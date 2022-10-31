ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 7

Marc After Dark 100
3d ago

most of the immigrants in Lewiston and Portland are from Georgia mostly 3 generation and they still don't speak English 😑they want us to change and be like them

Reply(4)
2
WPFO

RSV cases major factor in hospital bed shortage for Maine children

PORTLAND (WGME) – Hospitals in Maine are running out of beds for children. Officials with Northern Light Health say their pediatric beds are more than 90 percent full, with a surge in RSV cases a major factor. RSV is a respiratory disease that can severely impact young children. It...
Q97.9

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
WPFO

Maine could be on record pace for early, absentee voting

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thursday is the last day for early voting in Maine. There are indications that early and absentee voting is at a record-breaking pace in Maine this year. Prior to the last Presidential election, in the midst of the pandemic, people across Maine turned to early and absentee voting as a way to avoid the long lines and crowded rooms on Election Day.
WPFO

What does warm fall weather mean for Maine gardens?

PORTLAND (WGME) – It’s been an unusual fall in Maine for gardeners due to our unseasonably warm weather. It’s early November and some flowers are still blooming. At Skillin's Greenhouses, they say the toasty fall temperatures and all the rain in September and October have added up to some fall gardens thriving.
wabi.tv

Two adults and a child hospitalized after crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in St. George sent two adults and a four year-old to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened on River Road around 8:30 a.m. Authorities say a car driven by 71-year-old Lawrence Schooley of St. George crossed the centerline, hitting a car driven by a 17-year-old of St. George.
Q97.9

The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You

One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
Q97.9

Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend

There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
The Maine Monitor

Maine group recommends phone numbers be collected to prevent more recordings of attorneys

Phones within the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Photo by Fred J. Field. A study group on Tuesday finalized recommendations aimed at preventing Maine jails and prisons from recording attorney-client phone calls, but fell short of defining how to enforce its proposed changes or penalize facilities that record and share confidential calls in the future.
mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
