learned In High School
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s been a tried and true method for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to this point. And the second-year pro doesn’t plan to stray away from the philosophy of “you’ll never go broke taking a profit” anytime soon. It has become an integral part of Jones’ offensive makeup.
5-star 2023 DB Desmond Ricks down to three schools, schedules commitment date
Alabama has been in pursuit of highly sought-after defensive back Desmond Ricks. Ricks was formerly a 2024 prospect but recently decided to reclassify into the 2023 class. That hasn’t stopped the Crimson Tide from going all in for the Virginia native. Ricks transferred to IMG Academy from his home...
NFL Survivor League Week 9 Picks: Road Favorites Present Enticing Options
Chances are those who made it through the first seven weeks were able to escape Week 8 unscathed, as well, with the most popular NFL survivor league picks all earning victories. The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and even the Atlanta Falcons marked the three most popular picks in the Circa...
Texans WR Brandin Cooks Will Not Play Thursday vs. Eagles
The Houston Texans will be forced to take the field Thursday, minus their top option in the passing game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Texans wideout Brandin Cooks will not play against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The news follows a previous report in which Cooks’s status was said to...
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor DNP on Wednesday
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor did not practice on Wednesday. Taylor continues to deal with a nagging ankle injury suffered in Week 4. The 23-year-old played through the issue during Week 8’s contest against the Washington Commanders. Still, he was noticeably hampered, running for 76 yards on 16 carries while ceding snaps to now-former teammate Nyheim Hines, who was traded to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.
Colts Special Teams Guided By Ex-Patriot Has Bill Belichick On Alert
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s not very often an opposing special teams unit gets the best of a Bill Belichick coached team. The Indianapolis Colts can certainly lay claim to that, though, after their stellar performance in a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in a late-season matchup last year.
Rams RB Cam Akers to Practice Thursday
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, disgruntled Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to practice with the team on Thursday. It’s a surprising development after Akers was sent home by the Rams due to “philosophical and football-related differences” with head coach Sean McVay and has been a healthy scratch the past two games.
Why Dolphins Landing Bradley Chubb Is More Bad News For Patriots
A day after the Baltimore Ravens traded for stud linebacker Roquan Smith, another one of the Patriots’ AFC rivals swung a trade for a star defender. The Miami Dolphins on Tuesday landed edge rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in a trade with the Denver Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins, who plan to work out a new contract with Chubb, sent a 2023 first-rounder (originally owned by the San Francisco 49ers), a 2024 fourth-rounder and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver. The move was made roughly 90 minutes before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline.
NFL Week 9 Picks: Eagles ‘TNF’ Prop; Bengals, Seahawks As Teaser Options
(-14) Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans, Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET. Most Rushing Yards of Game: Mile Sanders (-135, FanDuel Sportsbook) This is a prop market I haven’t explored much but that can work well for a game script like this one. The market has bet the Eagles from a 9-point to a two-touchdown favorite in some books, which means they are expected to get and keep an early lead. As a result, they will be playing from ahead and can afford to bleed the clock out on the ground. We’ve seen this often, with Jalen Hurts averaging less than 75 passing yards in the second half of games this season. With a game plan like that, Eagles lead running back Miles Sanders should get plenty of touches. The fourth-year back is averaging over 80 yards a game and ranks top 10 in rushing attempts and yards. He’s also ranked in the top five when it comes to explosive plays, which can go a long way against a Texans run defense that ranks worst in the NFL by DVOA. Sanders has led the Eagles in rushing yards every game except for one, where Hurts had just three more yards. I do think the Texans will lean on Dameon Pierce, as well, especially with receiver Brandin Cooks out. However, they will be playing from behind and might not be able to afford to lean on the run as much as they’d like. Plus, Pierce’s rush yard prop is as low as 65.5, while Miles Sanders’ prop has been bet up to 80.5 at some shops. Everything in this game points toward Sanders being the leading rusher for both sides.
