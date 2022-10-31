Read full article on original website
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
IGN
Deadpool 3: Reynolds and Jackman Say Wolverine's Return Has Been 'Brewing for a Long Time'
Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 is a crazy enough sentence, but according to Ryan Reynolds this has been in the works for quite some time. In an interview with Variety, Reynolds revealed that he met Marvel's Kevin Feige three and a half years after Disney acquired Fox, and this was when the idea of teaming-up Deadpool and Wolverine first came up.
netflixjunkie.com
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic
EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer features new side of Pandora
20th Century Studios released a new trailer previewing the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie “Avatar,” featuring a closer look at the oceans of Pandora. The sequel, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will be released in December, 13 years after the original hit movie theaters. The original, released in 2009, is the top-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of $2,923,905,528, according to IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning
Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
IGN
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 - Home Entertainment Trailer
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steelbook and Digital on December 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment, and you can check out the trailer for the Disco release right here. The four-disc Star Trek Discovery collection is packed with over...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - November 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Is ‘Prey for the Devil’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
If you’re looking to conjure up some frights this Halloween, look no further than Prey for the Devil. The supernatural film, which is releasing in theaters just in time for the spooky holiday, stars Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, and Christian Navarro in what is sure to be a terrifying watch.
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out Before the End of the Year
2022 has already produced a number of box office hits, including “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Jurassic World: Dominion,” but there are still plenty of new films with potential for success slated to hit screens between now and the end of the year, both in theaters and streaming. According […]
Polygon
New Avatar: The Way of Water trailer is giving off surprisingly strong Titanic vibes
Set more than 10 years after the events of 2009’s Avatar, James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water finds a fully Navi-ified Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their since-born kids sticking it out on Pandora. Little is known about the plot of the film, other than that it will follow “the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.” Plus lots of water!
Gizmodo
Marvel's Witchy WandaVision Spin-Off Adds Heartstopper's Joe Locke
As if we couldn’t be more excited for Agatha: Coven of Chaos—Marvel’s Disney+ series spinning off WandaVision’s excellently sinister, outrageously expressive breakout character played by Kathryn Hahn—we’ve now learned another fan-favorite actor is joining the cast: Joe Locke, star of Netflix’s hugely popular comic adaptation Heartstopper.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - November 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Father Stu: Reborn’ becomes the new ‘Morbius’ with baffling theatrical re-release
Mark Whalberg’s critical flop Father Stu is getting the Morbius treatment by bafflingly being re-released to theaters within the same year, despite absolutely no one requesting such a thing. Father Stu: Reborn is not a sequel to the based-on-a-true-story drama that was released back in April, but a PG-13...
Watch: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars fight for family in new teaser
"Avatar: The Way of Water," an "Avatar" sequel starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, will open in theaters in December.
thesource.com
Over 40 International Artists Are Featured on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever–Music From and Inspired By’ Soundtrack
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever–Music From and Inspired By soundtrack is slated to be released on Nov. 4 by Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. It was produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan. This week, the lead single from Rihanna, “Lift Me Up,”...
Michael Mann’s ‘The Keep’ Is Made Up Of Fever Dreams, Supernatural Visions, and Religious Hysteria
I read, and loved, F. Paul Wilson’s The Keep when I went through my first major horror kick when I was 11. I’d been inspired to pick up Stephen King’s Night Shift collection that year when I saw the prettiest girl in sixth grade reading it – the one with the Children of the Corn movie tie-in cover. Hooked, I read King’s Danse Macabre later that year and proceeded to work through his suggested reading and watching lists while also raiding the horror shelf at the local library. It’s how I got hip to Clive Barker — whose Books of Blood were on their way to becoming a cultural phenomena around that time — and The Keep with its Nazi experiments in the supernatural, its dungeon-crawling premise, its great but discriminating evil unleashed in a historical fictional setting, scratched an itch I didn’t know I had and wouldn’t be scratched this way again until I discovered Mike Mignola’s Hellboy in college.
