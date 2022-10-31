Austin Food & Wine Festival plates up extra helping of all-star chefs for this weekend's food festivities

Read full article on original website
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Hot chicken concept pops up for one night only
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsChef Laila Bazahm, who landed in Austin at Eberly after her own restaurant, Hawker 45, earned international acclaim, is branching out for a one-night-only pop-up on November 19 at Central Machine Works. The Bird & Crown serves hot chicken in three sandwiches inspired by Filipino, Korean, and Indian flavors. These sandwiches have the basics — namely crispy chicken and something to cool things down — with big...
A reunited Voxtrot plays Mohawk, plus more Austin music picks for November
Believe it or not, it’s November, which means that if you’re lagging behind on your local live music quota for the year, it’s time to kick things into high gear. Thankfully, the first part of the month has plenty of great shows for you to enjoy.Star Parks at C-Boys – November 3, 10, 17Indie rockers Star Parks have a residency in place for the first three Thursdays of the month at C-Boys. They’ll be joined by Buffalo Hunt on November 3, Dancey Jenkins on November 10, and Tele Novella on November 17. Each show will be $10.Mobley at 3TEN ACL...
New designer showroom brings Austinites closer to their new favorite brands
Although clothes are meant to express personality, wearers rarely get to meet designers. Showroom, a new store opening on November 10 at Domain Northside, brings a more personal touch to a luxe shopping experience, inviting designers to make appearances and closing the gap between maker and wearer. This is the store's second location, joining the original on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.The aesthetic focuses on feminine American, Scandinavian, and British design; a comb through Showroom’s catalog shows the muted colors, knitwear, and practical shapes someone might expect from this particular blend of sensibilities, but with little dips into exuberance in the...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Get outside and explore the many wide-open spaces that are perfect for mixing and mingling in the city limits. Savor the flavors of the city and the entire state at the Austin Food & Wine Festival or watch a family-friendly flick under the stars at Mueller Lake Park. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, November 3CultureMap presents The TailgateDon’t miss the newest signature event series from CultureMap. Embrace and celebrate the Texas tailgating lifestyle with an elevated experience complete with game day-inspired activities,...
New brewpub puts down roots in Austin's busy Rainey Street District
A new watering hole is headed to one of Austin's busiest food and drink destinations. Slated to open in the Rainey Street District on November 17, the Stay Put will offer plenty of reasons to do just that, inviting guests to settle into its comfortable neighborhood environment with beer brewed onsite, draft cocktails, and a dog-friendly patio.With a combined indoor-outdoor square footage of 3,043, two separate bars will help separate the space into more intimate, individual settings. The indoor area will be the most intimate of the two, featuring a 46-seat oak bar; hand-built communal tables, and locally sourced taxidermy...
Austin will host CMT Music Awards for the first time ever in 2023
Big news from the Moody Center last night: during Carrie Underwood's sold out show, CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini came on stage to announce that the CMT Music Awards will come to Austin next year. Airing Sunday, April 2, 2023, the fan-voted awards ceremony will be hosted in Austin for the first time ever.Ballerini will return as the event's co-host for the third year in a row, which she also shared during Underwood's set. The Austin stop of Underwood's Denim and Rhinestones Tour was the perfect time to share the announcement, since Underwood currently holds the title as the...
7 spooky things to know in Austin food right now: Restaurants and bars bite into Halloween
Editor’s note: There are so many Halloween weekend events offering delicious snacks to sink your fangs into, and cocktails to drive you to madness, we were spellbound. We have you covered with a special Halloween roundup of fun-scary food news.Hotel Van Zandt's rooftop bar and restaurant, Geraldine's, has fun things going on every night through Halloween itself. On October 28 and 29 there are regularly scheduled nighttime live music sets, followed by the weekly jazz brunch on October 30. Then on Halloween one of Austin’s truly weirdest bands (fronted by puppets), Fragile Rock, puts on an emo show to remember....
Austin's iconic Broken Spoke will receive historical designation from city
Update — In a meeting on November 3, Austin City Council voted in favor of the Broken Spoke's historical designation, which should be in place by April 2023.---Austin's iconic Broken Spoke could soon be a named a historical landmark by the City.The Austin City Council will vote to make the designation official later this week.The dance hall, located at 3201 S. Lamar Blvd., has been open since 1964 and many famous musicians have graced its stage, including George Strait, Willie Nelson and many others. Dolly Parton even shot a made-for-TV movie at the dancehall and the location has been featured...
Restaurant industry stars dovetail on delicious new South Austin neighborhood pizza joint
Everything is better with friends, especially pizza; and for Austinites, especially when that pizza is created by friends. South Austin is about to receive that very blessing, a pizza collab from a veritable hall of fame of local industry veterans. Dovetail Pizza will open at 1816 S. First St. in mid-November.The impressive roster behind the concept includes Ben Runkle, Joe Ritchie, and Natalie Davis of Present Tense Hospitality, along with Todd Duplechan (Lenoir, Vixen’s Wedding); Sidney Roberts (G’Raj Mahal); and Alex Manley (Swedish Hill). According to a release, the nostalgic, family-friendly menu will feature pizzas, salads, and pastas, paired with...
Austin named the No. 9 best city for families in new report
Here's good news for the 20 percent of Austin families who are raising children: A recent report names the Capital City one of the most family-friendly places in the United States.In StorageCafe's recent analysis of 100 large and mid-size cities to raise a family, Austin places at No. 9 overall. StorageCafe, an online platform that provides storage unit listings across the nation, evaluated 29 factors including public school rankings, childcare cost, neighborhood safety, and community amenities to determine the best cities to live in for families with children.Austin ranked second for public school ratings, and touted a mid-range affordability factor,...
Austin cozies up as No. 2 best winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers
For Texans, winter in the Lone Star State brings a long-awaited respite from six months of unbearable heat. We're pretty content to finally leave the house without a double (or triple) layer of SPF. But for tourists, winter in Texas brings respite from the opposite problem: colder climates where locals actually experience things like rain and snow. A recent WalletHub study shows Texas taking three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," with Austin landing at No. 2.Comparing around 70 of the largest U.S. metro areas, the study groups cities by warm and cold weather. Rather...
Austin shines as a 'supernova' real estate market in this 2023 forecast
The Austin real estate market may be changing, but it is still one of the hottest in the U.S. as we head into 2023.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names Austin the No. 4 U.S. market to watch in 2023, behind Nashville (No. 1), Dallas-Fort Worth (No. 2), and Atlanta (No. 3). The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and...
Best pastrami in Texas graduates from farmers markets to its own East Austin deli
Not every farmers market is so lucky as to have a stand shelling out freshly sliced hot pastrami. Mum Foods brought the people what they didn’t know they needed — and what they promptly fell in love with — for years at three Austin markets, earning acclaim in Texas Monthly for the “best pastrami in the state” all the way back in 2017, and maintaining a juicy reputation since. It is finally taking up a more permanent residence in the Windsor Park neighborhood at 5811 Manor Road.Officially Mum Foods Smokehouse and Delicatessen, the new space plans a soft opening on...
The 10 best Halloween happenings in Austin, from spooky to fun
Peak spooky season has finally made it to the city limits and there’s no time to waste. We’re making the case for locals and visitors alike to experience monster mashes, haunted happenings, and family-friendly festivities in the days ahead, and there’s something to pique every creepy interest. The amount of freaky fun activities happening in the city is downright un-boo-lievable. Check out these top 10 things to do in Austin this Halloween weekend.For even more Halloween event listings, go to our calendar.Thursday, October 27Lone Star Court presents Howl-O-WeenEnjoy the moonlight and have a howling good time with your four-legged companion...
Newest location of healthy casual restaurant Flower Child blooms in Westlake
Nine months after Fox Restaurant concepts announced a new Flower Child in the works, the new Westlake restaurant is ready to open on Tuesday, November 1. The Arizona-based concept is in 10 states and D.C.; the new location is the third Flower Child in Austin and the 11th in Texas.The fast-casual restaurant specializes in holistic food made from scratch, which visitors order at the counter. Almost everything on the menu is dotted with at least one of three diet indicators — vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free — and the website points out a blanket tendency to keep paleo, keto, low-sugar,...
Austin's acclaimed destination spa unwraps exclusive $1,000 Swiss facial for 25th anniversary
When the Lake Austin Spa Resort went shopping for a 25th-anniversary gift for guests, it aimed higher than traditional silver and picked treatments that incorporated gold, diamonds, and caviar. As a result, the dreamy destination spa now offers some of the most opulent, exclusive, and — at upwards of $1,000 — most expensive facials in the world.In anticipation of its milestone anniversary in 2022, the Lake Austin Spa Resort’s LakeHouse Spa partnered with Swiss luxury skincare brand Valmont to introduce the new facials, which are as cutting-edge as they are indulgent.Creme de la creme among them is The Regal by...
Community First Village expands to continue combating homelessness in Austin
Mobile Loaves and Fishes (MLF) is helping to combat homelessness in northeast Travis County.On Wednesday, October 26, the nonprofit organization broke ground on an expansion of its Community First! Village. This expansion will add another 1,400 homes to the already 400-home community.“Building a neighborhood of this magnitude that is uniquely focused on serving the city’s most vulnerable neighbors – men and women who are experiencing chronic homelessness – requires collaboration across all parts of the community," MLF Founder and CEO Alan Graham said. "We are grateful for the level of support and collaboration we’ve experienced that’s made it possible to continue growing Community First! Village and serving our friends who need us most."The expansion will take place at two sites, the Hog Eye Road expansion and at the Burleson Road property. This expansion will include townhomes and community buildings, which could include an outdoor kitchen or a laundry, restroom or shower facility.The organization plans to have residents move into the new homes by 2025.--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Austin-based boot maker takes over storied Tesoros space on South Congress
Tecovas, as a brand, is entering a similar hallowed space in Texas that Timberland occupies in New York. The Western boot maker puts out the best of the best in quality, and makes it look good. It puts in just the right touch of stylistic flair to be taken seriously in any environment, so it would make sense that its new flagship store is now open on South Congress Avenue, a trendy urban place surrounded with real reasons (on a wider radius, perhaps) to wear a work boot. Photo by Brianna CaleriThe new Tecovas flagship...
5 things to know right now in Austin food: Anticipated rooftop restaurant opens at Lady Bird Lake
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsNido, the much-anticipated rooftop restaurant on top of The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, is finally open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, starting Thursday, October 20. A press release makes an old-fashioned claim in a city obsessed with being different: Nido will “focus on classic technique, offering a sense of familiarity to diners.” This hotel restaurant is high class, high above the city, and looks the...
The Contemporary Austin unveils confrontational but celebratory new mural in the heart of downtown
The Jones Center at the Contemporary Austin is somehow one of the city’s most recognizable buildings despite changing facades. Following the usual mostly-white convention, the museum has unveiled a new mural on that prime wall space on Seventh Street and Congress Avenue.This one is especially minimalist; red words in a sans serif font on the white wall. They double as the name of the exhibit inside, “In a dream you found a way to survive and you were full of joy.” In all capital letters, despite the austere presentation, the jubilence of the powerful message resounds in its urban space....
