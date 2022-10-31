Park City Municipal used the software program Placer.ai to study cell phone location data in order to find out who’s visiting Bonanza Flat. Between July and October, residents of Salt Lake City were the most prevalent, accounting for almost 20% of visits. Park City residents came in second at around 9% of visitors. Hundreds of visitors from around the country also came through, from Dallas to LA and New York.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO