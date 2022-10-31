ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Two Murders Reported Within Five Hours In Baltimore, Police Say

Baltimore Detectives are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within hours of each other overnight, authorities say. Police received the first call around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a Shot Spotter alert in the 1200 block of East Preston Street, according to Baltimore Police. Upon arrival, detectives found an...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was killed Thursday evening in South Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man was shot in the head during a shooting in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue.He died at the scene.This is Baltimore's 284 murder investigation in 2022.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police arrest 3 squeegee kids accused of committing cash app scam

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three squeegee kids were arrested Tuesday after Baltimore police said the young men committed a cash app scam. Around 4 pm. Tuesday, officers met the victim at Martin Luther King and Washington boulevards, a popular intersection for squeegee kids. The victim said the trio, ages 18, 20 and 22, stole his phone and used a cash app to transfer a large sum of money to themselves, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 people arrested for multiple commercial burglaries; suspects could be tied to ATM thefts

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore region has experienced a string of ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the last several months. Now, area police may have a break in the case. On Wednesday Baltimore County police said that they had arrested and charged three suspects in Baltimore City and those suspects may be  "responsible for multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in Baltimore County."The confirmation came after WJZ found out there was an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.According to the police, there was another crime involving an ATM only a few miles...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Squeegee workers arrested for stealing driver's phone, draining CashApp in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Three squeegee workers were arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing a driver's phone and taking out a large amount of money from a CashApp.Police said the incident happened on Martin Luther King Blvd and Washington Blvd.Officers spotted the squeegee workers who took off and broke into a basement in the 600 block of Portland Street.Three men - ages 18, 20 and 22 - were taken into custody and charged with larceny and unarmed robbery.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security guard charged with shooting man at South Baltimore Royal Farms

BALTIMORE -- A security guard was arrested for shooting a man at a Royal Farms in South Baltimore on Sunday.Kanisha Spence, 45, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.Officers responded to the shooting around 3:27 a.m. at the convenience store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard. The 26-year-old victim was found at the doorway of the store with a gunshot to his head, according to police.The man was taken to the hospital where he is in "grave condition," police said.Spence is a security guard working with Maximum Protective Security Agency. She was working at the Royal Farms at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city since late last week:. 39-year-old David Ramirez was killed on October 27, 2022, in the 3300 block of Annapolis Road. 33-year-old Timothy Cunningham was killed on October 29, 2022, in the Unit block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Malik Baker, killed in Baltimore County gas station ambush, pleads for justice

BALTIMORE -- Malik Baker was gunned down at a gas station in Parkville early Sunday morning. Now, for the first time, the 24-year-old's heartbroken family is speaking about the brutal attack."Malik was awesome. He was a brother, a son, a friend, a godson. He was lovable," said Baker's godmother Niquita Gilliam, who spoke on behalf of his mother. "To get the news was definitely devastating."Gilliam recalled her godson's positive attitude and big smile. "You could see all his teeth when he smiled. That was him. All the time. He always had a smile on his face."Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter

TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
TANEYTOWN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Trash carts distributed to 4,300 Essex residents in effort to address rodents

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County officials believe they have a fix for an ongoing rat and mouse problem in the Essex area. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, joined by Department of Public Works and Transportation officials, announced Thursday a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts to select residential neighborhoods.
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Investigation leads police to firearms, ammunition and drugs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were arrested after an investigation into several people lead police to firearms, ammunition, and drugs. According to police, investigators from BPD's Gun Violence Unit began investigating several individuals who were suspected to be engaged in the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics after recent violence in the Southwest and Western districts.
