Aurora, CO

Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck, documents show

By Dara Bitler
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Oct. 28 around 2:25 a.m. in the parking lot of Boot Barn at 6360 South Parker Road.

According to arrest documents, John Thoren, 42, was sleeping in his Kentworth semi when he heard loud banging noises on the side of his truck and woke up.

Thoren said that when he looked out, he saw a woman, who he didn’t know, throwing rocks at the driver’s side of his semi, hitting the front driver-side window.

“Thoren mouthed out the window to the female to “stop” because he did not think the female
would hear him over the running engine of his truck. Thoren grabbed a handgun and showed
it to the female through the driver’s window. Thoren did this in an effort to get the female to
stop throwing rocks at his truck. The female turned away from Thorenn and grabbed another
rock,” arrest documents showed.

After that, Thoren told police that the woman became angry and continued to throw rocks at his truck, so he cracked open the door and told her, “If you don’t stop you are about to get shot,” and that’s when she charged toward him, and he said he felt threatened.

Investigators said Thoren told them he did not know if the woman had something sharp
or was going to beat him with the rock, so “he squeezed a round off and got her”.

After shooting the woman, who has been identified as Rachel Holmes, 46, Thoren told police he waited about ten seconds and then called 911.

Thoren told police that he shot Holmes because he was scared.

“My number one intention was to protect myself. That was my intent, whatever I had to do to do it. That was what I was thinking,” court documents showed.

Police said Thoren cooperated with officers on the scene.

He was taken to police headquarters and interviewed. After the interviews, police said they arrested Thoren on suspicion of second-degree murder.

During the investigation, police said they did not notice any damage to Thoren’s truck. When they told Thoren, he said he was “surprised” there was no damage, court documents showed.

Thoren told police that he had never seen Holmes before the incident and that they had not had a sexual relationship.

Thoren also said that he made deliveries in the area and he had an agreement in place to park his truck in the parking lot. He told police he felt like it was a safe place to sleep.

APD said that if you have any information about this shooting, and did not speak to detectives on scene, you are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

The Denver Gazette

Road rage incident leads to standoff

Some scary moments for residents at an Aurora apartment complex today. Aurora police searching for two suspects who allegedly shot at an officer on I-225 arrested one and found the other barricaded in a unit at the Preserve at City Center Apartments. After a four hour stand-off, police found the second suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement by police. The suspect, a teenager who has not been identified, allegedly shot at the police officer during what authorities described as a "road rage" incident.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Suspect in Aurora standoff situation found dead, shelter-in-place canceled

Some scary moments for residents at an Aurora apartment complex today. Aurora police who were searching for a suspect in a shooting found him barricaded in a unit at the Preserve at City Center Apartments. After a four hour stand-off, police found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement by police on social media. During the standoff, residents were evacuated from some buildings while...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced after luring girl into rec center closet

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during a 2021 event was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Suspect wanted in Aurora bank robbery

AURORA, Colo. — FBI Denver is asking the public if they recognize a suspect in an Aurora bank robbery Wednesday. The PNC Bank at 1595 S. Havana St. was robbed around 11:15 a.m. when a man gave a note to an employee with a demand of money. Aurora Police...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora SWAT engaged in standoff situation, evacuations ordered

Aurora Police's SWAT team Thursday ordered residents to evacuate apartments near where a possible gunman is holed up, according to a Twitter update. The suspect, wanted "on suspicion of shots fired earlier today," is in the Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Road, according to police.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez arrested in deadly house party shooting in Denver

Denver police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party from last month. Three people were shot, a man and two women at the house party on Oct. 22. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Beach Court in Denver about 11:30 p.m. that night. The male victim, later identified as Jonathan Saldana Garcia, was found with gunshot injuries and rushed to the hospital where he died. Investigators learned two other female gunshot victims took themselves to the hospital. Both survived.Officers arrested Angel Gutierrez-Gonzalez, 20, on Thursday morning. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the death of Saldana Garcia.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash

Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Police get warrants for two juveniles suspected in deadly fire

Police in Lakewood have warrants for two juveniles they believe are responsible for Monday's fatal fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments near 9th and Sheridan.The early morning fire killed a 31-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter and left ten injured, including three sent to the hospital."At this point, it does not appear that the mother and daughter, in particular, were targeted in this fire," said John Romero, Lakewood Police spokesman. "We're still talking to two people from the adjacent apartments to figure out if someone, in particular, was targeted or not." Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine Payton-Aguayo were trapped in their...
LAKEWOOD, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley woman charged with assault outside Evans convenience store

A Greeley woman has been charged with assault after police said hit a man with her a vehicle at a convenience store. It happened October 14 outside the 7-Eleven on the 1000 block of 37th Avenue in Evans. An arrest affidavit, obtained by the Greeley Tribune, shows Brittney Mccoy was arguing with a man and threated to sic her pit bull on him. She then accelerated towards him, pinning the victim between her vehicle and his. She then fled the scene. The alleged assault was captured on the store’s surveillance video. Mccoy apparently told police the victim flashed a gun at her prompting her actions, but police said no weapon was seen on the surveillance video. For details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
lamarledger.com

Denver firefighters suspended for getting woman pronounced dead even though she was alive

Two Denver firefighters will serve unpaid suspensions for asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they hadn’t assessed her or looked at her. “The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was in fact alive, and the medical care she deserved was delayed,” Mary Dulacki, chief deputy executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety, wrote in letters outlining the firefighters’ misconduct.
DENVER, CO
