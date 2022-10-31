Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WDEF
Chattanooga Choo Choo Removing Vintage Railcars
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The historic Chattanooga Choo Choo railroad cars are being removed. The vintage cars that sit behind the terminal building at the Choo Choo have been sold and the removal process started this afternoon. A large crane was at the site ready to lift rail cars onto...
WTVC
Nature's beauty at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard is back with a furry friend on The Daily Refresh. She tells us about their year-end campaign, the Red Wolf photo exhibit, and how you can get two free trees!
WTVC
10th annual Stuffing Strut at Chester Frost Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Amy Katcher joins to explain what attendees can expect from the 10th annual Stuffing Strut at Chester Frost Park. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health
Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
WTVC
Brush fire near homeless encampment under Market Street bridge Tuesday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brush caught fire near a homeless encampment underneath Market Street Bridge Tuesday, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. CFD says they responded to an alarm in the area of 2500 Market St. around Howard High School from a passerby on the freeway reporting dark smoke coming from the woods.
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man hit two police cars and then led authorities on a police chase starting in Catoosa County and ending in Chattanooga Thursday. Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says they pursued the man after he struck two of their police cars with his red S-10 pick up truck.
chattanoogapulse.com
City Of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding And EPB To Give Away 1,000 Free Trees
Through a partnership between the City of Chattanooga, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and EPB, City of Chattanooga residents and EPB customers can receive up to two free trees per household while the supply of 1,000 trees lasts. The goal of the effort is to enhance the community’s tree...
WTVC
The Fall Ball is back at GLOW Redux
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Medical Society and the Medical Foundation of Chattanooga cordially invite you to GLOW Redux! It's their largest annual fundraiser taking place this Saturday, November 5th.
WTVC
Residents evacuated during fire at condominiums Tuesday night in Chattanooga
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents were evacuated from their condominiums during a fire Tuesday night, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says crews responded to a fire at Signal View Condos on Mountain Creek Road:. Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming out of downstairs unit. While companies...
WTVC
YMCA winter break camps
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cara Standifer talks about how it is almost time for winter break! Sign up with the YMCA for winter break camps!. Stay connected with YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
WTVC
The Grateful Gobbler Thanksgiving Day 5k
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Thanksgiving holiday is less than four weeks away. One way in which area families and friends can indulge in their Thanksgiving feast guilt-free is by participating in the Grateful Gobbler 5K. The family-fun and pet-friendly 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning in Coolidge Park. The event promptly starts at 8 am and you will be home by 10 am!
WTVC
Councilwoman: Would city's Airport Inn concessions change if it was a different community?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The battle over the Airport Inn rages on, as one private school community fights the city’s plans for housing the homeless. Now, a council member is questioning if some of concessions the city is considering would happen in another, less 'privileged' community. One parent says...
WTVC
Touch a Truck with the Junior League of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh welcomes Callie Burnette, President of the Junior League of Chattanooga. Callie tells us all about the upcoming Touch A Truck event to bring awareness to the Junior League. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
mymix1041.com
UPDATE: Local USPS employee shoots, kills supervisor before crashing into Highway 153 business Sunday night
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: Chattanooga police say a United States Postal Service employee shot and killed his boss over the weekend. It happened around 10:30pm on Sunday at the USPS location on Shallowford Road. Police say 27-year-old Brian Simmons got in to an argument with his supervisor, 30-year-old Cody...
WTVC
Creative Discovery Museum to host donor event for STEM Zone exhibit opening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Creative Discovery Museum (CDM) is excited to invite Ignite Discovery capital campaign donors to an exclusive opening of STEM Zone. CDM’s Ignite Discovery campaign is funding the comprehensive renovations of the Museum. This event recognizes the support of these donors by inviting them to experience all the new exhibits in STEM Zone in a hands-on, interactive way – just like kids! Mackenzie Steele, Director of Marketing and Communications joins The Daily Refresh to tell us more abut the exhibit.
WTVC
Chattanooga city council adopts plan to revitalize Westside community, Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga city council adopted a ten-year plan for change to revitalize the city's oldest public housing community on the Westside, according to a release. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82% of the area’s 4,500 residents participating in the process....
WTVCFOX
Hixson restaurant catches fire late Monday night
HIXSON, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a passersby alerted 911 to a restaurant fire on Hixson Pike Monday night. CFD was called to Rafael's Italian Restaurant around 11:00 p.m. On arrival, they say flames were coming through the roof. They say the fire in the kitchen was...
WTVC
Community Day and Car Show at East Hamilton High School
Ooltewah, Tenn- For entry to the event, simply bring a ten-dollar vehicle entry fee or an unopened toy! All proceeds go to the Forgotten Child Fund. East Hamilton High School's 5th Annual Community day and Car Show. November 5th, 10am-2pm 2015 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd Ooltewah, Tennessee 37363.
chattanoogapulse.com
Head Of The Hooch Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend, Marking 18 Years On The River
One of the most highly anticipated rowing competitions/boat races in the country descends upon the Scenic City this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday with Head of the Hooch and this will be the 18th year this event is taking place here in Chattanooga. Regatta Director, Mike Connors joined Greg...
WTVC
Chattanooga postal worker killed over weekend honored by community at vigil Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A community is honoring the life of a Chattanooga postal worker who was shot and killed over the weekend. Hearts were heavy at the Shallowford post office as friends and family gathered to remember former USPS worker Cody Ransom. We spoke to several loved ones at...
