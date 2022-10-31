Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
Duke looks to reach bowl eligibility at Boston College
The Blue Devils could be bowl eligible with a win Friday night a Boston College. Duke (5-2, 2-2 ACC) is on the road against the 2-6 (1-4 ACC) Eagles at 7 p.m. (ESPN2). The Eagles lead the series, 5-3. and defeated Duke the last time the teams met, 26-6 in 2020.
How To Watch North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball Live in 2022
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is known for a lot of things, and its Tar Heels are
TIPOFF: No. 7 Duke's class heads list of impact freshmen
While NBA teams are looking ahead to the upcoming draft with much anticipation, that doesn’t necessarily mean the incoming freshman class of college basketball players is any better than usual. The fact of the matter is that the top 2023 draft prospects aren’t playing college basketball. That goes...
Duke wins 82-45 in exhibition vs. Fayetteville State
Durham, N.C. — No. 7 Duke took to the court for the first time in 2022-23, defeating Fayetteville State, 82-45 in an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jacob Grandison led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points, while Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young spearheaded Duke's efforts on the boards with six apiece.
tarheelblog.com
2022-23 UNC Basketball Preview: Staff Predictions
We are on the eve of the college basketball season, and there’s a lot expected of the Tar Heels this season. As we’ve learned, the Tar Heels are Number 1 in the AP Poll to start the year, and the ACC media has crowned the basketball team to be the preseason ACC favorites and Armando Bacot to be Player of the Year.
cbs17
Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon prepares to flood Rudd Field
The Elon University men’s soccer team huddles before its match against William & Mary at Rudd Field on Oct. 29. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. A season ago, Elon University’s men’s soccer playoff run ended in heartbreak with a 3-2 loss to Hofstra University in the Colonial Athletic Association championship tournament final. While all 30 members of the team were forced to move on, the 21 players that returned to the locker room for the next season would not forget that loss.
Ben Goudeau resigns as Green Level head football coach
Cary, N.C. — Green Level football coach Ben Goudeau has resigned from his position, he told HighSchoolOT on Wednesday. Goudeau helped open Green Level in 2019 with only a junior varsity team. Goudeau's first varsity team was in the pandemic-impacted 2020-2021 season. In February 2021, the Gators earned their...
UNC’s Caleb Love says goodbye to Jordan 11 shoes he wore during Tar Heels’ Final Four run
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
Ryan Young says Duke's length will be a problem
Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.
alamancenews.com
Southern inducts 5 athletes, 1 team to school’s Athletic Hall of Fame
Five individuals and a state-championship softball team were inducted into the Southern Alamance Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Southern Alamance won the 1999 fastpitch softball state title in Class 3-A following a runner-up finish the season before. This group became the 12th team to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
Coach K Makes Honest But Surprising Admission About Coaching
The former Duke coach retired after the 2021–22 season after 47 years of coaching college basketball.
Garner football coach Thurman Leach retires after 34 seasons of service
Garner, N.C. — Garner head football coach Thurman Leach has retired after 34 years of coaching high school football, he told HighSchoolOT on Wednesday. Leach had been the head coach at Garner since 2013. As Garner's head coach, Leach led the Trojans to a record of 75 wins and...
(6) Carrboro ousts (11) Swansboro in overtime thriller, 4-3
Carrboro, N.C. — The Carrboro Jaguars are heading to the third round of the 3A boys soccer playoffs after a thrilling overtime win over the Swansboro Pirates on Thursday night. The Jaguars appeared to have victory locked up on numerous occasions, but they finally did when junior Matthew Chenet...
Aho scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. — Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night. Brady Skjei, Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas scored in regulation for Carolina, which has won three straight — all in overtime or shootout. Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
Woman calls 911 over barbecue complaint at downtown Raleigh restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is known for many things like college sports, a beautiful coastline and barbecue. On Tuesday, a woman dining at Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue at 327 South Wilmington St. called the police because she claimed the pork she ordered was too pink, and therefore, not fully cooked.
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0