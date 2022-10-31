Read full article on original website
Verlander Completes Epic Comeback Year With First World Series Win
PHILADELPHIA — Justin Verlander was dripping with water, beer, mustard, ketchup and happiness. Laundry will take care of the liquids and condiments. The joy never will be cleansed. At the age of 39, in his ninth crack at it and at the end of one of the most improbable,...
Phillies’ Prospect Ortiz to Participate in Arizona Fall League’s Home Run Derby
While it's mostly gotten glossed over due to the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff run and participation in the World Series, the club currently has seven representatives in Major League Baseball's Arizona Fall League (AFL), all of which are on the Surprise Saguaros' roster. With the exception of outfield prospect Johan Rojas,...
Eagles Make History by Running Record to 8-0
HOUSTON – The last time the Eagles were 8-0…well, they’ve never been 8-0. That’s where they are now after beating the Houston Texans 29-14 at NRG Stadium, breaking free from a 14-14 halftime tie with a second-half surge that saw Jalen Hurts throw two touchdown passes, the defense intercept two passes, and Javon Hargrave collect two of his career-high three sacks.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone Explains Why He Wants Anthony Rizzo Back Next Season
Anthony Rizzo hasn't opted out of his current contract with the Yankees yet, but if he does, Aaron Boone "absolutely" wants the first baseman back in pinstripes. New York's manager made it clear this week that he hopes Rizzo is back in 2023, explaining that the veteran has made positive contributions to the Yankees both between the lines and in the clubhouse behind closed doors since he was acquired at the trade deadline last year.
