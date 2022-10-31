ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Chattanooga Choo Choo Removing Vintage Railcars

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo railroad cars are being removed. The vintage cars that sit behind the terminal building at the Choo Choo have been sold and the removal process started this afternoon. A large crane was at the site ready to lift rail cars onto...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Scott Ninneman @ Speaking Bipolar

10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health

Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Fall Ball is back at GLOW Redux

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Medical Society and the Medical Foundation of Chattanooga cordially invite you to GLOW Redux! It's their largest annual fundraiser taking place this Saturday, November 5th.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

YMCA winter break camps

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cara Standifer talks about how it is almost time for winter break! Sign up with the YMCA for winter break camps!. Stay connected with YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Grateful Gobbler Thanksgiving Day 5k

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Thanksgiving holiday is less than four weeks away. One way in which area families and friends can indulge in their Thanksgiving feast guilt-free is by participating in the Grateful Gobbler 5K. The family-fun and pet-friendly 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning in Coolidge Park. The event promptly starts at 8 am and you will be home by 10 am!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Touch a Truck with the Junior League of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh welcomes Callie Burnette, President of the Junior League of Chattanooga. Callie tells us all about the upcoming Touch A Truck event to bring awareness to the Junior League. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Creative Discovery Museum to host donor event for STEM Zone exhibit opening

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) is excited to invite Ignite Discovery capital campaign donors to an exclusive opening of STEM Zone. CDM’s Ignite Discovery campaign is funding the comprehensive renovations of the Museum. This event recognizes the support of these donors by inviting them to experience all the new exhibits in STEM Zone in a hands-on, interactive way – just like kids! Mackenzie Steele, Director of Marketing and Communications joins The Daily Refresh to tell us more abut the exhibit.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night

HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Community Day and Car Show at East Hamilton High School

Ooltewah, Tenn- For entry to the event, simply bring a ten-dollar vehicle entry fee or an unopened toy! All proceeds go to the Forgotten Child Fund. East Hamilton High School's 5th Annual Community day and Car Show. November 5th, 10am-2pm 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.
OOLTEWAH, TN

