ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Will Game 3 Of The World Series Be Postponed Due To Rain?

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2jZE_0itWijRt00
MLB said it may postpone game three of the 2022 World Series if it rains in Philadelphia tonight. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Major League Baseball is closely watching weather reports just hours before the Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in game three of the 2022 World Series.

"We are evaluating tonight's forecast in Philadelphia," MLB wrote on Twitter. "Three independent weather experts have rain in the forecast. We will issue another update after a 5:00 p.m. (ET) meeting."

This is a developing story.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say

No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Woman Arrested After Exposing Herself To Children While Passing Out Halloween Candy

A woman has been arrested after hurling obscenities and exposing herself to children while passing out candy over Halloween in Edgewater, authorities say. Witnesses reported Wendee Kaczorek, 45, for indecent exposure around 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 after she exposed herself during trick-or-treating activities in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue, according to Anne Arundel County police.
EDGEWATER, MD
Daily Voice

East Rutherford Tenant Convicted Of Female Neighbor's Horrific Murder

UPDATE: Jurors in Hackensack convicted an East Rutherford man on Tuesday of kidnapping and killing a female neighbor. Francis "Frank" Tattoli, 30, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of murder, kidnapping and felony murder in the death of Monet Thomas, 25, in the apartment building where both lived. The jury also found him not guilty of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Baltimore Grocery Store Shut Down Due To Rodent Infestation

A grocery store in Northeast Baltimore has been closed due to health violations after reportedly being infested with rodents, reports CBS News. Baltimore City Department of Health announced on Thursday, Nov. 3 that Food Depot, located at 2401 Bel Air Road was closed due to health violations, continues the outlet.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Woman Accused Of Stealing $360 From Patchogue Store

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing about $360 from a Long Island store. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman approached the courtesy desk at King Kullen, located at 440 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, with a fraudulent Coinstar receipt and received the funds from the cashier, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police

Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year. Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release. His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Two Arrested After Massive Drug, Gun Bust By Maryland SWAT Team

Two individuals were arrested after being investigated as suspected narcotics dealers and distributers in Baltimore, authorities say. Dorian Mallory, 33, and Brian Mallory, 35, were charged with Firearm and Drug Trafficking offenses as well as CDS possession after a SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Rosedale Street on Friday, Oct. 28, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Montco 20-Year-Old Ran Illegal Gun Running Ring, Says DA

A 20-year-old Montgomery County man ran an underground gun-running business in greater Philadelphia for years, authorities believe — and dozens of those weapons may still be on the streets. Clayton Robinson of Glenside is accused of buying legally purchased guns, removing their serial numbers, and reselling them on the...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Sniper Kendall Howard Accused Of Shooting 2 Newark Officers Captured After Manhunt: Sources

UPDATE: Kendall Howard, the accused East Orange sniper wanted for shooting two Newark police officers, has been captured after a massive search, sources tell Daily Voice. Howard was arrested Wednesday morning by Newark police on two attempted murder charges, sources with direct knowledge of the incident say. Details surrounding his arrest were not immediately clear.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Found Dead At Juvenile Detention Center In Colonie

An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found dead at a juvenile detention center in the region. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after staff found the man unresponsive at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility, located in Colonie, police said.
COLONIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
396K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy