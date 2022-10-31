ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks County, GA

Brooks County jailer accused of using ex-inmate's identity to commit fraud

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hscI_0itWepvX00

A man was arrested for identity theft and other offenses related to a former Brooks County jail inmate.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 25-year-old Roderick Sipplen of Valdosta was detained Monday and is facing charges of identity theft in Brooks and Lowndes counties and five counts of financial transaction card fraud in Lowndes County. The GBI adds Sipplen will then be transferred Lowndes County to be served with warrants.

On June 22, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was asked by the Quitman Police Department to investigate allegations of identity theft.

A former inmate of the Brooks County jail reported someone had stolen their identity and made unauthorized purchases in their name.

The GBI notes an investigation led to the determination that the person responsible for the alleged fraud was employed as a Brooks County jailer when the victim was an inmate.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation notes the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office was aware of and cooperated with the investigation.

The GBI said it obtained financial records and transactions information during its investigation, which showed the alleged purchases and use of the victim’s name to purchase various goods and services.

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Sipplen’s residence on Oct. 19 in Valdosta. GBI said that previously unauthorized purchased items were recovered during the search.

The GBI adds the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office by calling 229-225-4090.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Radio

South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Georgia police chief accused of burglary

ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
douglasnow.com

CCSO charges 53-year-old with intent to commit rape

A 53-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly entered a home without permission, then "forcibly" got on top of a woman and tried to kiss her without her consent." According to a Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report, a corporal was dispatched to a residence on Sand Street on October 25 around 3:30 a.m. about an assault. Upon arrival, a witness reported that he witnessed an individual, later identified as Tyrone Hamilton of Valdosta, walk into the residence. The witness knew a woman was inside the home alone. The complainant stated that Hamilton was "known to take advantage of females," so he went inside the residence to check on the woman. When he entered the room, he found a woman crying, with Hamilton "leaning on [the victim]." He reported that when Hamilton noticed him, the suspect quickly exited the residence.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Former Willacoochee police chief arrested by GBI

Wednesday, former Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams, who resides in Adel, was arrested and charged with burglary, according to a press release issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The release states that on Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding Chief Williams' actions.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
WALB 10

VPD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for aggravated assault

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently searching for a woman that is alleged to have shot a man multiple times, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Angel Clark, 26, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes Sheriff’s Office receives $100,000 training grant

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $100,000 for Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal announced the awards of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. “Here in...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Suspects arrested after high-speed chase

ALBANY — A pair of suspects were arrested in Albany Thursday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through two counties. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, who were in a stolen pickup truck, were initially pursued by officers in Mitchell County. That pursuit continued into Dougherty County and ended on the 1100 block of Van Deman Street. Police said Gardner shot at Mitchell County law enforcement officers after the chase ended.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Rental Assistance program no longer taking applicants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As of Oct. 28, the Georgia Rental Assistance program is no longer taking new applications. Since there was a moratorium on evictions, a lot of people have lived in homes without paying rent for months. Multiple landlords WALB News 10 spoke with on Thursday said they may lose their homes because they can’t afford to not have rent payments coming in.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
VALDOSTA, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy