We've spent 24 cumulative days on cruise ships, and these disappointing photos show what cruising is really like now
Over the past two years, Insider reporters have faced a few reality checks while sailing Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney, and Cunard cruise lines.
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
5 Tips for Taking Solo Cruises
Whenever you see television ads for cruise lines you either get families having fun together or couples looking vaguely romantic. None of the companies ever show someone sitting by himself at dinner or really anyone doing anything by themselves. To be fair, an image of me typing on a laptop...
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Eat Your Way Through Europe on This 15-Day Private Jet 'Grand Tour'
The extravagant trip begins at $139,500 per person, which includes a contribution to the Rainforest Trust to offset carbon emissions.
After 3 sailings on Carnival's Panorama, I'm convinced there's no better cruise at a cheaper price
A friend and I recently sailed on Carnival Panorama, one of my favorite ships for its overall value. We each spent $437 for our own interior cabins, including food, on a 7-night sailing to Mexico. The Panorama is packed with free activities and is a good, cheap option for solo...
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
Virgin Australia gives passengers in middle seat on Melbourne-Adelaide flight Virgin Voyagers cruise
Virgin Australia have shocked passengers on a flight by giving free cruise tickets to flyers sitting in every middle seat after it was branded the worst seat on a plane. It's part of the airline's new 'Bring on Wonderful' campaign to reward middle seat travellers each week with hundreds of prizes on offer amounting to $230,000.
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
MSC Puts Royal Caribbean, Carnival on Notice With Huge Move
The cruise line industry is dominated by three main players. If you picture the whole cruise experience (beautiful poolside views, drink packages, and even roller coasters these days) you’re probably thinking of a ship from Royal Caribbean (RCL) , Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) .
Service Dog Reaches Cruise Line’s Highest Status After 700 Days on Cruises
A service dog was awarded a cruise line’s highest status after spending more than 700 days on cruise ships. Joska the service dog reached elite status with Holland America Line after crossing the 700 day mark on the cruise line’s recent 150th anniversary sailing on Rotterdam. Joska is now a Platinum Medallion, the highest past-guest award on Holland America Line for cruising days.
This is where you should travel in 2023, according to National Geographic
It’s never too early to get thinking about next year’s big trip. But where should you go? Well, venerable mag National Geographic has revealed its ‘Best of the World’ list for 2023, offering a few pointers as to the travel experiences that should be on your radar over the next 12 months or so.
Royal Caribbean Unveils Massive Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship, Boasts the Largest Waterpark at Sea
Royal Caribbean’s latest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, skips the roller coaster and opts for an AquaDome. This section is perched atop of Icon that is an oasis by day and at night, it becomes a vibrant hangout, complete with restaurants, bars as well as aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater.
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
Alaska Airlines Makes a Big Change to a Fan-Favorite Offer
Popular in the 1980s and 1990s until overuse made airlines rethink their strategy, all-you-can-fly passes have slowly been coming back into the game on a more limited basis. Last February, Alaska Airlines (ALK) launched a flight pass offering six, 12, or 24 nonstop West Coast flights a year for a starting price of $49 a month.
Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery 50th Anniversary Cruise Ship
Continuing to market the 50th anniversary of the cruise line, Carnival Cruise Line took delivery of its newest cruise ship, aptly named Carnival Celebration. The second of the cruise line’s LNG-fueled ships, she is also part of an effort to continue to rebuild the cruise operations after the pandemic.
