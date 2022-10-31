ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Guide to Central Avenue downtown

St. Petersburg is teeming with things to do, and the hot spot for all this action – Central Avenue. Running from Treasure Island on the Gulf of Mexico to Tampa Bay, this main street connects locals and visitors alike to almost all St. Petersburg has to offer. From coffee shops to museums, markets to restaurants, here is a guide for anyone who wants to explore. I guarantee there will be something for everyone on this list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tarpon Springs commission seeks stay on Anclote Harbor lawsuit

TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s Board of Commissioners is asking a judge to put a hold on the litigation by Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs that attempts to stop the Anclote River apartment development project. By a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting, the Board at its...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
Downtown Tarpon Springs shop highlights ‘slow living,’ sustainability

TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”. Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?. For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete

Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

