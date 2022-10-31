ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

TIPOFF: No. 7 Duke's class heads list of impact freshmen

While NBA teams are looking ahead to the upcoming draft with much anticipation, that doesn’t necessarily mean the incoming freshman class of college basketball players is any better than usual. The fact of the matter is that the top 2023 draft prospects aren’t playing college basketball. That goes...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Duke wins 82-45 in exhibition vs. Fayetteville State

Durham, N.C. — No. 7 Duke took to the court for the first time in 2022-23, defeating Fayetteville State, 82-45 in an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jacob Grandison led the Blue Devils in scoring with 17 points, while Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young spearheaded Duke's efforts on the boards with six apiece.
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

2022-23 UNC Basketball Preview: Staff Predictions

We are on the eve of the college basketball season, and there’s a lot expected of the Tar Heels this season. As we’ve learned, the Tar Heels are Number 1 in the AP Poll to start the year, and the ACC media has crowned the basketball team to be the preseason ACC favorites and Armando Bacot to be Player of the Year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
DURHAM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon prepares to flood Rudd Field

The Elon University men’s soccer team huddles before its match against William & Mary at Rudd Field on Oct. 29. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. A season ago, Elon University’s men’s soccer playoff run ended in heartbreak with a 3-2 loss to Hofstra University in the Colonial Athletic Association championship tournament final. While all 30 members of the team were forced to move on, the 21 players that returned to the locker room for the next season would not forget that loss.
ELON, NC
WRAL News

Ben Goudeau resigns as Green Level head football coach

Cary, N.C. — Green Level football coach Ben Goudeau has resigned from his position, he told HighSchoolOT on Wednesday. Goudeau helped open Green Level in 2019 with only a junior varsity team. Goudeau's first varsity team was in the pandemic-impacted 2020-2021 season. In February 2021, the Gators earned their...
GREEN LEVEL, NC
247Sports

Ryan Young says Duke's length will be a problem

Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Southern inducts 5 athletes, 1 team to school’s Athletic Hall of Fame

Five individuals and a state-championship softball team were inducted into the Southern Alamance Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Southern Alamance won the 1999 fastpitch softball state title in Class 3-A following a runner-up finish the season before. This group became the 12th team to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL News

(6) Carrboro ousts (11) Swansboro in overtime thriller, 4-3

Carrboro, N.C. — The Carrboro Jaguars are heading to the third round of the 3A boys soccer playoffs after a thrilling overtime win over the Swansboro Pirates on Thursday night. The Jaguars appeared to have victory locked up on numerous occasions, but they finally did when junior Matthew Chenet...
CARRBORO, NC
WRAL News

Aho scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. — Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night. Brady Skjei, Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas scored in regulation for Carolina, which has won three straight — all in overtime or shootout. Frederik Andersen stopped 23 shots.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: Longleaf Swine has opened in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — RalToday is reporting this morning that Longleaf Swine’s first brick-and-mortar location opens today (Nov. 4) in the now-transformed Oakwood Cafe space at 300 E. Edenton St. Folks in Raleigh can now expect whole hog pulled pork, 18-hour smoked brisket and Brunswick stew. Plus, the new spot has a large, covered outdoor patio. Check it out here.
RALEIGH, NC
