Anthony Rizzo hasn't opted out of his current contract with the Yankees yet, but if he does, Aaron Boone "absolutely" wants the first baseman back in pinstripes. New York's manager made it clear this week that he hopes Rizzo is back in 2023, explaining that the veteran has made positive contributions to the Yankees both between the lines and in the clubhouse behind closed doors since he was acquired at the trade deadline last year.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO