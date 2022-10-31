ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Deadpool 3: Reynolds and Jackman Say Wolverine's Return Has Been 'Brewing for a Long Time'

Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 is a crazy enough sentence, but according to Ryan Reynolds this has been in the works for quite some time. In an interview with Variety, Reynolds revealed that he met Marvel's Kevin Feige three and a half years after Disney acquired Fox, and this was when the idea of teaming-up Deadpool and Wolverine first came up.
ComicBook

Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released

Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Deadline

Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer features new side of Pandora

20th Century Studios released a new trailer previewing the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie “Avatar,” featuring a closer look at the oceans of Pandora. The sequel, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will be released in December, 13 years after the original hit movie theaters. The original, released in 2009, is the top-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of $2,923,905,528, according to IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo.
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning

Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
IGN

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 - Home Entertainment Trailer

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and Digital on December 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, and you can check out the trailer for the Disco release right here. The four-disc Star Trek Discovery collection is packed with over...
Decider.com

Is ‘Prey for the Devil’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

If you’re looking to conjure up some frights this Halloween, look no further than Prey for the Devil. The supernatural film, which is releasing in theaters just in time for the spooky holiday, stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, and Christian Navarro in what is sure to be a terrifying watch.
wegotthiscovered.com

A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey

The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
24/7 Wall St.

Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out Before the End of the Year

2022 has already produced a number of box office hits, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Jurassic World: Dominion,” but there are still plenty of new films with potential for success slated to hit screens between now and the end of the year, both in theaters and streaming.  According […]
Polygon

New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is giving off surprisingly strong Titanic vibes

Set more than 10 years after the events of 2009’s Avatar, James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water finds a fully Navi-ified Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their since-born kids sticking it out on Pandora. Little is known about the plot of the film, other than that it will follow “the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.” Plus lots of water!
Gizmodo

Marvel's Witchy WandaVision Spin-Off Adds Heartstopper's Joe Locke

As if we couldn’t be more excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos—Marvel’s Disney+ series spinning off WandaVision’s excellently sinister, outrageously expressive breakout character played by Kathryn Hahn—we’ve now learned another fan-favorite actor is joining the cast: Joe Locke, star of Netflix’s hugely popular comic adaptation Heartstopper.
Decider.com

Michael Mann’s ‘The Keep’ Is Made Up Of Fever Dreams, Supernatural Visions, and Religious Hysteria

I read, and loved, F. Paul Wilson’s The Keep when I went through my first major horror kick when I was 11. I’d been inspired to pick up Stephen King’s Night Shift collection that year when I saw the prettiest girl in sixth grade reading it – the one with the Children of the Corn movie tie-in cover. Hooked, I read King’s Danse Macabre later that year and proceeded to work through his suggested reading and watching lists while also raiding the horror shelf at the local library. It’s how I got hip to Clive Barker — whose Books of Blood were on their way to becoming a cultural phenomena around that time — and The Keep with its Nazi experiments in the supernatural, its dungeon-crawling premise, its great but discriminating evil unleashed in a historical fictional setting, scratched an itch I didn’t know I had and wouldn’t be scratched this way again until I discovered Mike Mignola’s Hellboy in college.

