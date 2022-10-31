ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Wrestling Open 11/3/22 Episode 44 Results

Wrestling Open 11/3/22 Episode 44 results from the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event live streamed on IWTV. Brad Hollister vs. Ichiban ends in a double count out. Tina San Antonio def. Tiara James. Pedro Dones def. Johnny Rivera. Alec Price def. Brett Ryan Gosselin. Channing Thomas def. Ray...
WORCESTER, MA
Wrestling Revolver Joins FITE+

Wrestling Revolver has announced that they will be joining FITE+. All of their live PPV events and back catalog will be on the monthly subscription service. The news comes after Game Changer Wrestling announced this morning that they will join FITE+ alongside promotions such as AIW and Black Label Pro.
H2O Wrestling 10/31/22 Hardcore Halloween Returns Results

H2O Wrestling 10/31/22 Hardcore Halloween Returns results from the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. Tag Team Gauntlet Match: Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross def. Brian Neil & Duncan Aleem, cWo (Chad Spectacular & Stan Stylez), Devantes & GG Everson, Fight Or Die (Chris Barton & Dominick Denaro), Jeff Cannonball & Terra Calaway, Kaos CTRL (Cecilio Vega & Rocket) and The Proclamation (Nick Righteous & Xavier Cross)
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
Komander Signed For GCW Los Angeles Show

Luchador Komander will be returning to Game Changer Wrestling on December 16th in Los Angeles. Komander has been announced for GCW’s next Los Angeles event titled “Amerikaz Most Wanted.” Also announced for this event is Pagano. The show will take place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Women’s Wrestling Army Tapings Scheduled For This Weekend

Women’s Wrestling Army will be having another set of tapings this weekend in Chicago. “Anywhere You Land” will take place tomorrow Friday November 4th and Saturday November 5th at the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Tickets for both days are still on sale at Eventbrite.com. Announced...
BERWYN, IL

