North Lauderdale, FL

tamaractalk.com

Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery

Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

BSO: Man impersonated Broward deputy, stole $50K in phone scam

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars while posing as a Broward Sheriff's deputy. Raquan Hardy, 25, is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania. The investigation started out as a phone scam in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO

A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead in Florida City as police continue to investigate shooting

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - It has been several hours after a large police presence gathered in Florida City following a shooting that left one dead. Florida City Police blocked off a Miami-Dade busway at West Lucy Street where a man was killed as they continued their investigation, Thursday.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in Florida City

MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City. Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting. 
FLORIDA CITY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Detectives Search for a Missing 15-Year-Old Tamarac Teen

A 15-year-old female is missing, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate her. Detectives said Jessica Reyes, 15, was last seen on Nov. 1, 2022, near the 6700 block of Northwest 57th Street in Tamarac. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

Football fan pistol-whipped and robbed at South Florida hotel

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released surveillance video of two people who are wanted for questioning in an attack and robbery of a football fan in South Florida. The Broward Sheriff's Office said the attack happened early Monday, Oct. 24, hours after the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night football...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Authorities searching for suspect after man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Miami’s Little River neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court.
MIAMI, FL
WALB 10

VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
VALDOSTA, GA

