3d ago
most of the immigrants in Lewiston and Portland are from Georgia mostly 3 generation and they still don't speak English 😑they want us to change and be like them
WPFO
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
WPFO
RSV cases major factor in hospital bed shortage for Maine children
PORTLAND (WGME) – Hospitals in Maine are running out of beds for children. Officials with Northern Light Health say their pediatric beds are more than 90 percent full, with a surge in RSV cases a major factor. RSV is a respiratory disease that can severely impact young children. It...
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
WPFO
Maine Capitol Police officer honored for saving two men from overdosing
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A Maine Capitol Police officer is being honored for saving the lives of two men. Earlier this year, Officer Gary Boulet saved two men who were overdosing in Augusta. Officer Boulet was on patrol on June 24 near Riverview Psychiatric Hospital when he was approached by an...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Here Are 8 of The Most Shocking Truths About Hunger in Maine
As we are underway starting out our 2nd day here at Camp Out Hunger 2022, I am reminded why this event is so vital. The stigma surrounding hunger is thick and for many, uncomfortable to talk about and face. But sadly, it is happening all around us, in the state we call home.
WPFO
Maine up to 90 crashes involving school buses this year, including 3 in last week
PORTLAND (WGME) – There have been three crashes in the last week involving Maine school buses. In Maine, four out of five students take the bus to school. School districts all say getting them there safely is a top priority, but there have been 90 crashes involving school buses this calendar year, including 10 that made headlines.
WPFO
Demand for general assistance starts to grow as rent relief programs end in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – As federal emergency rental assistance runs out of money, it's putting renewed pressure on cities and towns. The program, brought on by the pandemic, was always meant to be temporary, but thousands now depend on it. Tutuma Selipa has lived in the Howard Johnson hotel...
74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine
ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
WPFO
Massachusetts man serving 35 years for Maine murder to appeal sentence
A Massachusetts man accused of shooting an Oakfield man and leaving him to die in 2016 will be back in court on Wednesday. Marcus Asante is appealing his 35-year sentence for the murder of Douglas Morin, Jr. During his trial in 2018, prosecutors argued Asante shot Morin nine times, and...
wabi.tv
Psychologist addresses string of school threats across several Maine communities
Dept. of Education using preventative approach when it comes to school threats. Warm weather lasts into the weekend with some record breaking highs. Changes coming by the middle part of next week.
WMTW
Halloween concern over ‘rainbow fentanyl’ misses the point, drug experts say
PORTLAND, Maine — On Halloween, parents might wonder whether so-called "rainbow fentanyl" poses any risk for trick-or-treaters. The short answer is "no," but some health and harm reduction experts say concern over drug-laced candy fails to capture a dangerous reality. “We're losing our community members almost every day at...
WPFO
Maine could be on record pace for early, absentee voting
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thursday is the last day for early voting in Maine. There are indications that early and absentee voting is at a record-breaking pace in Maine this year. Prior to the last Presidential election, in the midst of the pandemic, people across Maine turned to early and absentee voting as a way to avoid the long lines and crowded rooms on Election Day.
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine and that is; there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms.
WPFO
What does warm fall weather mean for Maine gardens?
PORTLAND (WGME) – It’s been an unusual fall in Maine for gardeners due to our unseasonably warm weather. It’s early November and some flowers are still blooming. At Skillin's Greenhouses, they say the toasty fall temperatures and all the rain in September and October have added up to some fall gardens thriving.
wabi.tv
Two adults and a child hospitalized after crash in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in St. George sent two adults and a four year-old to the hospital Wednesday morning. It happened on River Road around 8:30 a.m. Authorities say a car driven by 71-year-old Lawrence Schooley of St. George crossed the centerline, hitting a car driven by a 17-year-old of St. George.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Maine group recommends phone numbers be collected to prevent more recordings of attorneys
Phones within the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. Photo by Fred J. Field. A study group on Tuesday finalized recommendations aimed at preventing Maine jails and prisons from recording attorney-client phone calls, but fell short of defining how to enforce its proposed changes or penalize facilities that record and share confidential calls in the future.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
