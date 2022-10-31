Read full article on original website
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 20 early Thursday morning in Arlington. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed at New York Avenue, near Texas 360, until shortly after 6 a.m. The exit ramps from 360 to I-20 were also...
Portions of Loop 820 closed after animal parts spill out of big rig
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A big rig loaded with pig parts started leaking on Loop 820 in Haltom City Tuesday afternoon, prompting eastbound lanes of the freeway to be closed as crews worked to clean up the mess.Police and fire tell us they got the call just before 2 p.m. near Denton Highway.Haltom City Police Detective Matthew Spillane says the truck is loaded mostly with pig guts, but there are other animal parts mixed in as well."A commercial vehicle hauling deceased, processed animals began to leak onto the roadway," Spillane said. "We have police, fire, and North Tarrant Expressway on scene to assist with traffic control and clean up. Traffic is backed up past Beach and we urge drivers to use caution and seek alternate routes."Police expect the closure to run through much of the afternoon rush hour."Due to the hazardous (and unpleasant) nature of the leaked material, we anticipate a lengthy clean-up process," Spillane said.. Hazmat crews are on scene to assist with the effort."
Kids hit by car in school zone near Fort Worth elementary school
We’re learning that a child is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by an SUV this morning near Comanche Springs Elementary in Fort Worth.
3 hit while crossing street near Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD elementary school
SAGINAW, Texas - A mother and two children were hurt after being hit by an SUV near an elementary school in north Fort Worth. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday just as students were arriving at Comanche Springs Elementary School. The school is in the Eagle Mountain Saginaw Independent School District.
Fort Worth city leaders give Forest Park train an ultimatum: reopen or lose your contact
FORT WORTH, Texas — For more than 60 years, the Forest Park Miniature Train has been an iconic attraction near the Fort Worth Zoo. Now, overgrown grass surrounds its railroad tracks and the old train sits idle. It hasn’t been running since March 2022. The city of Fort...
Pilot injured in light aircraft crash in Parker County
A small aircraft pilot is in the hospital after crashing in a rural part of Parker County Tuesday. First responders from the Briar-Reno Fire Department were called out to the crash site in a wooded area just off Rhonda B Road
One injured in ultralight aircraft incident
The pilot of an ultralight airplane sustained unknown injuries Tuesday morning shortly before 10 a.m. when the plane went down in a tree line just off Rhonda B Road in Reno. The man was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by LifeCare EMS. The location is alongside Walnut Creek northwest of FM 730 North. Reno Police Department, Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Briar-Reno Fire Department, Parker County ESD #1 La Junta Station, and LifeCare EMS responded to the scene.
The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport
At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
What North Texans need to know about Friday’s storms and rainfall potential
Storms are going to be the weather item to pay attention to at the end of the work week in North Texas as strong to severe storms will be possible on Friday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
Dallas Weather: Enhanced risk of severe weather Friday, possible hail, tornadoes
DALLAS - The chances of seeing severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday are growing, that includes high winds, hail, and possibly tornadoes. Early on Friday there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing later in the day. From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. storms will...
Checking out the end of the week’s severe storm & rain potential in North Texas
It'll be a cozy Wednesday in North Texas before the storm potential ramps up at the end of the week.
Update: North Texas Schools Closed On Election Day Amid Safety Concerns
Schools across North Texas being used as polling locations will be closed on Election Day due to safety concerns. This will also allow educators and school staff to vote during the day. According to Axios, the decision to close schools in Dallas, Richardson, Garland, Grand Prairie and several others was...
Lake Views and More on Lake Whitney
We warned you last week that Tarrant County Tuesday is a sucker for lake homes. We told you all the benefits — location, proximity, no salty feelings, no sharks, no jellyfish, no six hours driving and listening to Disney movies on a streaming loop — and here we are, the second week in a row touring an amazing lake home.
One in critical condition after Waco hit and run
WACO, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a driver struck a person in a wheelchair in Waco. According to the Waco Police Department, a person in a wheelchair was hit by a white four-door sedan at N. 18th and Waco Dr. The driver did not stop.
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
When to expect rain and storm chances during the first week of November in North Texas
Well, it's officially the unofficial Christmas season as November 1 has arrived, so, what can you expect the weather in North Texas will bring you on this Tuesday and along the first week of the second-to-last month of the year?
McLennan County lifts burn ban due to 'substantial rainfall'
MCLENDON-CHISHOLM, Texas — Effective immediately, McLennan County has lifted its burn ban, according to the McLennan County Judge's Office. Due to heavy rainfall and the recommendation of the Texas Forest Service, McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton has authorized the lift of the "Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning" ban. Although...
When should you stop mowing the lawn before winter? Here's what one expert says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Wondering when you can stop mowing your lawn this fall? Lawn experts say Mother Nature tells us when we reach the end of the grass-cutting season. Horticulture agent Dennis Patton, of the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension, said it all depends on weather patterns. While...
Waco's Tree of Angels event is back
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
