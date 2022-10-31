Read full article on original website
By blocking a public vote on police transparency, Tampa officials have shunned democracy
Councilmen Maniscalco, Viera, Citro and Miranda were against letting people vote on increased police oversight.
Broken Ballots: Florida’s voter fraud arrests show cracks in election system
“The way that we drafted the law was to say that if you were going to be arrested for this, the state had to prove that you did it willingly," said Jeff Brandes. For Nathan Hart, Aug. 18 felt like a nightmare. “When it initially happened, I just felt numb,”...
At 106 years old, Peggy Glode is one of Florida's oldest, most passionate voters
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — In a couple of weeks, 106-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Glode will be celebrating 107. She credits “good living” and “a glass of scotch every night before bed,” for her longevity. The Pinellas County centenarian is also one of the oldest...
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
'Your vote is your voice': Charlie Crist votes early in St. Pete; reminds people to cast ballot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With only eight days remaining until the 2022 general election, Democrat Charlie Crist, who's looking to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made a trip to St. Petersburg to cast his ballot early. Kicking off his campaign's "Choose Freedom Bus Tour," Crist spoke alongside community...
Days before midterm election, DeSantis holds campaign rally in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis set his sights on Pasco County when he held a campaign rally there on Wednesday afternoon days before the midterm election. DeSantis made his pitch for another four years. "Are you ready to keep Florida free?," DeSantis said to a...
'We can’t get that land back': Residents and environmentalists oppose Largo’s Referendum 2
Voters could open the door for a developer who seeks to build a water park next to Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.
Lack of affordable housing in Tampa Bay Area puts pinch on teachers, first responders
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The price of paradise is putting a pinch on some of our community’s essential workers: from teachers to first responders and nurses. Many of them are trying to make ends meet and deal with the lack of affordable housing in the region. “Over this...
Guide to Central Avenue downtown
St. Petersburg is teeming with things to do, and the hot spot for all this action – Central Avenue. Running from Treasure Island on the Gulf of Mexico to Tampa Bay, this main street connects locals and visitors alike to almost all St. Petersburg has to offer. From coffee shops to museums, markets to restaurants, here is a guide for anyone who wants to explore. I guarantee there will be something for everyone on this list.
Tampa police chief is lobbying city council to block a public vote on police oversight
This is the latest development in the ongoing saga of the mayor's resistance to more police transparency.
Tampa City Council blocks public vote on subpoena power for police review board, after pressure from chief
Council blocked the vote on subpoena power, but does think voters should decide on an independent attorney for the CRB.
Tropicana Field to be used as D-SNAP location in Pinellas County beginning Thursday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will open in Pinellas County on Thursday. The location will be at Tropicana Field and begin operation on Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5 to help...
Tarpon Springs commission seeks stay on Anclote Harbor lawsuit
TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s Board of Commissioners is asking a judge to put a hold on the litigation by Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs that attempts to stop the Anclote River apartment development project. By a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting, the Board at its...
First Lady DeSantis Announces 1.1 Million Florida Mamas Mobilized To Re-Elect Governor DeSantis
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis today announced 1.1 million Mamas for DeSantis have been mobilized to help re-elect Governor Ron DeSantis at a campaign event in Pasco County. In just four months, Mamas for DeSantis has made tangible outreach to Republican, Democrat, and Independent
2022 Hillsborough County Fair: Attractions, ticket prices and more
TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone looking for something to do for the next 11 days can head over to the Hillsborough County Fair. The fair is scheduled to bring activities to the area starting Thursday, Nov. 3, all the way up until Sunday, Nov. 13, with this year's theme being "Homegrown Fun!"
Downtown Tarpon Springs shop highlights ‘slow living,’ sustainability
TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”. Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?. For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete
Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
Largo voters to decide if former landfill should become massive sports complex
The site of an old city landfill could be converted into an “active recreation center,” which will include pickleball courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, a public lagoon, and more.
Sen. Marco Rubio makes campaign stops in Tampa, Sarasota
TAMPA, Fla. — Sen. Marco Rubio made several stops Tuesday throughout the Tampa Bay area in a final push to connect with voters ahead of Election Day next week. After a visit to Polk County on Monday, Rubio held rallied in Tampa and Sarasota. In Tampa, the senator took...
