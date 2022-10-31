ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Monday afternoon crash on Hilton Head blocks both east and westbound lanes, police say

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

The east and westbound lanes near Spanish Wells Road on Hilton Head Island were blocked Monday afternoon following a two-car crash, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash, which happened before 4:30 p.m., was on Spanish Wells Road at Muddy Creek Road, police said in the alert. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for injuries, according to Joheida Fister, a Hilton Head Fire Rescue spokesperson.

One driver was taken to Hilton Head Hospital with minor injuries while the other was taken to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center for several moderate injuries. The drivers, she said, were the only passengers in the cars.

