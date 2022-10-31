ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paranormal podcasters explain the hauntings of Neenah and Menasha

By Olivia Acree
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
On the Paranormal Coffee Hour podcast dedicated to the mysteries of the unknown, professional psychic medium Jenn Lamers-Sommer and psychic intuitive Cortney Gulbrandsen discuss strange occurrences in Wisconsin.

Jenn has been a medium all her life and made it her profession a few years ago.

“I grew up having mediumistic abilities, which means being able to see spirits, hear them, and talk to them,” said Lamers-Sommer.

The duo wanted a place to talk about ‘weird things’ amongst other people. So, they started their podcast.

"Most Wisconsinites don't realize this, but we are one of the most haunted states in the union."

They said some of the strangest places they’ve studied were Neenah and Menasha.

"You also found out that Neenah and Menasha have some of the oddest hauntings out there,” said Gulbrandsen. “Yes, Neenah and Menasha have some of the strangest I've encountered,” said Lamers-Sommer.

Paranormal Coffee Hour

Jenn, Courtney, and I traveled to some of the places where they've found potential paranormal activity.

One of our stops was the Whiting Paper Mill. The mill burned down in 2021, but before that, it was a destination for preternatural curiosity.

"No paper mill employee here at the Whiting Paper Mill ever went a day without experiencing something paranormal,” said Lamers-Sommer.

I asked Jenn, with her professional background, what it felt like being at the old paper mill site.

"Well, the moment we actually drove out here I started to get a really heavy feeling on the chest. You've noticed I know… we've all noticed the temperature out here has gotten colder even though the sun is coming up,” said Lamers-Sommer.

Olivia Acree; Overlay courtesy of the Wisconsin Historical Society
The site of the former Whiting Paper Mill.

Paranormal Coffee Hour looks into why strange things are happening in these locations.

"And this reason is proposed by a gentleman named Dennis Boyer who wrote the book Northern Frights,” said Lamers-Sommer. “It's called the power,” said Gulbrandsen.

According to Jenn and Courtney, the power is an earth energy that has the potential to influence people around it.

"Some might also want to call it a demon,” said Lamers-Sommer.

Jen and Courtney combine history with hauntings for their preternatural podcast.

Episodes of Paranormal Coffee Hour come out every month, listen to the podcast here .

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

