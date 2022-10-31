Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
Man tells Orlando police he fatally shot someone outside home for trying to steal his birds
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man investigators said shot and killed someone outside of his Orange County home said the victim was trying to steal his birds. It happened off Ponderosa Drive near Orlando International Airport. Deputies first arrived on the scene early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. when they...
Deadly shooting at Florida Halloween party claims teen girl's life
A deadly shooting at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa, Florida, on Monday left a student from Bloomingdale High School dead and another teen injured.
‘I can’t stop crying’: Missing Florida boy found in Canada reunites with mom after 2 months
There was celebration, elation and tears at Miami International Airport Tuesday night as Jorge "JoJo" Morales reunited with his mother.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school. Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.
fox35orlando.com
Mother says Florida man accused of killing her 5-year-old son in DUI crash was her classmate
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspected drunk driver turned himself in on Wednesday after a second arrest warrant for DUI manslaughter was issued following a crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Lake County. Authorities said Daksh Wadhwa, 30, now faces a manslaughter charge for the death of the 5-year-old...
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of crashing into multiple cars during high-speed chase
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested after he crashed into several cars across Brevard County during a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car Tuesday. Police said they attempted to stop 36-year-old Robert Lee Ramon Strachan of Titusville along the A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway at 12:06 p.m. in response to a reported stolen 2021 white Chevy Silverado.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
Masked man at large after breaking into Pasco home, killing woman in front of kids, officials say
Authorities say a woman died after a man wearing a mask broke into a Pasco County home in the hour after Halloween and shot her in front of two children.
fox35orlando.com
Outrage over low bond for Florida man accused of killing 5-year-old in DUI crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - People are expressing outrage as a suspected drunk driver bonds out of jail after allegedly killing a 5-year-old boy in a DUI crash in Lake County. According to FHP, the 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa was driving westbound on CR-448 in Tavares and the woman and child, who are from Mount Dora, were traveling eastbound. Troopers say Wadhwa veered into the eastbound lane and both drivers swerved to avoid an accident, but the front of Wadhwa's car hit the right side of the other vehicle.
3 being charged after infant overdoses on meth in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are being charged with manslaughter in an infant’s drug overdose in Lake County back in May, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Deputies around 9:30 a.m. on May 19 responded to the 42000 block of Dogwood Avenue in DeLand for an unresponsive 4-month-old boy, later identified as Logan Bixler.
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Pursuit through Brevard county ends with arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A pursuit in Brevard County that went on for nearly 50 minutes ended with an arrest. It started with a report about a stolen vehicle in Rockledge that was spotted in Titusville. The pursuit ended in Cocoa, but there were a few crashes along the way. Titusville police said one of their patrol units and three bystanders had their cars damaged by the suspect.
Man in his 20s shot to death in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the Oak Ridge neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called at 2:30 p.m. to Americana Boulevard near South Texas Avenue after the victim was discovered with gunshot wounds. The man...
Do you know them?
#PCSO is looking for #VibesAndAmbition. More specifically, this pair who stole from a Lakeland convenience store. Know them? Call Heartland Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).
aroundosceola.com
Osceola Sheriff's Office arrests 7 in Halloween operation
Those visiting people's houses on Monday night — Halloween — weren't only interested in getting candy. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Florida Department of Corrections State Probation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and St. Cloud Police Department conducted Operation Safe Night on Monday.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
Deputies identify man shot, killed near Orange County shopping plaza
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed near an Orange County shopping plaza on Wednesday. The shooting happened along South Texas Avenue making it the second shooting in the area this week. The shooting left one man dead and another hurt. Deputies identified the man who was killed as Eminem Isaac, 22.
Fox News
852K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0