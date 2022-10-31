For the second time in the past two weeks, a wolf from the Horseshoe Pack has been killed. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf was trapped on private land in Umatilla County Saturday. ODFW says despite non-lethal measures, such as camping with the cattle and hazing, this producer had experienced chronic livestock depredations by the Horseshoe pack. The trapped wolf was an uncollared yearling female.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO