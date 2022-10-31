ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: DJ Moore, Rondale Moore seeing values soar

By Tony Holm
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

After a high-scoring week in the NFL, many fantasy football teams are feeling confident ... until they catch a glimpse at this week's list of six teams on bye.

No matter how many points your team scored, there's always room for more. Or, in the case of this week's stock watch, Moore. Three wideouts with that surname make our watch list. Hopefully, you have the ones soaring and not the one plummeting.

WEEK 8 WINNERS, LOSERS: Eagles' Jalen Hurts playing like an MVP

TRADE DEADLINE PRIMER: Which teams will be buyers, sellers by Tuesday deadline?

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 8:

Sizzlers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtfE0_0itWeoI200
Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore hauls in the game-tying, 62-yard touchdown in the final seconds in a Week 8 matchup against the Falcons. He finished the game with six receptions for 152 yards. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

WR DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers: The talent was always there, just maybe not the opportunity. Moore has exploded the last two weeks with PJ Walker under center. After a cold start may have exiled him to the waiver wire, he has been like a Hail Mary touchdown bomb for fantasy managers lately.

WR Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals: Moore was terrific against the Vikings, catching seven of eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown while tacking on another 12 rushing yards. Arizona desperately needs a second receiving option to take some of the attention away from DeAndre Hopkins.

RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars: Trading James Robinson has opened the door for Etienne, which he subsequently kicked in with back-to-back hugely successful fantasy weeks. In London, he rushed 24 times for 156 yards and a touchdown, his second consecutive 100-yard day.

RB Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys: With Ezekiel Elliott out, Pollard filled in with the Cowboys' best rushing performance of the season. Racking up 131 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries, Pollard has done everything he possibly can to show he deserves the lead role.

QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: Fields has steadily improved since Week 4 into  borderline QB1 range. Chicago's offensive line has worked well to generate rushing opportunities and potential touchdowns for Fields, and his fantasy scores have increased dramatically.

Fizzlers

RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders: The rookie has shown signs of breaking out but had just eight carries for 20 yards against the Colts. Robinson isn't involved in the receiving game, which hurts his fantasy value as Antonio Gibson still lurks and has attracted a healthy share of targets.

RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams: Battling illness and injury, he had just four carries for 16 yards on Sunday. The Rams may look for other options to alleviate the pressure QB Matthew Stafford has been facing.

WR Elijah Moore, N.Y. Jets: Moore had just one target and zero catches in a loss to the Patriots. He has been a complete non-factor this season after flashing statistically as a rookie.

WR Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills: The offense is terrific, but Davis has become a home run threat that only pays off once in a while. Despite a healthy 33 targets, he has caught less than half of them, while averaging just 2.7 receptions per game.

WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders: Despite coach Josh McDaniels' affinity for slot receivers, Renfrow has yet to see the benefits. In the three weeks since he returned from injury, Renfrow has just eight receptions -- including one for 6 yards on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: DJ Moore, Rondale Moore seeing values soar

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay

The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

2022 NFL power rankings, Week 9: 49ers roll, Bengals rolled

There weren’t a lot of big surprises around the league in Week 8. And there wasn’t a lot of movement when it came to the latest NFL Power Rankings. Some things never change in the NFL. The Cardinals still haven’t won at Minnesota since 1977. And you still have to go back to 1965 to find the last time the Steelers came away with a victory at Philadelphia. The Patriots continue to own the New York Jets and the 49ers continue to have the Rams’ number – at least during the regular season.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: Ride with the Kansas City Chiefs, more best bets

Now that we are officially at the halfway point of the NFL season, it’s about time to separate the pretenders from the contenders. With that in mind, I have a couple of strong contenders to wager on this week in the Bills and Chiefs. I also have a few, preten — well, I have my J-E-T-S back on the betting slate after a brief hiatus.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

666K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy