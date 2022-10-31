Read full article on original website
Related
Summit County Councilman Doug Clyde to officially resign this week
With his resignation, an appointment process to fill his open seat begins. Summit County Councilman Doug Clyde will step down from his role on the county council this week. Hius departure starts the process to fill his seat. A proclamation for the Nov. 2 county council meeting recognizes Clyde’s six...
Utah’s Olympic chances just got better, but no decisions expected until late 2023
Citing cost concerns, the bid for Vancouver, Canada lost support from the British Columbia provincial government on Oct. 27. If Vancouver isn’t in the running, that leaves Salt Lake City and Sapporo, Japan competing for the honor of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics. The development isn’t changing how the...
Outgoing PC Tots director outlines challenges for successor
As a childcare service in high demand in Park City looks for new leadership, its outgoing director says the tasks ahead will be challenging but rewarding. PC Tots Executive Director Andrea Barnes is stepping down in January after a year and a half for family reasons. She says her replacement...
New Summit County manager could be named as early as December
Summit County Human Resources Director David Warnock, who is leading the charge, said a selection committee made up of Summit County residents has reviewed and narrowed down the list to a handful of applicants. “We've got some really good quality people that have applied,” Warnock said. “So, we're very comfortable...
Jeremy Ranch closes Thursday due to power outage; kids plan to swarm Woodward
A text from the school district went out at 6:11 a.m. Thursday, letting Jeremy Ranch families know that school was cancelled. Parents reported happy children and jealous siblings who still had to head off to other campuses. The district said a power outage had caused the closure, and families said...
Park City Mountain donates $250k to Mountainlands Community Housing
On the eve of Live PC Give PC, Park City Mountain announced a $250,000 donation to Mountainlands Community Housing Trust. The funds will be used for the redevelopment of the Holiday Village and Parkside Apartments. The plan is to upgrade the existing 122 housing units and add additional affordable units.
Ski industry leaders tell Park City: the crowds are coming
Crowds last winter broke records throughout Utah, setting a new high for the number of skiers and riders. Local industry leaders told the Park City Chamber’s Fall Tourism Forum on Tuesday they expect that to continue. Parkite Tom Kelly moderated a panel that included Park City Mountain Vice President...
Midway Arts Center proposed for the Homestead Resort
A 30,000-square-foot performing arts center may soon sit across the parking lot from the crater at the Homestead Resort. The Homestead Group is asking the Midway City Council to look at the possibility of putting High Valley Arts’ Midway Arts Center, or MAC, at the Homestead. The council will...
Summit County considering 10 percent cost of living increases for staff
The Summit County Council is in the middle of its annual budgeting process and will be considering whether to offer its staff a 10 percent cost of living increase —about a $3 million annual added expense. The council is meeting every Monday in special session and in regular meetings...
Park City Council to discuss Park Silly Market, winter parking, and pickleball Thursday
The Park City Council meets Thursday, and the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market is on the agenda. The Park Silly Market started on lower Main Street in 2006 on what was historically the slowest business day of the week, and has since grown tremendously in size and popularity.
Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak
A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
McPolin preschool playground closed after contaminated soil work raises concerns
The Park City School District is expanding McPolin Elementary School. It started excavating soil in late June, and moved the dirt behind Treasure Mountain Junior High. Lead is widespread in Park City soil, a remnant of the city’s mining days. Ingesting lead can be dangerous to children’s developing brains. Because of that, the Environmental Protection Agency, the state Department of Environmental Quality and the school district signed what’s called an environmental covenant in 2017 to govern work at schools on Kearns Boulevard.
Heber City Police Department accredited by state association
On Tuesday at the Heber City Council meeting, the police department received a prestigious award it had worked for years to attain. Under the Heber City police logo on the department’s squad cars is a slogan that reads, “Protect with courage, serve with compassion.” According to Phil Kirk, a spokesperson for Heber City Police Department, it’s the guiding principle of the force.
Bonanza Flat visitor data shows a lot of scenic drivers
Park City Municipal used the software program Placer.ai to study cell phone location data in order to find out who’s visiting Bonanza Flat. Between July and October, residents of Salt Lake City were the most prevalent, accounting for almost 20% of visits. Park City residents came in second at around 9% of visitors. Hundreds of visitors from around the country also came through, from Dallas to LA and New York.
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
Halloween activities planned for the weekend
There are a couple of opportunities today and tomorrow to get some use out of this year’s Halloween costume... This evening from 4 to 9 p.m. the Park City Summit County Arts Council is hosting Art-oberfest at the Bonanza Art Park, located just off Bonanza Drive and Munchkin Road.
New bus route between Heber Valley, Park City begins Nov. 13
Both High Valley Transit and the Heber Valley Chamber are gearing up for the new service. High Valley Transit and Wasatch County have entered into a $3 million agreement to provide a bus route between Summit and Wasatch counties and microtransit within the Heber Valley for the next three years. The money comes from a sales tax the Wasatch County Council approved in June.
Kimball Arts Festival gets one-year contract extension
The Kimball Arts Festival will return in 2023 on the weekend of August 6. The Park City Council has extended the contract for the Kimball Arts Festival by one year. Discussions about a longer contract are still in the works. The event’s contract with the city expired this year, and...
Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween
The annual Howl-O-Ween on Main Street, hosted by the Historic Park City Alliance, returns on Monday from 3-6. Main Street and Heber Avenue will close to vehicles from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Swede Alley will be one-way northbound during the same timeframe. Halloween on Main has historically drawn...
Green business program hosts lunch next week in Park City
Park City’s new green business program is committed to business sustainability. It’s part of the Park City’s Chamber sustainable tourism work. A luncheon next week is designed to engage Park City business owners on ways to become greener and possibly save money and energy usage. The first...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0