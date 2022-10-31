ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson's stock is rising, and Bill Belichick loves him

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

New England Patriots fans are conditioned to not get too attached to the team’s running backs. After all, Bill Belichick has cycled through more ball-rushers than sleeveless hoodies during his 22-year tenure as head coach.

Every once in a while, however, a player sticks.

Rhamondre Stevenson might just stick.

After rushing 16 times for 71 yards and catching another seven passes for 72 yards Sunday, Stevenson further established himself as a key cog in the Patriots' offense Sunday during a 22-17 win over the New York Jets.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Belichick, who passed legendary coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list with 325, had nothing but praise for Stevenson after the Week 8 victory that brought New England’s record to 4-4.

"I have a ton of respect for the way he's worked at his game,” Belichick said Monday. “He's made significant progress in so many areas. He's really been impressive."

Drawing James White comparisons

Stevenson’s growth as a two-pronged offensive threat prompted many — including Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne — to broach the name of James White, the talented pass-catching back who officially retired after last season.

"He's just all around a great player," Bourne said of Stevenson, via Patriots.com . "He can catch really well. I tell him all the time, 'You've got some really good mittens, man.' That's what we need. To be able to be versatile, having a pass-catcher out of the backfield is so big. He's reminding me of James White. So, just to keep that kind of third-down threat with all our other wideouts and threats, it kind of makes it hard to stop us in a sense."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfptP_0itWeldr00
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against the Jets.Sunday, October 30, 2022 Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Stevenson’s proficiency in the passing game is ahead of where White stood during his second season in the NFL.

At no point during White’s sophomore campaign did he total 15 catches in a two-week period like Stevenson has logged his last two games with the Patriots. White totaled 40 catches his second year. Stevenson already has 32.

White was regarded as one of Tom Brady’s most trusted targets during the quarterback’s tenure in New England, similar to how Stevenson has emerged as Mac Jones’ preferred check-down option this season.

Still, despite similarities in role and production, Stevenson and White are different runners. White (5-10, 205) was a finesse back who relied on finding holes.  Stevenson (6-0, 230) is a much more physical runner who can rack up yards after contact.

Regardless, if Stevenson keeps up his level of production over a span similar to White — who played parts of eight seasons with the Patriots — he could also be remembered as a household name in New England.

Usurping Damien Harris’ role

Following the Patriots’ Week 8 win, Stevenson appears to be firmly entrenched as the team’s preferred running back.

Damien Harris out-snapped Stevenson 22-14 Week 1, according to Pro Football Referernce, but Stevenson has been on the field for more offensive plays than Harris, a 2019 third-round pick, each successive game since that 20-7 loss to the Dolphins

An early-season injury to veteran running back Ty Montgomery also contributed to Stevenson’s increased role in the passing game.

While it’s not unusual to see Belichick shifting roles during the season at any position, a  permanent change would not be surprising given the coach’s comments about Stevenson’s growth.

"'Mondre just gets better every day,” Belichick said Monday. “He's one of the guys that I've coached that just shows continuous improvement almost every day he walks into the building. In every phase of the game."

It remains to be seen how playing time shakes out the rest of the season and in 2023, but Stevenson looks to have the inside line on the No. 1 job moving forward.

Rare praise from Bill Belichick

The biggest thing Stevenson has going for him may be the good graces of his head coach.

When asked specifically how Stevenson has progressed this season, Belichick took the opportunity to gush about the 24-year-old’s multifaceted game.

"The passing game … awareness, route running, blitz pickup, recognition, getting out on fake blitzes, versus reading the difference between fake blitzes and blitzes,” Belichick said of Stevenson, who accounted for 143 of the Patriots' 288 yards of offense Sunday. “In the running game, his patience and setting up blocks, running on the second level, stiff arm and contact balance, ball security. You name it.

“But he just gets better at all the things he works at every day. He's got a long list of them.”

Belichick’s enamoring of players is uncommon and has been reserved for a select few during his time in New England. And while all it takes sometimes is an ill-timed fumble to put a player in Belichick’s doghouse, he appears to be as impressed with Stevenson as any player on the roster.

Patriots fans have been burned before by getting too attached to running backs. Corey Dillon, LeGarrette Blount and others are still missed by New Englanders.

If Stevenson wants to stick, like White or Patriots Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk (1999-2011), he’ll need to keep his foot on the gas and continue improving while showcasing his skills as a unique physical runner and adept pass-catcher with a style of play that can’t be easily replaced.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson's stock is rising, and Bill Belichick loves him

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Travis Kelce calls out Patriots fans for heckling his mother

Travis Kelce and the New England Patriots have never gotten along. But Kelce says his disdain for the franchise is personal. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who has had multiple battles with the Patriots in the regular season and playoffs over his career, called out New England fans for heckling his mother during a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Trade Decision News

The New England Patriots are going to be keeping a wide receiver for at least the rest of this season. After some days of speculation, the Patriots are going to be keeping receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Jordan Schultz. Multiple teams have called on him, but that wasn't enough to get the Patriots to trade him.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows Colts special teams unit could be a problem

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not taking special teams lightly ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has employed a familiar face with Bubba Ventrone currently coaching the unit. The Patriots signed Ventrone as an undrafted rookie in 2005. He played 17 games on the special-teams unit for New England over the span of four seasons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Boston

Patriots Power Rankings Roundup: Pats climb after win vs. Jets

BOSTON -- The Patriots steadied the ship on Sunday, picking up a victory in a borderline must-win game against the Jets.While a Patriots win over the Jets is nothing new, the fact is that New York is a pretty good football team this year. The Jets entered Sunday with a 5-2 record, and had it not been for a roughing the passer penalty on a pick-six, they very well could be 6-2 at the moment.But they're not, and the Patriots are at 4-4 as they prepare for their final game before their bye week.Let's see how Sunday's win in New...
MINNESOTA STATE
NESN

Devin McCourty Sees This As Key To Patriots Defensive Success

The New England Patriots have gotten into the backfield with regularity this season, ranking fifth in the NFL in sacks with 23. And Patriots safety Devin McCourty sees a direct correlation between the pressure the Patriots are putting on opposing quarterbacks to the number of turnovers the team has forced. New England has recorded 16 takeaways through eight games, tied for the top mark in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Patriots Legend Reacts To Bill Belichick's Quarterback Decision

The New England Patriots went back to Mac Jones, but former cornerback Ty Law won't put it past Bill Belichick to make another change. Belichick gave the starting job to Jones once he returned from an ankle injury despite Bailey Zappe winning both of his two starts. The head coach then benched Jones for Zappe in the second quarter of Week 7's game against the Chicago Bears, but he nevertheless handed the offense back to Jones last Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Patriots: Initial injury report for Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) and New England Patriots (4-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. As the week of practice begins, both teams released their initial injury reports Wednesday. The Colts will keep a keen eye on the injury report this week as it pertains to several big names being listed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

666K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy