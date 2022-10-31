Read full article on original website
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
Authorities searching for suspects after sports fan robbed, pistol-whipped in Dania Beach hotel
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects after a sports fan in town for a Miami Dolphins game was allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed at a hotel in Dania Beach. The robbery occurred around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 24,...
Suspects caught on camera stealing $8,000 from market in Deerfield Beach
Deerfield Beach, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify several people involved in a strong-arm robbery at a market in Deerfield Beach. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, a man wearing a white tank top and black pants entered...
BSO: Man impersonated Broward deputy, stole $50K in phone scam
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars while posing as a Broward Sheriff's deputy. Raquan Hardy, 25, is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania. The investigation started out as a phone scam in...
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO
A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
1 dead in Florida City as police continue to investigate shooting
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - It has been several hours after a large police presence gathered in Florida City following a shooting that left one dead. Florida City Police blocked off a Miami-Dade busway at West Lucy Street where a man was killed as they continued their investigation, Thursday.
Deadly shooting in Florida City
MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City. Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.
Detectives Search for a Missing 15-Year-Old Tamarac Teen
A 15-year-old female is missing, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate her. Detectives said Jessica Reyes, 15, was last seen on Nov. 1, 2022, near the 6700 block of Northwest 57th Street in Tamarac. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Football fan pistol-whipped and robbed at South Florida hotel
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released surveillance video of two people who are wanted for questioning in an attack and robbery of a football fan in South Florida. The Broward Sheriff's Office said the attack happened early Monday, Oct. 24, hours after the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night football...
Authorities searching for suspect after man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Miami’s Little River neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court.
Police Investigating After Man Shot At While Driving in Fort Lauderdale
Police are investigating after a man was shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. Fort Lauderdale Police said the man was driving when an unknown gunman shot at him. No one was injured. Officers...
BREAKING NEWS DEERFIELD BEACH THIEF CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HE DIDN’T LIKE HIS CHANGE, SO THEY TOOK $8,000 INSTEAD
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HE DIDN’T LIKE HIS CHANGE, SO THEY TOOK $8,000 INSTEAD. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to identify the subject in a strong-arm robbery at a business in Deerfield Beach. It all started over a change disagreement, and it was all caught on camera.
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
Police arrest man accused of shooting at wife in Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Miami man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at his wife in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall overnight Friday. According to Pembroke Pines police, officers with the Miami Police Department arrested...
