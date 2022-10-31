Read full article on original website
seattlepi.com
Tribes appeal restoration of oil lease on sacred lands
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The cultural leaders of the Blackfeet tribe are appealing a judge's recent order to reinstate an oil and gas lease that was first issued four decades ago in an area adjacent to Glacier National Park and the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana. Article continues below this...
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise
Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
Post Register
Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities
Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and hops, No. 3 in milk and cheese production and total milk cows, No. 4 in dry onions, spring wheat and lentils, and No. 5 in dry edible beans, corn silage and dry edible peas.
Excitement Builds in Idaho As Saturday Could Be a HUGE Record Setter
How often do you check the balance of your checking account? For many of us, it’s a daily practice. What would you do if you checked your account and saw some extra zeroes behind that balance?. Between high gas prices, record inflation and what can only describe as a...
The BLM Will Ban Rock Climbing at This Idaho Crag due to Its Cultural Importance to Local Tribes
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. One of southern Idaho’s most popular rock climbing destinations will be closed due of its cultural significance to the local Native American population. On October 26, the Bureau...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Recent Idaho ag stats no small potatoes
Read More IBR Headlines While many know that Idaho reigns as the No. 1 grower of spuds in the nation, fewer are aware that the Gem State is also No. 1 for barley. In the latest annual statistics released by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture on Oct. 31, Idaho was once again No. 1 in growing ...
The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable
Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Land Board bought the farm
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
How I Almost Threw Away My Idaho Rebate Check
Don’t try this at home. I went to my mailbox last Saturday and it was filled with campaign literature. Having voted early, I took a quick glance and then headed for the grocery store. I put the mail on the passenger seat and went about my daily shopping and chores. When I came home I unloaded groceries but forgot the mail. The next day I forgot to pick it up again and this continued for several days. But, hey, there was nothing of value on my seat.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,035 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths in the last week. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,035 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage in Idaho
money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho's Unit 70
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials are seeking information regarding an adult mule deer buck that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The buck’s body was discovered on Oct. 28 by two Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers in a private cultivated field approximately 100 yards from Garden Creek Road just west of Arimo in Unit 70. Only the head of the buck had been removed....
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Public Utilities Commission to hold hearings this week on net metering
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is holding public hearings this week on a study that could determine the future of rooftop solar in the state. The Commission asked Idaho Power to do the study about three years ago, to establish a "fair and equitable" net metering program — where customers who generate their own solar power, often on their roof or property, can get paid for the excess energy they send back to the grid.
He Ran For Idaho Governor Twice Now He’s A Convicted Killer
An Idaho politician is not often the subject of the CBS News/Crime Magazine 48 Hours. However, a Colorado cold cast that has been reopened, solved, and prosecuted has resulted in the conviction of a two-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate. The case involves the murder and killing of a twelve-year-old Colorado girl....
KTVB
An updated look at Idaho's drought conditions
100% of Idaho is seeing some degree of drought conditions. However, that could be drastically different by spring, according to regional scientists.
The Wealthiest People in Idaho and How They Got So Rich
Ah wealth, something that so many of us dream about. How does it happen to those who have massive wealth? Here are some of the richest people in Idaho and the stories on how they got that way. Does the name Brad Duke ring a bell? In 2005 he won...
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.
