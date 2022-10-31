Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Eastern Oregon FFA Students Earn Top Marks at Nationals
Union & Wallowa Counties – (Information from the Oregon FFA) The 2022 National FFA Convention has concluded. Students from across the nation attended, demonstrating their skills and showing their dedication to the FFA. Eastern Oregon students were no exception, with multiple earning top marks in various categories. The full list of student achievements from the Union, Baker and Wallow County school districts are as follows.
pnwag.net
Another Wolf Removed From The Horseshoe Pack
For the second time in the past two weeks, a wolf from the Horseshoe Pack has been killed. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf was trapped on private land in Umatilla County Saturday. ODFW says despite non-lethal measures, such as camping with the cattle and hazing, this producer had experienced chronic livestock depredations by the Horseshoe pack. The trapped wolf was an uncollared yearling female.
elkhornmediagroup.com
One dead, four injured in head-on collision
WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wyatt is back in jail
PENDLETON – Taylorlee Michelle Wyatt, 21, didn’t stay out of Umatilla County Jail for long. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested her for stealing a vehicle the same day she was released on charges from Milton-Freewater. She wrecked the Kia Sedona that she allegedly stole. The Umatilla...
Comments / 0