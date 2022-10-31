ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kopperl, TX

WFAA

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Portions of Loop 820 closed after animal parts spill out of big rig

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A big rig loaded with pig parts started leaking on Loop 820 in Haltom City Tuesday afternoon, prompting eastbound lanes of the freeway to be closed as crews worked to clean up the mess.Police and fire tell us they got the call just before 2 p.m. near Denton Highway.Haltom City Police Detective Matthew Spillane says the truck is loaded mostly with pig guts, but there are other animal parts mixed in as well."A commercial vehicle hauling deceased, processed animals began to leak onto the roadway," Spillane said.  "We have police, fire, and North Tarrant Expressway on scene to assist with traffic control and clean up.  Traffic is backed up past Beach and we urge drivers to use caution and seek alternate routes."Police expect the closure to run through much of the afternoon rush hour."Due to the hazardous (and unpleasant) nature of the leaked material, we anticipate a lengthy clean-up process," Spillane said..  Hazmat crews are on scene to assist with the effort."
HALTOM CITY, TX
azlenews.net

One injured in ultralight aircraft incident

The pilot of an ultralight airplane sustained unknown injuries Tuesday morning shortly before 10 a.m. when the plane went down in a tree line just off Rhonda B Road in Reno. The man was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by LifeCare EMS. The location is alongside Walnut Creek northwest of FM 730 North. Reno Police Department, Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Briar-Reno Fire Department, Parker County ESD #1 La Junta Station, and LifeCare EMS responded to the scene.
RENO, TX
dmagazine.com

The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport

At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
FORT WORTH, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
CandysDirt

Lake Views and More on Lake Whitney

We warned you last week that Tarrant County Tuesday is a sucker for lake homes. We told you all the benefits — location, proximity, no salty feelings, no sharks, no jellyfish, no six hours driving and listening to Disney movies on a streaming loop — and here we are, the second week in a row touring an amazing lake home.
FORT WORTH, TX
KCEN

One in critical condition after Waco hit and run

WACO, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a driver struck a person in a wheelchair in Waco. According to the Waco Police Department, a person in a wheelchair was hit by a white four-door sedan at N. 18th and Waco Dr. The driver did not stop.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion

Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
WACO, TX
KCEN

McLennan County lifts burn ban due to 'substantial rainfall'

MCLENDON-CHISHOLM, Texas — Effective immediately, McLennan County has lifted its burn ban, according to the McLennan County Judge's Office. Due to heavy rainfall and the recommendation of the Texas Forest Service, McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton has authorized the lift of the "Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning" ban. Although...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Waco's Tree of Angels event is back

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

