Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson's stock is rising, and Bill Belichick loves him

New England Patriots fans are conditioned to not get too attached to the team’s running backs. After all, Bill Belichick has cycled through more ball-rushers than sleeveless hoodies during his 22-year tenure as head coach.

Every once in a while, however, a player sticks.

Rhamondre Stevenson might just stick.

After rushing 16 times for 71 yards and catching another seven passes for 72 yards Sunday, Stevenson further established himself as a key cog in the Patriots' offense Sunday during a 22-17 win over the New York Jets.

Belichick, who passed legendary coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list with 325, had nothing but praise for Stevenson after the Week 8 victory that brought New England’s record to 4-4.

"I have a ton of respect for the way he's worked at his game,” Belichick said Monday. “He's made significant progress in so many areas. He's really been impressive."

Drawing James White comparisons

Stevenson’s growth as a two-pronged offensive threat prompted many — including Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne — to broach the name of James White, the talented pass-catching back who officially retired after last season.

"He's just all around a great player," Bourne said of Stevenson, via Patriots.com . "He can catch really well. I tell him all the time, 'You've got some really good mittens, man.' That's what we need. To be able to be versatile, having a pass-catcher out of the backfield is so big. He's reminding me of James White. So, just to keep that kind of third-down threat with all our other wideouts and threats, it kind of makes it hard to stop us in a sense."

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against the Jets.Sunday, October 30, 2022 Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Stevenson’s proficiency in the passing game is ahead of where White stood during his second season in the NFL.

At no point during White’s sophomore campaign did he total 15 catches in a two-week period like Stevenson has logged his last two games with the Patriots. White totaled 40 catches his second year. Stevenson already has 32.

White was regarded as one of Tom Brady’s most trusted targets during the quarterback’s tenure in New England, similar to how Stevenson has emerged as Mac Jones’ preferred check-down option this season.

Still, despite similarities in role and production, Stevenson and White are different runners. White (5-10, 205) was a finesse back who relied on finding holes. Stevenson (6-0, 230) is a much more physical runner who can rack up yards after contact.

Regardless, if Stevenson keeps up his level of production over a span similar to White — who played parts of eight seasons with the Patriots — he could also be remembered as a household name in New England.

Usurping Damien Harris’ role

Following the Patriots’ Week 8 win, Stevenson appears to be firmly entrenched as the team’s preferred running back.

Damien Harris out-snapped Stevenson 22-14 Week 1, according to Pro Football Referernce, but Stevenson has been on the field for more offensive plays than Harris, a 2019 third-round pick, each successive game since that 20-7 loss to the Dolphins

An early-season injury to veteran running back Ty Montgomery also contributed to Stevenson’s increased role in the passing game.

While it’s not unusual to see Belichick shifting roles during the season at any position, a permanent change would not be surprising given the coach’s comments about Stevenson’s growth.

"'Mondre just gets better every day,” Belichick said Monday. “He's one of the guys that I've coached that just shows continuous improvement almost every day he walks into the building. In every phase of the game."

It remains to be seen how playing time shakes out the rest of the season and in 2023, but Stevenson looks to have the inside line on the No. 1 job moving forward.

Rare praise from Bill Belichick

The biggest thing Stevenson has going for him may be the good graces of his head coach.

When asked specifically how Stevenson has progressed this season, Belichick took the opportunity to gush about the 24-year-old’s multifaceted game.

"The passing game … awareness, route running, blitz pickup, recognition, getting out on fake blitzes, versus reading the difference between fake blitzes and blitzes,” Belichick said of Stevenson, who accounted for 143 of the Patriots' 288 yards of offense Sunday. “In the running game, his patience and setting up blocks, running on the second level, stiff arm and contact balance, ball security. You name it.

“But he just gets better at all the things he works at every day. He's got a long list of them.”

Belichick’s enamoring of players is uncommon and has been reserved for a select few during his time in New England. And while all it takes sometimes is an ill-timed fumble to put a player in Belichick’s doghouse, he appears to be as impressed with Stevenson as any player on the roster.

Patriots fans have been burned before by getting too attached to running backs. Corey Dillon, LeGarrette Blount and others are still missed by New Englanders.

If Stevenson wants to stick, like White or Patriots Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk (1999-2011), he’ll need to keep his foot on the gas and continue improving while showcasing his skills as a unique physical runner and adept pass-catcher with a style of play that can’t be easily replaced.

